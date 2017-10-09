More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Three keys for USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT
Win, and they’re in.

That or a draw is what’s on the line for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday evening when it takes the field at Ato Bolden Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. The USMNT is coming off a confidence-boosting 4-0 rout of Panama, but the squad discovered Monday afternoon things wouldn’t be easy in Trinidad and Tobago.

[ MORE: How will the USA line up against T&T? ]

Thanks to heavy rains recently, a natural “moat” of water separated the players from the locker room and the field, forcing them to improvise ways of getting over it. Perhaps trekking through the water will be a character-building exercise. Or it’s a reminder that in CONCACAF, nothing comes easy.

Trinidad and Tobago are coming off a 3-1 road defeat in Mexico, and while they’re eliminated from World Cup contention, they’re likely to try and score a big result against the U.S. on home turf.

With so much on the line, let’s take a look at three keys to victory for the USMNT over Trinidad and Tobago.

GET PULISIC THE BALL

This should go without saying, but without Christian Pulisic, it’s unlikely the U.S. would have had the same result against Panama. The Borussia Dortmund wonderkid is a revelation, for a lot of reasons.

For one, he is one of the fastest guys on the field, even faster it seems with the ball. For another, his poise under pressure is better than that of some veterans.

But ultimately, he’s the most dynamic player with the ball at his feet. Every time he receives it, especially in midfield, fans edge out of their seats or off their couches, looking to see what the wonderboy will do next.

Against Panama, Pulisic was a menace as a central attacking midfield. Pulisic turned and attacked each time he received the ball, opening up space for the rest of his teammates.

There are questions over whether his calf has fully healed, but should he be given the go-ahead, Pulisic in possession makes this U.S. team tick better than when he’s not in the game.

DEFENSIVE MENTALITY

The USMNT has the talent on paper to win this game over Trinidad and Tobago, which is about to finish the Hex last in the group.

But this is CONCACAF, and nothing happens as planned. Since the start of the Hex, the U.S has failed to keep a clean sheet on the road. On Friday, Bruce Arena went back to the tried and trusted centerback pairing of Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler with Jorge Villafaña and DeAndre Yedlin along the wings. While the back four wasn’t perfect, it did enough to earn the clean sheet at home.

On Tuesday, assuming Arena goes with the same lineup, they’ll need to be mentally sharp and compact enough to deal with Trinidad and Tobago’s speedy and powerful forwards. All it took was a second of lost focus, and suddenly Shadon Winchester was behind Mexico’s defense and scoring the opening goal last Friday.

Equally important to the defensive effort for the USMNT will be players like Paul Arriola and Darlington Nagbe tracking back from their wide midfield positions, along with Pulisic and Michael Bradley staying compact defensively in the middle. It will take a team effort. A clean sheet ensures progression to the World Cup.

GET JOZY INVOLVED

We usually only notice when Jozy Altidore scores goals. But he does so much more.

He holds up the play to allow midfielders to get in. He can dribble at defenders from pretty much anywhere in the park, and he’s a solid passer in tight areas.

But according to Opta, he also creates more chances per game than anyone else in CONCACAF during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jozy floating out to the left allows Bobby Wood and Christian Pulisic to float into the space vacated, pushing more players up the field.

If the U.S. players can get the ball to Jozy, it seems good things will happen, either him finishing chances, or creating them.

Behind the Scenes: USA vs. Panama

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a fly on the wall in the U.S. Men’s National Team locker room? Well wonder know more.

Courtesy of U.S. Soccer, watch a cool behind the scenes look at the USMNT’s 4-0 win over Panama last Friday in Orlando.

The win means the U.S. need just a draw to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Orlando City coach Kreis hits out at MLS

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
Jason Kreis is not a fan of Major League Soccer’s decision to only fine FC Dallas, and not declare their scoreless draw with Orlando City SC a forfeit.

During Kreis’ media availability on Monday, the Orlando City boss lashed out at the league, saying its decision to just fine FC Dallas $100,000 in allocation money was “embarrassing.” MLS fined FC Dallas $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $25,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

The controversy surrounds FC Dallas’ decision to move Michael Barrios out of its starting lineup and bring in Tesho Akindele after the lineups had been announced. Barrios, who arguably should have been ineligible because he had been “subbed out”, then substituted in for Maxi Urruti in the 84th minute.

MLS does not have rules on its books for starting lineups and potential violations.

“FIFA delegates management of roster rules and sanctions for violations to the respective leagues throughout the world,” read the last sentence of MLS’ press release on the FC Dallas fine. “There is no international rule for changes to a match day roster.”

In the past, situations such as this in FIFA competitions would have likely resulted in a forfeit for the team playing the ineligible player. But MLS decided to blame it on referee error for allowing it not change the final outcome.

By keeping the result as it is, Orlando City was mathematically eliminated from MLS playoff contention while FC Dallas remained one point ahead of Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes, who both have 42 points and sit outside the playoff places. FC Dallas currently occupies the sixth and final playoff spot with 43 points.

Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke also said “this was a clear-cut violation” and expressed his shock that it wasn’t forfeited.

Report: England to play 3-man backline at World Cup

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT
England National Team fans better get used to seeing their team use a three-man backline because it’s here to stay.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that Southgate will use a three-man defense as part of his preferred formation for November’s friendly matches against Brazil and Germany as a way to build the team’s identity ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's PL coverage ]

“We have to focus on a system and really try to hone it, work on it, improve it, that might mean we might have to leave some good players out. But we have to start to make those decisions over the next couple of camps,” Southgate said after England’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.

In the past, England has been criticized for not having an identity, for playing a bland style of soccer with the hopes of individual moments of brilliance taking them forward. While some may criticize the use of a three-man backline, it does allow England to release wingbacks Danny Rose and Kyle Walker farther up the field, as well as give John Stones more cover at centerback.

“For me, in terms of the way we’d want to play from the back, I think it (a three-man defense) is a better option,” Southgate said. “At the moment we turn the ball over too much and when we do we split into two centre-backs wide open, we are still open (against Lithuania) with three. So we will benefit if we don’t keep turning the ball over.”

The decision is a change, or evolution, from the 4-2-3-1 formation used by Southgate through most of the qualifying campaign, but with a changed formation, it could lead to some attackers not getting a chance to start, whether it’s Marcus Rashford or Jamie Vardy.

According to the report, Southgate’s preferred attackers behind Harry Kane include Dele Alli and when fit, Adam Lallana, to play in a similar way to Tottenham, with Lallana playing in Christian Eriksen‘s role.

Video: Watch Iceland players, fans celebrate World Cup qualification

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT
The Iceland dream continues.

16 months after making the Euro 2016 quarterfinals, Iceland made history Monday with its first World Cup qualification, becoming the smallest nation in history to qualify. The country, with a population of around 330,000, won its group over the likes of Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey. The population is comparable to that of Corpus Christi, Texas and Santa Ana, California.

When the final whistle blew, it sparked celebrations amongst the players, coaches and fans, before the fans and players conducted the now-famous viking clap in celebration.

Watch below as Iceland celebrates its World Cup qualification.