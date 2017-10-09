Terrific Akinola finish keeps U.S. perfect at U-17 World Cup (video)

Ayo Akinola’s goal off the bench helped the United States to a 1-0 win over Ghana and clinched the Baby Yanks a place in the knockout rounds of the U-17 World Cup in India.
Chris Durkin and goalkeeper Justin Garces starred for the U.S., which had to deal with a strong if not dominant 30-minute sequence from Ghana.
The United States looked very good in the opening stages of the match, though Ghana’s electricity and danger in countering was on display.
The Ghanians finished the first half well, and carried that momentum into what was a dominant first 15 minutes of the second frame.
That included an incredible save from Garces (Kendall SC) and a subsequent block by Durkin (DC United).
Blaine Ferri ripped a left-footed wide in the 66th minute as the Baby Yanks attempted to get a foothold.
Akinola gave the U.S. its breakthrough in the 75th minute, the Toronto FC II player with a fine finish.
Durkin made a strong tackle at the edge of the final third and slipped the ball inside to Chris Gloster, who fed Akinola on the right edge of the box. Akinola bodied off his defender before scoring.
Atlanta United’s remarkable first season under Tata Martino is attracting attention to its most prized players, from Josef Martinez to Hector Villalba, Yamil Asad to Miguel Almiron.
Calcio Mercato says Inter Milan is keeping a close eye on Almiron, and that Arsenal also want to lure the Paraguayan playmaker to the Emirates Stadium.
The Daily Mail put a nearly $24 million price tag on Almiron, three times what Atlanta paid to get him from Argentine club Lanus.
The 23-year-old has nine goals and eight assists in 29 MLS matches this season, and is currently out of the lineup with injury.
Can Almiron make the leap to the Premier League or Serie A? Certainly, and it may be hard for both MLS and Atlanta to pass up a 300 percent profit.
France Football has released the first 15 names on its shortlist for the 2017 Ballon D’Or.
The next five names will be released at 11:50 a.m. ET, then five more at 1:35 p.m. before a final batch at 2:15 p.m.
The list so far includes five Premier League players, one each from Spurs, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool:
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
David De Gea (Manchester United)
Paulo Dybala (Juventus)
Edin Dzeko (Roma)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)
Marcelo (Real Madrid)
Dries Mertens (Napoli)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)
Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
Luis Suarez (Barcelona)
That leaves scant few spots left, considering the seemingly mandatory inclusions of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, and Paul Pogba.
Should we guess the other 11, top of mind? Gerard Pique, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe, Gianluigi Buffon, Manuel Neuer, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Gareth Bale, Hugo Lloris, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pierre-Emerich Aubameyang.
Gordon Strachan has put quite a spin on Scotland’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Scotland drew 2-2 at Slovenia on Sunday, losing out on a playoff spot to Slovakia on five goals of differential.
Why did they finish third? Strachan says it comes down to genes, quipping, “Genetically, we are behind. In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain.”
The former Southampton and Celtic boss, 60, says the Scots are at a physical disadvantage to most UEFA squad, and lobbed this amazing quip to the world:
“Maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do.”
We have loads of problems with the logic and even political nature of the comment, but as for the outright humor and brass: Out—standing.
It’s quite the rationale, and a way for Strachan to back up his words to follow, which expressed admiration for the effort, guts, and guile of his players.
In all actuality, it was probably more about results, specifically the 1-1 home draw versus Lithuania, and the difficulty of qualifying in UEFA, but… What. A. Quote.
Scotland hasn’t qualified for the World Cup since 1998.
