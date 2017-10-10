PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
Brian McBride talks USMNT, MLS growth and challenging young players

By Matt ReedOct 10, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team completed the first half of its task on Friday night after pulling off a convincing win over Panama in World Cup qualifying, but their job is far from done.

Bruce Arena and Co. will have the next part of their challenge on Tuesday night when the Americans travel to Trinidad & Tobago.

Pro Soccer Talk caught up with former USMNT forward Brian McBride ahead of the crucial CONCACAF qualifier, while he works closely with Dove Men+Care and the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) to present the Dove Men+Care “Caring Coach” Award to a youth coach in December.

The 45-year-old, now an analyst for ESPN FC, also discussed his time in MLS, the league’s progression over the past two decades-plus and much more.

PST: Tell me about how you got involved with this Dove and PCA Alliance campaign and about what you’re trying to accomplish by introducing the “Caring Coach” award.
McBride: It all starts with these coaches for young players, and I think it’s really important to recognize them because youth soccer wouldn’t be possible without them. The youth level has had such a huge impact on my life. I really enjoy the relationship that I have with the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA).
PST: Just from talking to other players in the past, it always seems like there’s a coach or mentor along the way that leaves a lasting impression on them and really finds a way to get the best out of them. Did you ever experience that?
McBride: I certainly had that. I think the coaching that I’ve had on the soccer side has been pretty awesome, but for me, the one that really stands out is my high school coach. It wasn’t necessarily the soccer coaching that made an impact. He made an impact on my life and talking through what’s important. He got me to think about things other than just sports and it’s something that will always stick with me.
You’re someone that had the ability to play in 3 World Cups. What would be the ramifications of the USMNT missing out on a World Cup?
McBride: It would be a tragedy. I don’t want to think about the men’s national team not qualifying for a World Cup. I’m staying positive and thinking that they’re going to get a result tonight and make it. 
PST: There have beencomparisons to Landon Donovan and other former American players. First off, what have you seen from Christian Pulisic that excites you? And second, is it time to start acknowledging him not only as a top USMNT player but also on a global scale?
McBride: I think there hasn’t been a player like Christian Pulisic at the age he’s at that U.S. Soccer has produced. I say that knowing that to compare when Clint [Dempsey] was coming up versus when Landon [Donovan] was coming up to now Christian that these were different times. Soccer has grow to such an extent, not just in the United States, but across the globe where the comparison should always be to where he is at personally. 
PST: We’ve seen trends throughout the years where we’ve had MLS-heavy and then European-heavy rosters with the USMNT. With many of the top players migrating back to the U.S. recently, what do you think that does for the long-term complexion of the squad?

McBride: It’s a good question because I believe there are things you learn from playing in Europe that are extremely important. It goes beyond playing to actually experiencing the culture and doing different things day in and day out during practice and then in your personal life. You’re under a magnifying glass and it makes you ultra-focused. The nice thing about guys like Clint [Dempsey], Michael [Bradley] and Jozy [Altidore] coming back was that they had been there long enough to experience it. They’re the types of players that have the ability to come back and create a European-type culture here in MLS.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

PST: How important is it for young players like Tyler Adams and recently Matt Miazga to break out of their MLS academies and into the European soccer scene?

McBride: It’s tough because for me the question I’d look at is: ‘Are you ready?’ And when I say ready I don’t just mean physically, but the mental side of things, too. Many of these guys are going to countries where they speak a different language and you already have the cultural differences to overcome. If you have a support support system, you’re mentally prepared and you’re capable of pushing through the hard times to get past the initial trepidations then I think the player should go.
 
