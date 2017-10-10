More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Australia beat Syria to set up CONCACAF clash

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT
Australia beat 10-man Syria 2-1 after extra time in Sydney on Tuesday as the Socceroos edged past the Syrians 3-2 on aggregate in the AFC playoff.

Thanks to two Tim Cahill headers, the second coming in the 109th minute with the game seemingly destined for penalty kicks, Australia will now play in the inter-confederation playoff against the 4th place team from CONCACAF qualifying.

That could be one of the United States, Panama or Honduras and the home and away playoff games will take place next month during the international break from Nov. 6-14.

Syria, playing without several regulars due to injury and suspension, put in a valiant effort as the war-torn nation have played their home games in Malaysia throughout qualifying due to the conflict currently engulfing their homeland.

They looked to be well on their way to pulling off one of the biggest shocks of World Cup qualifying across the globe as they went 1-0 up early on (and 2-1 on aggregate) through Omar Al Soma’s fine finish.

That goal sparked Australia, and particularly Cahill, into life.

Cahill, 38 years young, popped up with a trademark header in the 13th minute to make it 1-1 (see above) and he did the same just 11 minutes before the end of extra time to avoid the lottery of penalty kicks and ensure that Australia are now just 180 minutes away from making their fourth-straight World Cup.

Syria did have one last chance to take the game into penalty kicks but Al Somah (their hero in their final AFC group game at Iran when he scored a last-minute equalizer to seal their spot in this playoff) saw his free kick agoninzingly smash the post and go wide.

This is how close Syria came to yet another incredible moment in their wonderful journey.

Watch Live: Brazil, Germany, Spain in U-17 World Cup action

FIFA
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT
Day four of the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India sees plenty of favorites to win the tournament in action.

Iran and Germany clash in Group C with both teams winning their opening games, while Spain and Brazil are both expected to win big in Group D and move closer to the knockout stage.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s schedule. You can live stream every game through Telemundo Deportes.

Group C

Costa Rica vs. Guinea — 7:30 a.m. ET
Iran vs. Germany — 10:30 a.m. ET

Group D

Spain vs. Niger — 7:30 a.m. ET
North Korea vs. Brazil — 10:30 a.m. ET

USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago Preview: One last game to qualify

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT
For a country that loves dramatic finishes, the U.S. Men’s National Team has sure left it late.

The USMNT heads into its final game in the Hex at Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday evening with its World Cup hopes still up for grabs, although crucially the U.S. holds its own destiny. A win and they’re in. A draw, and anything but the most unlikely scenario puts them through to the next round.

But a loss, coupled with wins by Panama and Honduras at home? That could be the dagger for this USMNT.

The pressure of a nation is weighing on the squad as they take the field Tuesday, hopefully not comically surrounded by a moat and waterlogged by heavy rains like it was Monday.

Coincidentally, the U.S. has been here before. The last time the USMNT didn’t have qualifying wrapped up by the last match day was in 1989 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, when Paul Caligiuri saved the day for the U.S. with a 30th minute goal that sent the USA to the World Cup.

This time around, the Soca Warriors and Yanks will reconvene a few miles down the road at the Ato Boldon Stadium.

Unlike the 4-0 win over Panama, the U.S. won’t be playing on a pristine pitch with a fast surface. If anything, expect the ball to bobble more and take unexpected hops while players try to run through the heavy surface, as described by Bruce Arena. This calls for tactics closer to that of the Honduras away match, or perhaps even the Mexico away match where the U.S. came away with a 1-1 draw.

“It definitely changes the way the game is going to look,” Arena said. “It’s going to be a slow game, probably a little bit sloppy. A little bit different than we’ve seen in any of the qualifying games. But we’ll have to adapt to the conditions of the field.”

On the USMNT’s side is history. The last time the USA played a World Cup qualifier in Trinidad and Tobago, they held on for a scoreless draw. The time before that, a 1-0 win in 2009 (Tim Howard, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore started that night).

Overall, the U.S. is 18-2-4 against the Soca Warriors with a 13-1-3 clip in World Cup qualifying. During the side’s last meeting in June in the altitude of Denver, T&T hung in with the U.S. until the second half, when two Christian Pulisic strikes put the game out of reach.

While the conditions will be different, perhaps if the U.S. can control possession or press high up the field, they can tire out Trinidad again and exploit it in the second half.

