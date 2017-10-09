More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Terrific Akinola finish keeps U.S. perfect at U-17 World Cup (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 9:28 AM EDT
Ayo Akinola’s goal off the bench helped the United States to a 1-0 win over Ghana and clinched the Baby Yanks a place in the knockout rounds of the U-17 World Cup in India.

Chris Durkin and goalkeeper Justin Garces starred for the U.S., which had to deal with a strong if not dominant 30-minute sequence from Ghana.

The United States looked very good in the opening stages of the match, though Ghana’s electricity and danger in countering was on display.

The Ghanians finished the first half well, and carried that momentum into what was a dominant first 15 minutes of the second frame.

That included an incredible save from Garces (Kendall SC) and a subsequent block by Durkin (DC United).

Blaine Ferri ripped a left-footed wide in the 66th minute as the Baby Yanks attempted to get a foothold.

Akinola gave the U.S. its breakthrough in the 75th minute, the Toronto FC II player with a fine finish.

Durkin made a strong tackle at the edge of the final third and slipped the ball inside to Chris Gloster, who fed Akinola on the right edge of the box. Akinola bodied off his defender before scoring.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
A World Cup without Lionel Messi is a very real possibility, but Argentina is not the lone big name in danger of missing out on Russia.

Tuesday brings the final five matches of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying, and only Brazil and — to a lesser extent — Uruguay can feel confident about their places in this summer’s big dance.

The penultimate match day saw Argentina draw at home to Peru amongst a number of interesting score lines.

Table heading into Matchday 18
Brazil (qualified) — 38 pts, +27 GD, 38 goals
Uruguay (clinched at least 5th) — 28, +10, 28 goals
Chile — 26, +2, 26 goals
Colombia — 26, +2, 20 goals
Peru — 25, +1, 26 goals
Argentina — 25, +1, 16 goals
Paraguay — 24, -5, 19 goals
Ecuador (eliminated) — 20, -1, 25 goals
Bolivia (eliminated) — 14, -20, 14 goals
Venezuela (eliminated) — 9,-17, 18 goals

Matchday 18
Brazil vs. Chile
Ecuador vs. Argentina
Paraguay vs. Venezuela
Peru vs. Colombia
Uruguay vs. Bolivia

The one to circle is Peru vs. Colombia, the only match where both sides are alive on the Road to Russia.

Chile’s trip to Brazil is troubling because even the hosts’ B Team is powerful and no player will risk not impressing with a place in Russia on the line.

Argentina’s visit to Ecuador could be what’s best for Messi and Co., as La Tricolor may still be reeling from elimination on Matchday 17.

Paraguay is home to Venezuela and Uruguay to Bolivia, with both feeling confident about their chances.

The predictions

Chile cannot get past Brazil, but earns a good-looking point

Messi drives Argentina over the line with a win at Ecuador.

Paraguay edges Venezuela

Peru and Colombia split the spoils in Lima.

Uruguay handles Bolivia.

World Cup berths for Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. Chile finishes fifth an earns a playoff date with New Zealand. Peru and Colombia are left out of the 2018 World Cup.

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 11:25 AM EDT
This is why you win your home games.

The United States’ World Cup hopes may hinge on a wild playing surface in Trinidad and Tobago, as evidenced by a number of photographs from media and U.S. Soccer itself on Monday morning.

Last month, T&T moved the match to Ato Boldon Stadium, and that move now looks suspect for any number of reasons.

There is a creek of water on the track surrounding the playing surface, which hasn’t itself been spared ahead of Tuesday’s 8 p.m. ET kickoff (though there is a pump visible in the corner of Steven Goff’s photo).

Again, a win puts the USMNT into the World Cup (all scenarios here), while T&T has been eliminated.

Associated PressOct 9, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT
MUNICH (AP) The dog did it.

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes said Monday he was persuaded to return to the club for a fourth stint in charge after speaking to his family, and his dog.

“It’s been a difficult time, but my wife and my daughter said I should do it,” the 72-year-old Heynckes said at his presentation. “My dog also barked twice, so that meant I should do it.”

Heynckes retired after guiding Bayern to the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble in 2013, but he has returned to take over from Carlo Ancelotti after Bayern’s poor start to the season.

Bayern is already five points behind Borussia Dortmund after seven matches. Ancelotti was fired a day after the team’s 3-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“Despite this difficult phase, I am confident that the team will quickly show a different side,” Heynckes said.

Heynckes paid tribute to his predecessor as a “very good coach and a real gentleman.” He said he had nothing but respect for him and was very impressed when he met him in Madrid a few years ago.

Heynckes said there had been a clear hierarchy at the club under former players like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm.

“These players sorted a lot of important things in the changing room. We need that again to give the other players more confidence. Success is the most important thing. From a sporting point of view, many things must be changed and improved,” Heynckes said.

“It’s no secret that Thomas Mueller isn’t playing to his full potential, or that Jerome Boateng has struggled after a series of bad injuries. I know what I have to do. I need to sit down and speak to the players, and re-instill that feeling of togetherness. I have a clear plan.”

Bayern now faces seven games in three weeks following the international break, including league and cup games against Leipzig, two games against Celtic in the Champions League, and a match in Dortmund on Nov. 4.

Heynckes said it will be tough to catch Dortmund following the team’s great start to the season, but “there’s no point talking about our objectives just yet. I need to restore the players’ confidence in themselves.”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2017, 10:10 AM EDT
Atlanta United’s remarkable first season under Tata Martino is attracting attention to its most prized players, from Josef Martinez to Hector Villalba, Yamil Asad to Miguel Almiron.

Calcio Mercato says Inter Milan is keeping a close eye on Almiron, and that Arsenal also want to lure the Paraguayan playmaker to the Emirates Stadium.

The Daily Mail put a nearly $24 million price tag on Almiron, three times what Atlanta paid to get him from Argentine club Lanus.

The 23-year-old has nine goals and eight assists in 29 MLS matches this season, and is currently out of the lineup with injury.

Can Almiron make the leap to the Premier League or Serie A? Certainly, and it may be hard for both MLS and Atlanta to pass up a 300 percent profit.