When I first went to Wolfsburg I wasn’t mentally prepared for what was going to happen. I had no idea what I was getting into. It affects you. It affects the way you play. You just have to be prepared for everything that comes with the challenge of moving like that.
PST: You had the chance to see MLS up close from the league’s inception. To you, how drastic has the growth been from when you started playing to here in 2017? PST
McBride: It’s been immense. The MLS has grown a lot bigger than I thought for sure in terms of the teams we have and are going to have in the future. The biggest thing is the infrastructure that has been set up. When we started, we were training on a extracurricular field at Ohio State University. The grass wasn’t cut above our boots and then there were places where we didn’t even have grass. Now, you have immaculate facilities like Atlanta. It’s going to be a huge help in terms of growing the game and the growth of our players. The question of having too many clubs won’t really exist because you have the ability to pull up young players.
PST: Previous expansion sides have enjoyed success out of the gate, but does Atlanta United have the formula for future expansion sides to follow?
McBride: There has been so many teams, but certainly Atlanta because they didn’t have the ability to pull players up from a team that already has a following, like Portland and Seattle did. I think those two organizations were sort of the leading light in terms of expansion and then Atlanta took it one step further by building the team themselves. Adding guys like Carlos [Bocanegra] does wonders for the growth of the club. They’re doing all the right things and their owner is very involved, which reflects well in the view of the public. I think they’re a great example for future teams.
PST: I know you’re from the area and had the chance to play with the Chicago Fire during your career. How impressed are you with their turnaround this season and the additions the club has made to compete in the East?
McBride: It’s huge for the city. In my opinion, and maybe I’m a bit biased because I’m from here, Chicago is the best sports city in the United States. New York and Philadelphia and Pittsburgh won’t like me too much, but I grew up here so this is what I know. 

I think that there’s a willingness in the city to support the club when it’s a winner and Andrew [Hauptmann] — club owner — deserves a lot of credit for their success now. He’s had his share of missteps in the past, but he’s righted his wrongs and now he has Nelson [Rodriguez] who understands the league and a coach that really understands the structure of the club. You can’t deny that Dax McCarty has been the most impactful player that has come to this team. 

PST: How has the Premier League evolved since your time playing in England? Especially when you see teams like Leicester and Burnley making significant noise over the last few years, instead of the top six always dominating headlines.

McBride: I think that’s more of an anomaly. They have coaches that have a vision and a group of players that execute. You look at what Leicester did and they had every single player closing down the ball. You have to understand how to play together. Burnley has done that so far this season. I don’t see them sticking up there, but we said that about Leicester and look what happened. 
 
The other thing I’ll say is that the money inside the Premier League right now is immense. That does carry a lot of weight. Look at Stoke pulling Jese this season. That’s huge for a club like them. Back in the day that wasn’t going to happen. 

PST: What are your thoughts on how the PL title race is shaping up?

McBride: I picked Manchester City before the start of the season and they’re playing well enough right now to do it. I’m going to ride with them the rest of the way. Sometimes you change throughout the year, but I’m going to stick with them.

Premier League club Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT
Who’s hot and who’s not?

With seven weeks of the season gone, the dust settling from the end of the transfer window and an international break to digest everything so far, we now have a pretty good idea about how things will go for each Premier League team this season.

In the video above we take a closer look at the three in-form teams in the Premier League (one of them is not like the others) and also a look at the three teams struggling the most.

Below is the power rankings list in full.

#1 Manchester City
#2 Manchester United
#3 Burnley
#4 Watford
#5 Tottenham Hotspur
#6 Newcastle United
#7 Arsenal
#8 Chelsea
#9 Huddersfield Town
#10 Stoke City
#11 Brighton & Hove Albion
#12 Liverpool
#13 West Bromwich Albion
#14 Southampton
#15 West Ham United
#16 Swansea City
#17 Bournemouth
#18 Leicester City
#19 Everton
#20 Crystal Palace

VIDEO: Is Harry Kane a “world class” striker?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
This debate will be rumbling on in pubs, stadiums and in living rooms across not only England but most of Europe and the world.

“Is Harry Kane world class?”

Kane, 24, scored 13 goals in eight games for club and country in September and scored the winners as he captained England during the international break in 1-0 wins against Slovenia and Lithuania.

