AP Photo/Ron Blum

Bruce Arena after elimination: “No excuses. We failed today.”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bruce Arena was brought in to right the United States ship and get the side to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

About that…

The Yanks took four of their final 12 available points, including a home loss to Costa Rica, a road draw at Honduras, and an away loss Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago.

That’s the same nation Paul Caligiuri and the Yanks beat to qualify for the 1990 World Cup, a return to that stage for the first time in ages.

Now, it feels like they are back in the wilderness. Bruce, your thoughts?

Well, hand it to the man, as he’s still supportive of the direction of the program, saying, “There’s nothing wrong with what we’re doing.”

As for the game…“Our center backs were not confident with the ball, and really we were playing eight against 10 in the first half. Our forwards were not able to hold the ball. We didn’t get Pulisic into the game. We played poorly.”

And the goals… “The first goal was unfortunate. Those things happen. The second goal was an incredible shot. What can you say?”

Hopefully something better than that!

On not qualifying… “It’s good for CONCACAF that they had such a competitive go at it. Mexico was the dominant team in the Hex. The teams that finished third, fourth, and fifth were pretty inconsistent throughout the campaign.”

On his work… “We didn’t qualify for the World Cup. That was my job to get the team qualified for the World Cup. … No excuses. We failed today.”

On his player selection and the player pool… “If we had qualified for the World Cup, there needed to be a number of changes for the World Cup roster.”

That last statement is inexcusable. Bruce Arena pretty much admitted he didn’t play or even bring his best players to the party. Now they’re not invited to the bigger one.

WATCH: Panama win that helped doom USMNT included phantom goal

AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 11:19 PM EDT
1 Comment

Really sorry to do to this to you in your already sorrowful state, U.S. Soccer supporters, but Panama probably shouldn’t have scored its equalizer against Costa Rica.

That goal made it 1-1, and put Los Canaleros on the path to the inter-confederation playoff when Roman Torres scored to lift Panama past Costa Rica on the day and beyond the flailing USMNT for the Hex.

Now Panama will tangle with Australia for a berth in Russia, while the U.S. will play friendlies against, we’re not sure, probably Canada and Lithuania or something.

Watch, and grimace. And no, no VAR in CONCACAF.

International embarrassment: USMNT out of World Cup

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwel
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 10:29 PM EDT
8 Comments

Needing just a point to get a place in the 2018 World Cup, the United States suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in men’s national team history on Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago.

A pair of first half goals put Bruce Arena’s unchanged XI behind the 8-ball, and only Christian Pulisic could muster a goal in the second half as the Yanks lost 2-1 at Ato Boldon Stadium.

Panama and Honduras both won, sending the United States out of the World Cup.

An early offside was spotted by the linesman and deprived Trinidad and Tobago a shock opener from Shahdon Winchester.

Paul Arriola was fouled, but advantage was played as DeAndre Yedlin raced onto the ball and cued up Jozy Altidore for a shot that cleared the cross bar by a few feet.

The U.S. went behind when Tim Howard fooled by Alvin Jones’ cross that Gonzalez turned into his own goal.

And Jones got a goal of his own, and my was it a beautiful one. Joevin’s little brother found himself in a backyard or two’s worth of space and tore into a shot that rocketed side netting to make it 2-0.

When the U.S. needed a strong first half the most, it puked.

Pulisic then opened the door for the U.S., curling a beauty inside the side netting from 20 yards in the 47th minute.

But the Yanks, led by a Michael Bradley stab tackle, let T&T race to the doorstep. Tim Howard made a save and DeAndre Yedlin blocked a rebound effort.

A Bradley free kick from his office on the flank was headed over the frame by Altidore.

Bradley played his next free kick square to substitute Clint Dempsey, but Adrian Foncette pushed his shot out for a corner which came to nothing.

Dempsey hit the far post with a 20-yard shot in the 77th minute. Nagbe won a corner in the 81st, but it came to nothing.

Another sub, Benny Feilhaber, nearly headed home an equalizer off Pulisic’s cross, but Foncette’s pushed it away for a corner.

Three things from the USMNT’s historic failure in Trinidad

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States failed in a major way on Tuesday, and that’s still somehow sugarcoating its 2-1 loss in Trinidad and Tobago.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Americans will not be plying their trade at a World Cup.

Yup.

Bruce Arena, you played yourself

The USMNT manager preached squad rotation last month in an embarrassing two-match stretch that saw the Americans take just one point.

So what does he do following an exceptionally emotional 4-0 home win over Panama? Puts the same exact lineup out there.

The Yanks looked dazed and listless for the most part, aside from Jozy Altidore dropping deep into the midfield to help, well, whoever else was supposed to be there with Michael Bradley and some hard running from Paul Arriola and DeAndre Yedlin (I believe Jorge Villafana had a tackle in there, too).

Arena then doubled down on his domestic philosophy bringing on Clint Dempsey, Kellyn Acosta, and Benny Feilhaber as substitutes. Premier League mainstay Geoff Cameron was left on the bench for 180 minutes. Nevermind leaving international caliber players like Fabian Johnson, Timmy Chandler, and even Danny Williams in the wilderness.

Adding to the embarrassment were Arena’s postgame comments, in which he seemed to imply he had better players he would’ve used in the future.

