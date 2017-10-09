More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Video: Watch Iceland players, fans celebrate World Cup qualification

By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 6:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Iceland dream continues.

16 months after making the Euro 2016 quarterfinals, Iceland made history Monday with its first World Cup qualification, becoming the smallest nation in history to qualify. The country, with a population of around 330,000, won its group over the likes of Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey. The population is comparable to that of Corpus Christi, Texas and Santa Ana, California.

When the final whistle blew, it sparked celebrations amongst the players, coaches and fans, before the fans and players conducted the now-famous viking clap in celebration.

Watch below as Iceland celebrates its World Cup qualification.

Report: England to play 3-man backline at World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

England National Team fans better get used to seeing their team use a three-man backline because it’s here to stay.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that Southgate will use a three-man defense as part of his preferred formation for November’s friendly matches against Brazil and Germany as a way to build the team’s identity ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“We have to focus on a system and really try to hone it, work on it, improve it, that might mean we might have to leave some good players out. But we have to start to make those decisions over the next couple of camps,” Southgate said after England’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.

In the past, England has been criticized for not having an identity, for playing a bland style of soccer with the hopes of individual moments of brilliance taking them forward. While some may criticize the use of a three-man backline, it does allow England to release wingbacks Danny Rose and Kyle Walker farther up the field, as well as give John Stones more cover at centerback.

“For me, in terms of the way we’d want to play from the back, I think it (a three-man defense) is a better option,” Southgate said. “At the moment we turn the ball over too much and when we do we split into two centre-backs wide open, we are still open (against Lithuania) with three. So we will benefit if we don’t keep turning the ball over.”

The decision is a change, or evolution, from the 4-2-3-1 formation used by Southgate through most of the qualifying campaign, but with a changed formation, it could lead to some attackers not getting a chance to start, whether it’s Marcus Rashford or Jamie Vardy.

According to the report, Southgate’s preferred attackers behind Harry Kane include Dele Alli and when fit, Adam Lallana, to play in a similar way to Tottenham, with Lallana playing in Christian Eriksen‘s role.

UEFA Wrap: Rep. of Ireland beat Wales; Iceland qualifies for World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Call it luck of the Irish, or call it whatever you want.

The dream is still alive for the Republic of Ireland National Team.

The Boys in Green secured a place in the UEFA World Cup qualification playoff round with a 1-0 win on the road over Wales in Cardiff. James McClean‘s second-half strike inside the box was enough to keep Ireland alive while ending the campaign for Wales, which finished in third place.

It may not have affected the outcome, but Wales were without Gareth Bale due to a left calf injury. Following McClean’s goal in the 57th minute, Wales pressed and pressed, peppering the Ireland backline with chips and crosses into the box. But Ireland captain David Meyler led his side to keep a clean sheet as Ireland hung on to win.

Here’s a look at some other UEFA World Cup qualifying action.

(more…)

Report: Big decision coming for Kaka

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One of Major League Soccer’s highest-profile Designated Players could be leaving the league this winter.

In an interview with Brazilian publication Globo Esporte, Orlando City SC star Kaka revealed he’s considering three options this winter: Extend his stay in Orlando, move to Sao Paulo FC, or retire.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

“(When I) finish a game you feel a lot of pain, the body begins to feel, so it’s not so much more pleasure,” Kaka said. “A kid plays today and tomorrow again. I’m 35, it takes longer to recover, it’s another rhythm. You feel the time is coming.”

Kaka has previously said that he would be open to signing a new contract with his current $6.6 million per year deal ending this December. He’s currently one of the highest paid players in MLS. Kaka’s scored six goals and added 4 assists in 22 games, but he’s missed time due to injury and Orlando City has already been eliminated from playoff contention for the third-straight season.

If he does retire, Kaka said he’d like to follow Zinedine Zidane’s example. Take a year off and then get into coaching.

“He paused, took a break, saw even if it was really what he loved, studied, took a course, started on the basis of category,” Kaka said. “I’m more on that side as well. Now, some people think you’re ready.”

Kaka’s signing marked another major notch on MLS’ belt in terms of bringing high-profile stars to the league, but he hasn’t been able to have the impact many in Orlando had hoped for. He’s accumulated 25 goals and 19 assists in 76 games in all competitions, but missing the playoffs three-straight years has been tough for fans to swallow, especially with the first-year success of Atlanta United this year as well as Seattle’s second-half turnaround to the title last year.

It would be fitting for Kaka to finish his career in Sao Paulo, where it all started. But it’s likely that if Kaka becomes a coach, we could see him again in the U.S. earning his way up as Patrick Vieira is doing now.

Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud a Puskas award finalist

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Olivier Giroud‘s incredible scorpion kick from 10 months ago could earn him a FIFA award.

The Arsenal forward is a finalist for the annual FIFA Puskas award, honoring the year’s best goal. Joining Giroud is Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke and Deyna Castellanos from the Venezuelan National Team.

Giroud’s strike is memorable for a number of reasons. First, his nifty back-heel deep in his own half to Granit Xhaka opened up the opportunity. Then Giroud took off on a full sprint down the field to give Alexis Sanchez an option in the middle.

Of course, Sanchez’s cross was a bit behind the run of Giroud, but he left his left foot in the air just enough to redirect the ball off his heel into the top corner, finishing a brilliant sequence with an even more impressive finish.

Giroud has some company though. Castellanos, moments after Venezuela was scored upon, lazered a shot in from inside the center circle, a blast the goalkeeper couldn’t keep out. And Masuluke, a goalkeeper himself, scored on a stoppage time bicycle kick to save a draw in South African league action. Masuluke wasn’t just happy with the goal though. Like his field player teammates, he had to drop a dance move to the delight of the crowd and his team.

Watch the Puskas award videos below and let us know what’s your pick for Goal of the Year. The award will be announced on October 23.

(more…)