He has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot in each of the past two seasons, earlier this week was announced as the only Englishman included in the Ballon d’Or shortlist and he continues to be linked with a transfer to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona with five goals in his past two UEFA Champions League games raising eyebrows across Europe.

In the video above we discuss if Kane is world class and what is next for the goal-scoring machine.

Italy facing “limitations” in bid to qualify for World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 10, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
So often a country with a seemingly limitless supply of world-class talent, Italy’s national soccer team is facing “some limitations” as it tries to qualify for the World Cup.

The four-time world champions ended up second in their group, finishing behind Spain, and will have to win a two-leg playoff against another European team to qualify for next year’s tournament in Russia.

“At the moment we have some limitations,” Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura said after his team labored to a 1-0 win over Albania on Monday, “but there is the desire to try to do things.”

A year ago, Italy was playing in the quarterfinals at the European Championship. The Azzurri lost to Germany on penalties under then-coach Antonio Conte.

There was renewed excitement in the national team when Ventura took over, but that has been on a downward slide as the team’s performances have dipped. The Italians needed an injury-time goal to win in Macedonia, and they were booed off the field in Turin on Friday following a 1-1 draw in the return match.

The win over Albania, at least, was a positive ahead of the playoffs.

“It’s another small step forward and I’m confident,” Ventura said. “I was before when there were so-called dramatic moments and I am now, too.”

VENTURA TO BLAME?

Many in Italy believe the 69-year-old Ventura is the problem.

Italy has looked disjointed in almost every match under the coach and many questioned his tactical ability even before he fielded a 4-2-4 formation against Spain’s potent midfield last month. The Italians lost 3-0.

In Friday’s match with Macedonia, Ventura started with a mainly defensive lineup in a 3-4-3 formation against a team near the bottom of the group.

Ventura will be the coach when Italy tries to qualify for the World Cup in the playoffs, but he might not be there too long after that.

RIGHT MIX

There is still plenty to be positive about in the Italy team.

The core “BBC” defense of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini is still going strong in front of veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Waiting in the wings are Daniele Rugani, Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia Caldara. There is also goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is only 18 but has already made nearly 100 appearances for AC Milan.

Italy also has some exciting talent up front, including Andrea Belotti and in-form Lazio forward Ciro Immobile. Then there is Lorenzo Insigne and Antonio Candreva.

The 23-year-old Belotti was injured for the final two qualifiers and his absence was a big blow to Italy, which was also without Claudio Marchisio, Daniele De Rossi, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

ATTACK

Italy’s main strength has traditionally been its defense, but it has two potent forwards in Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile.

Belotti, who scored four goals in six qualifying matches, should return from injury at the end of October, in time for the playoffs. The Torino forward scored 26 goals in Serie A last season.

Immobile ended last season with 23 goals and already has nine in the opening seven league matches this time. The 27-year-old Lazio forward scored six times in qualifying.

SPIRIT

Italy arguably overachieved at Euro 2016, with Conte creating such a strong sense of team unity that the Azzurri surpassed all expectation.

That spirit remains.

“All together we strove for victory,” Insigne said after Monday’s win in Albania. “That’s the right spirit with which to face every match and give everything right until the end.”

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers hamstring injury

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT
Liverpool star Sadio Mane is out with a hamstring injury.

Mane, 25, was injured while on international duty with Senegal and will miss Liverpool’s huge clash with Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

We break down what Mane’s absence could mean for Liverpool in the video above as this injury comes out a really bad time for the Reds with PL clashes and UEFA Champions League encounters coming thick and fast.

In a club statement, Liverpool had the following to say as losing their reigning Player of the Season for a key stretch of the season is a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

Sadio Mane is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty, Liverpool FC can confirm.

The winger was substituted 89 minutes into Senegal’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday.

And it has now been confirmed that he picked up an injury during that fixture that could keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

Mane, whose lay-off will commence when Manchester United visit Anfield on Saturday, has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances this term.