“If we had qualified for the World Cup, there needed to be a number of changes for the World Cup roster.”

In its hour of need, U.S. Soccer turned to its domestic heroes. And they failed.

But so did the players

Find a player who stood out on Tuesday.

I’m still waiting.

Yes, Pulisic scored a great goal. And both DeAndre Yedlin, Jozy Altidore, and Bobby Wood ran their socks off. Clint Dempsey provided an injection of fury and hit the post as a substitute.

But they needed far more than that and, as they had in every road Hex match and several home ones, showed an entitlement and lack of urgency that belied their status as the third- and later fifth-place team in CONCACAF.

Michael Bradley will probably not play at another World Cup. USMNT legends Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, and Geoff Cameron almost certainly will not.

And the guys Arena did use?

“Our center backs were not confident with the ball, and really we were playing eight against 10 in the first half. Our forwards were not able to hold the ball. We didn’t get Pulisic into the game. We played poorly.”

To be fair, it wasn’t both center backs, rather Omar Gonzalez. Arena’s former LA Galaxy charge scored an own goal and nearly gave a penalty kick away moments later.

Overhaul or nothing

This one is short and sweet: Arena was almost certainly not going to manage beyond the World Cup in Russia, but powerful president Sunil Gulati was almost certain to go onward. I’m not sure there are enough American Outlaws and moneymen on Earth to back that move now.

Player ratings: USMNT’s World Cup dreams are dead

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
By Andy EdwardsOct 10, 2017, 10:04 PM EDT
7 Comments

The U.S. national team has been eliminated from contention for the 2018 World Cup. It’s a dark night in the history of American soccer, one that will surely cost this sport in this country a healthy heaping of momentum.

These are the men, along with Bruce Arena, Jurgen Klinsmann and Sunil Gulati, who will bear the brunt of the backlash over the coming days, weeks, months and years…

GK — Tim Howard: 2 — We’ve known all along that Howard would be 39 when the next World Cup rolls around, yet very little has been done to usher in his replacement. Even Brad Guzan, admittedly largely through fault of his own, has been cast aside in favor of a 36-, 37- and now 38-year-old Howard. He showed his age like never before in the first half.

RB — DeAndre Yedlin: 5 — Yedlin was the USMNT’s lone danger man in the first half, as he bombed forward and caused problem’s for T&T, but the final ball was ultimately lacking in quality. His goal-line clearance early in the second half kept the score 2-1.

CB — Omar Gonzalez: 3 — His early own goal aside, Gonzalez was a colossal disaster for the second straight game. Geoff Cameron clearly wasn’t fit enough to go in either of these two games, and while that’s understandable, it’s equally frightening to consider Gonzalez will be one minor injury away from playing 270 minutes in June.

CB — Matt Besler: 4 — Here’s a snippet of what I wrote about Besler on Friday: Didn’t struggle as badly as Gonzalez, mostly because he’s more accustomed to playing in open space, but playing alongside Gonzalez really highlights his most problematic deficiency: a minor lack of pace and athleticism. Yup.

LB — Jorge Villafaña: 5 — Hey, now we’ve got almost five full years to find the left back of the future.

CM — Michael Bradley: 5 — No man can play the entire central midfield on his own, but here we are, asking Bradley to do it again and again and again.

CM — Paul Arriola: 5 — Arriola’s role in this midfield is to win second balls, and harass and harry when he fails to win second balls. He did neither in this game, and he was understandably sacrificed at halftime.

CM — Darlington Nagbe: 4 —It was Nagbe who was criminally out of position in the build-up to T&T’s second goal, giving Alvin Jones an uncontested 30-yard buffer in midfield. Nagbe’s inclusion as a central midfielder is warranted when the USMNT has plenty of meaningful possession, but in a game like this one where it’s disjointed and all about the second ball, he’s kind of just… out there.

CM — Christian Pulisic: 6 — His early second-half goal brought the USMNT back into the game, but that was it from the wonderkid on Tuesday. T&T forced him deeper and deeper — often times 20 and 30 and 40 yards inside his own half — just to get on the ball. There’s not a whole lot he’s going to do for you back there.

FW — Jozy Altidore: 4 — Pulisic being forced deeper and deeper has a knock-on effect for Altidore, who then must drop deeper and deeper to find the ball himself. He’s a playmaker and a good link in the hole, but what’s there to link inside the center circle when your no. 10 is far deeper himself?

FW — Bobby Wood: 4 — Just as there’s a knock-on effect between Pulisic and Altidore, there also exists one between Altidore and Wood, who relies on Altidore circulating the ball in dangerous areas to make his own channel runs useful. Without that meaningful possession and passing from Altidore, Wood is left to do a whole lot of standing around.

SUB — Clint Dempsey: 5.5 — Dempsey was less a tactical change, and more a “please just go make something happen” halftime sub. He took up unexpected spots in the final third, which caused a few problems, and hit the post with 15 minutes to go, but that was about it.

SUB —Kellyn Acosta: 5 — Brought on for Villafaña, Acosta essentially played alongside Bradley and left the defense in a back-three setup. Why Dax McCarty, the man who so successfully partnered Bradley late in the game on Friday, wasn’t brought on instead is known by Arena and only Arena.

SUB —Benny Feilhaber: N/A — Brought on six minutes from the end of regular time, Feilhaber had insufficient time to make an impact.