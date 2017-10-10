More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwel

International embarrassment: USMNT out of World Cup

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 9:54 PM EDT
Needing just a point to get a place in the 2018 World Cup, the United States suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in men’s national team history on Tuesday at Trinidad and Tobago.

A pair of first half goals put Bruce Arena’s unchanged XI behind the 8-ball, and only Christian Pulisic could muster a goal in the second half as the Yanks lost 2-1 at Ato Boldon Stadium.

Panama and Honduras both won, sending the United States out of the World Cup.

An early offside was spotted by the linesman and deprived Trinidad and Tobago a shock opener from Shahdon Winchester.

Paul Arriola was fouled, but advantage was played as DeAndre Yedlin raced onto the ball and cued up Jozy Altidore for a shot that cleared the cross bar by a few feet.

The U.S. went behind when Tim Howard fooled by Alvin Jones’ cross that Gonzalez turned into his own goal.

And Jones got a goal of his own, and my was it a beautiful one. Joevin’s little brother found himself in a backyard or two’s worth of space and tore into a shot that rocketed side netting to make it 2-0.

When the U.S. needed a strong first half the most, it puked.

Pulisic then opened the door for the U.S., curling a beauty inside the side netting from 20 yards in the 47th minute.

But the Yanks, led by a Michael Bradley stab tackle, let T&T race to the doorstep. Tim Howard made a save and DeAndre Yedlin blocked a rebound effort.

A Bradley free kick from his office on the flank was headed over the frame by Altidore.

Bradley played his next free kick square to substitute Clint Dempsey, but Adrian Foncette pushed his shot out for a corner which came to nothing.

Dempsey hit the far post with a 20-yard shot in the 77th minute. Nagbe won a corner in the 81st, but it came to nothing.

Another sub, Benny Feilhaber, nearly headed home an equalizer off Pulisic’s cross, but Foncette’s pushed it away for a corner.

CONMEBOL: There’s only one Lionel Messi; Chile out

AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT
Argentina, Colombia, and Uruguay sealed places at the World Cup in Russia, while Peru clinched a berth in a playoff with New Zealand in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

That means Chile and Paraguay are out.

Ecuador 1-3 Argentina

He’s the best player in the world, and perhaps now his Argentine critics will give him his due.

Four years after Lionel Messi Argentina to the World Cup Final, the South American nation needed its ultra mega star to drag them back to the tournament.

And on the final day of qualifying, after going down a goal on the road to already eliminated Ecuador, Messi went Messi.

The 30-year-old scored a pair of first half goals to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.

Brazil 3-0 Chile

Man City’s Gabriel Jesus scored twice after Barcelona’s Paulinho opened the scoring to send Chile out of the World Cup.

 

Uruguay 2-1 Bolivia

The hosts were the safest unqualified side heading into the evening, and controlled the early goings before conceding a first half own goal. The man at fault, Gaston Silva, set Martin Caceres up for an equalizer before the break. Silva then set up Edinson Cavani for the go-ahead goal.

Paraguay 0-1 Venezuela

New York City FC’s Yangel Herrera ruined Paraguayan hopes of a World Cup with his goal.

Peru 1-1 Colombia

James Rodriguez, regardless of his club life, knows how to show up for Los Cafeteros. Colombia conceded an equalizer, but only needed a point. Peru will finish fifth and face New Zealand in the interconfederation playoff.

 

AT HALF: USMNT 3rd, Panama 4th, Honduras 5th

AP Photo/Moises Castillo
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT
A pathetic performance from the United States men’s national team has scoreboard watching the new national pastime.

An Omar Gonzalez own goal has been met by an Alvin Jones’ rocket to put Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the USMNT by a 2-0 score at Ato Boldon Stadium.

Fortunately for the U.S., the Americans are on pace to backdoor their way into the World Cup.

That’s because Mexico has goals from Oribe Peralta and Carlos Vela, sandwiched around a goal from hosts Honduras, and Costa Rica has scored the lone goal in Panama.

3. USMNT — 12 points, +3 GD
4. Panama — 10 points, -3 GD
5. Honduras — 10 points, -8 GD

Please save us, Mexico! USMNT 2-0 down to T&T at HT

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 10, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT
The U.S. national team’s already-no-good night has gone from bad to worse.

Down a goal after 17 minutes (thanks to an Omar Gonzalez own goal — WATCH HERE), Bruce Arena’s side now finds itself 2-0 down to Trinidad & Tobago with just 45 minutes remaining in which they control their own 2018 World Cup destiny.

Eight minutes before halftime, Alvin Jones unleashed a thunderbolt from all of 35 yards out, catching Tim Howard in no man’s land and slow to react. At this point, it’s all in Mexico and/or Costa Rica’s hands.

Trouble brewing: USMNT trails T&T after early Omar OG (video)

Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 10, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT
All the U.S. national team had to do to officially qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday was to avoid falling flat on its collective face.

Through 30 minutes of Bruce Arena’s side’s Hexagonal finale, it’s not gone according to plan. After failing to control the game through possession whatsoever, the USMNT went a goal down when Omar Gonzalez looped the ball high over the head of Tim Howard and into the back of the Yanks’ goal in the 17th minute.

Gonzalez looked lost on the botched clearance, but Howard has never before shown his age so severely… or so costly.