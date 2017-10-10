More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


CONCACAF World Cup qualifying preview: Panama, Honduras hoping to make it

By Daniel KarellOct 10, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT
One automatic qualification place and one playoff place remain up for grabs as matchday ten of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying gets underway Tuesday evening.

With simultaneous kickoffs at 8 p.m., the U.S. Men’s National Team, Honduras and Panama are all in contention for the final automatic qualifying spot or the playoff place to book a spot at the 2018 World Cup.

The USMNT controls its own destiny and is in with a win and most likely a draw, but Panama and Honduras have one advantage – both are playing at home against teams that have already qualified and have nothing left to play for.

Let’s take a quick look at the other two matches in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying:

Panama vs. Costa Rica

Los Canaleros have never made a World Cup finals. This may be their last chance for a while.

A golden generation of Panamanian players are all getting past their prime together, and this could be their last World Cup cycle together.

With 10 points and a -2 goal differential, Panama are currently in the pole position for the qualifying playoff place that would see them face either Syria or Australia.

But for what it’s worth, Costa Rica doesn’t plan on lying down. They remember how Jonathan Bornstein’s stoppage time goal sent them into the World Cup playoff, where they faced and fell to Uruguay, which went on to make it to the World Cup semifinals in South Africa.

“It will sound rude, but we are not interested in what benefits Panama or Honduras, we are not going to give the qualification to anyone,” Patrick Pemberton, Costa Rica goalkeeper said. “We are very aware of what happened to us in the United States, when they, being qualified, sent us to the playoffs for the World Cup in South Africa. That is why we do not intend to go to Panama to water the classification to anyone, much less to send them to the playoffs, we want to go to add three points, close the tie well.”

Honduras vs. Mexico

Honduras, like Panama has one goal on Tuesday. Make at least the World Cup playoff stage.

All that’s standing in Los Catrachos’ way is Mexico, but it won’t be the same El Tri that dazzled during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Javier “Chicharito Hernandez received “special permission” to leave the Mexican National Team while star winger Hirving Lozano suffered an elbow injury, forcing him to return to his club PSV Eindhoven for treatment.

Perhaps Honduras then can take advantage of a slightly weaker El Tri to record a crucial win in the Olimpico Metropolitano Stadium, which is always a difficult stadium to play in. Mexico has managed two wins and a draw in its last three trips to San Pedro Sula.

Three keys for USMNT vs. Trinidad and Tobago


By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 9:19 PM EDT
Win, and they’re in.

That or a draw is what’s on the line for the U.S. Men’s National Team on Tuesday evening when it takes the field at Ato Bolden Stadium in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago. The USMNT is coming off a confidence-boosting 4-0 rout of Panama, but the squad discovered Monday afternoon things wouldn’t be easy in Trinidad and Tobago.

[ MORE: How will the USA line up against T&T? ]

Thanks to heavy rains recently, a natural “moat” of water separated the players from the locker room and the field, forcing them to improvise ways of getting over it. Perhaps trekking through the water will be a character-building exercise. Or it’s a reminder that in CONCACAF, nothing comes easy.

Trinidad and Tobago are coming off a 3-1 road defeat in Mexico, and while they’re eliminated from World Cup contention, they’re likely to try and score a big result against the U.S. on home turf.

With so much on the line, let’s take a look at three keys to victory for the USMNT over Trinidad and Tobago.

Behind the Scenes: USA vs. Panama


By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 8:22 PM EDT
Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a fly on the wall in the U.S. Men’s National Team locker room? Well wonder know more.

Courtesy of U.S. Soccer, watch a cool behind the scenes look at the USMNT’s 4-0 win over Panama last Friday in Orlando.

The win means the U.S. need just a draw to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Orlando City coach Kreis hits out at MLS


By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
Jason Kreis is not a fan of Major League Soccer’s decision to only fine FC Dallas, and not declare their scoreless draw with Orlando City SC a forfeit.

During Kreis’ media availability on Monday, the Orlando City boss lashed out at the league, saying its decision to just fine FC Dallas $100,000 in allocation money was “embarrassing.” MLS fined FC Dallas $75,000 in General Allocation Money and $25,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

The controversy surrounds FC Dallas’ decision to move Michael Barrios out of its starting lineup and bring in Tesho Akindele after the lineups had been announced. Barrios, who arguably should have been ineligible because he had been “subbed out”, then substituted in for Maxi Urruti in the 84th minute.

MLS does not have rules on its books for starting lineups and potential violations.

“FIFA delegates management of roster rules and sanctions for violations to the respective leagues throughout the world,” read the last sentence of MLS’ press release on the FC Dallas fine. “There is no international rule for changes to a match day roster.”

In the past, situations such as this in FIFA competitions would have likely resulted in a forfeit for the team playing the ineligible player. But MLS decided to blame it on referee error for allowing it not change the final outcome.

By keeping the result as it is, Orlando City was mathematically eliminated from MLS playoff contention while FC Dallas remained one point ahead of Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes, who both have 42 points and sit outside the playoff places. FC Dallas currently occupies the sixth and final playoff spot with 43 points.

Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke also said “this was a clear-cut violation” and expressed his shock that it wasn’t forfeited.

Report: England to play 3-man backline at World Cup


By Daniel KarellOct 9, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT
England National Team fans better get used to seeing their team use a three-man backline because it’s here to stay.

That’s according to a report from the Telegraph, which states that Southgate will use a three-man defense as part of his preferred formation for November’s friendly matches against Brazil and Germany as a way to build the team’s identity ahead of next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

“We have to focus on a system and really try to hone it, work on it, improve it, that might mean we might have to leave some good players out. But we have to start to make those decisions over the next couple of camps,” Southgate said after England’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.

In the past, England has been criticized for not having an identity, for playing a bland style of soccer with the hopes of individual moments of brilliance taking them forward. While some may criticize the use of a three-man backline, it does allow England to release wingbacks Danny Rose and Kyle Walker farther up the field, as well as give John Stones more cover at centerback.

“For me, in terms of the way we’d want to play from the back, I think it (a three-man defense) is a better option,” Southgate said. “At the moment we turn the ball over too much and when we do we split into two centre-backs wide open, we are still open (against Lithuania) with three. So we will benefit if we don’t keep turning the ball over.”

The decision is a change, or evolution, from the 4-2-3-1 formation used by Southgate through most of the qualifying campaign, but with a changed formation, it could lead to some attackers not getting a chance to start, whether it’s Marcus Rashford or Jamie Vardy.

According to the report, Southgate’s preferred attackers behind Harry Kane include Dele Alli and when fit, Adam Lallana, to play in a similar way to Tottenham, with Lallana playing in Christian Eriksen‘s role.