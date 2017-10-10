CONMEBOL: There’s only one Lionel Messi; Chile out

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Argentina, Colombia, and Uruguay sealed places at the World Cup in Russia, while Peru clinched a berth in a playoff with New Zealand in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

That means Chile and Paraguay are out.

Ecuador 1-3 Argentina

He’s the best player in the world, and perhaps now his Argentine critics will give him his due.

Four years after Lionel Messi Argentina to the World Cup Final, the South American nation needed its ultra mega star to drag them back to the tournament.

And on the final day of qualifying, after going down a goal on the road to already eliminated Ecuador, Messi went Messi.

The 30-year-old scored a pair of first half goals to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.

Brazil 3-0 Chile

Man City’s Gabriel Jesus scored twice after Barcelona’s Paulinho opened the scoring to send Chile out of the World Cup.

Uruguay 2-1 Bolivia

The hosts were the safest unqualified side heading into the evening, and controlled the early goings before conceding a first half own goal. The man at fault, Gaston Silva, set Martin Caceres up for an equalizer before the break. Silva then set up Edinson Cavani for the go-ahead goal.

.@LuisSuarez9 makes it 3-1 to all put guarantee @Uruguay qualify for their 13th World Cup. 🇺🇾 3-1 🇧🇴 pic.twitter.com/XQkrhTVW1r — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 11, 2017

Paraguay 0-1 Venezuela

New York City FC’s Yangel Herrera ruined Paraguayan hopes of a World Cup with his goal.

Peru 1-1 Colombia

James Rodriguez, regardless of his club life, knows how to show up for Los Cafeteros. Colombia conceded an equalizer, but only needed a point. Peru will finish fifth and face New Zealand in the interconfederation playoff.

DEADLOCK BROKEN!!!!! @jamesdrodriguez fires Colombia in front and puts @SeleccionPeru on the brink of elimination 🇵🇪 0-1 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/MKBBTQmNHT — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 11, 2017

