UEFA Wrap: Rep. of Ireland beat Wales; Iceland qualifies for World Cup

Call it luck of the Irish, or call it whatever you want.
The dream is still alive for the Republic of Ireland National Team.
The Boys in Green secured a place in the UEFA World Cup qualification playoff round with a 1-0 win on the road over Wales in Cardiff. James McClean‘s second-half strike inside the box was enough to keep Ireland alive while ending the campaign for Wales, which finished in third place.
It may not have affected the outcome, but Wales were without Gareth Bale due to a left calf injury. Following McClean’s goal in the 57th minute, Wales pressed and pressed, peppering the Ireland backline with chips and crosses into the box. But Ireland captain David Meyler led his side to keep a clean sheet as Ireland hung on to win.
Here’s a look at some other UEFA World Cup qualifying action.
Iceland (!!) beat Kosovo to qualify for the World Cup
Iceland achieved the improbable on Monday afternoon, becoming the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup.
The tiny nation defeated Kosovo 2-0 on the final matchday to win Group I over the likes of Croatia, which moves on to the playoff round, and Turkey and Ukraine, both of which failed to advance to the next stage.
Gylfi Sigurðsson settled the nerves in the 40th minute with a sliding goal after cutting past a defender at the top of the box. Johann Berg Gudmundsson gave Iceland even more breathing room with a second goal for his side in the 68th minute.
Serbia advances to Russia
Joining Iceland in the World Cup is Serbia, which held off Georgia for a 1-0 victory in Belgrade.
Aleksandar Prijović’s 74th minute goal gave Serbia the breakthrough they desperately wanted, having not made the World Cup since 2010. Prijovic’s poke-home brought the crowd to delirium.
Other scores in UEFA World Cup qualifying:
Group D
Moldova 0-1 Austria
Group G
Albania 0-1 Italy
FYR Macedonia 4-0 Liechtenstein
Israel 0-1 Spain
Group I
Finland 2-2 Turkey
Iceland 2-0 Kosovo
Ukraine 0-2 Croatia