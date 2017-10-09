U-17 World Cup wrap: United States, Paraguay shine (video)

The United States and Paraguay clinched knockout round places by moving to 2-0, while hosts India temporarily lifted their crowd with an 82nd minute equalizer before losing its second match of the competition.

All that and more in the wrap.

Group A

Ghana 0-1 United States — RECAP

The U.S. is on the fast track to win Group A after weathering an early second half storm from the young Black Stars. Toronto FC prospect Ayo Akinola scored the winner after great work from Man of the Match midfielder (center back here) Chris Durkin of DC United.

India 1-2 Colombia

Estudiantil’s Juan Peñaloza ensured that the U.S. will be playing for Group A when the group stage comes to a close on Thursday. Peñaloza gave Colombia a lead and then answered Jeakson’s 82nd minute goal one minute later to restore the advantage.

Group B

Turkey 0-3 Mali

Rebounding form a thriller of an opening day loss to Paraguay, with goals from Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, and Lassana Ndiaye leading the way. Turkey falls to 0-1-1.

Paraguay 4-2 New Zealand

Someone buy Paraguay captain Alexis Duarte his dinner and keep him upright, or perhaps Duarte should turn to Anibal Vega. Not one but two own goals from the Cerro Porteno defender dropped Paraguay’s into a 2-1 hole, but Vega scored twice in four second half minutes to keep the South American side atop the group.