“Now the pressure is on for us to at least get a point, and we’re not here to get one point, we’re here to get three points,” midfielder Paul Arriola said. “I think that’s the mentality and I think going into this game it’s going to be extremely important to remember that.

“The conditions are going to be tough but I think in the end we’ll be able to do what we do best, and that’s take care of business.”

One of the noticeable traits of this current USMNT squad is its experience. 12 players on the roster have made 11 or more World Cup qualifying appearances, led by Clint Dempsey with 42. Centerback pair Omar Gonzalez and Matt Besler went through the last round of qualifying and helped lead the U.S. at the World Cup, while Bradley, Altidore and Howard have been mainstays for the past two World Cup cycles.

That experience, especially playing against a young opponent in Trinidad and Tobago with nothing to lose, could give the Americans a leg up on the road in a crunch qualifier.

“It happens throughout one’s career where you play on these type of fields where the ball doesn’t roll, it gets stuck in water,” Gonzalez said. “You just have to play through it. The circumstances are going to be difficult tomorrow but we’re playing to go to a World Cup.

“You have to put it behind us, we have to control what we can control, and that’s our alertness, our competitiveness, how aggressive we are, and the rest we have to roll with it and do what we can to win the game.”

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying preview: Panama, Honduras hoping to make it

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT
One automatic qualification place and one playoff place remain up for grabs as matchday ten of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying gets underway Tuesday evening.

With simultaneous kickoffs at 8 p.m., the U.S. Men’s National Team, Honduras and Panama are all in contention for the final automatic qualifying spot or the playoff place to book a spot at the 2018 World Cup.

The USMNT controls its own destiny and is in with a win and most likely a draw, but Panama and Honduras have one advantage – both are playing at home against teams that have already qualified and have nothing left to play for.

Let’s take a quick look at the other two matches in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying:

Panama vs. Costa Rica

Los Canaleros have never made a World Cup finals. This may be their last chance for a while.

A golden generation of Panamanian players are all getting past their prime together, and this could be their last World Cup cycle together.

With 10 points and a -2 goal differential, Panama are currently in the pole position for the qualifying playoff place that would see them face either Syria or Australia.

But for what it’s worth, Costa Rica doesn’t plan on lying down. They remember how Jonathan Bornstein’s stoppage time goal sent them into the World Cup playoff, where they faced and fell to Uruguay, which went on to make it to the World Cup semifinals in South Africa.

“It will sound rude, but we are not interested in what benefits Panama or Honduras, we are not going to give the qualification to anyone,” Patrick Pemberton, Costa Rica goalkeeper said. “We are very aware of what happened to us in the United States, when they, being qualified, sent us to the playoffs for the World Cup in South Africa. That is why we do not intend to go to Panama to water the classification to anyone, much less to send them to the playoffs, we want to go to add three points, close the tie well.”

Honduras vs. Mexico

Honduras, like Panama has one goal on Tuesday. Make at least the World Cup playoff stage.

All that’s standing in Los Catrachos’ way is Mexico, but it won’t be the same El Tri that dazzled during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Javier “Chicharito Hernandez received “special permission” to leave the Mexican National Team while star winger Hirving Lozano suffered an elbow injury, forcing him to return to his club PSV Eindhoven for treatment.

Perhaps Honduras then can take advantage of a slightly weaker El Tri to record a crucial win in the Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium, which is always a difficult stadium to play in. Mexico has managed two wins and a draw in its last three trips to San Pedro Sula.

Three keys for USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT
Win, and they’re in.

That or a draw is what’s on the line for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday evening when it takes the field at Ato Bolden Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. The USMNT is coming off a confidence-boosting 4-0 rout of Panama, but the squad discovered Monday afternoon things wouldn’t be easy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Thanks to heavy rains recently, a natural “moat” of water separated the players from the locker room and the field, forcing them to improvise ways of getting over it. Perhaps trekking through the water will be a character-building exercise. Or it’s a reminder that in CONCACAF, nothing comes easy.

Trinidad and Tobago are coming off a 3-1 road defeat in Mexico, and while they’re eliminated from World Cup contention, they’re likely to try and score a big result against the U.S. on home turf.

With so much on the line, let’s take a look at three keys to victory for the USMNT over Trinidad and Tobago.

