AT HALF: USMNT 3rd, Panama 4th, Honduras 5th

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pathetic performance from the United States men’s national team has scoreboard watching the new national pastime.

An Omar Gonzalez own goal has been met by an Alvin Jones’ rocket to put Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the USMNT by a 2-0 score at Ato Boldon Stadium.

[ MORE: USMNT down 2-0 at half!! ]

Fortunately for the U.S., the Americans are on pace to backdoor their way into the World Cup.

That’s because Mexico has goals from Oribe Peralta and Carlos Vela, sandwiched around a goal from hosts Honduras, and Costa Rica has scored the lone goal in Panama.

3. USMNT — 12 points, +3 GD

4. Panama — 10 points, -3 GD

5. Honduras — 10 points, -8 GD

Follow @NicholasMendola