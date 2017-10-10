Please save us, Mexico! USMNT 2-0 down to T&T at HT

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The U.S. national team’s already-no-good night has gone from bad to worse.

Down a goal after 17 minutes (thanks to an Omar Gonzalez own goal — WATCH HERE), Bruce Arena’s side now finds itself 2-0 down to Trinidad & Tobago with just 45 minutes remaining in which they control their own 2018 World Cup destiny.

Eight minutes before halftime, Alvin Jones unleashed a thunderbolt from all of 35 yards out, catching Tim Howard in no man’s land and slow to react. At this point, it’s all in Mexico and/or Costa Rica’s hands.

🇹🇹🚀GOOOOAAAAL🚀🇹🇹

Alvin Jones fires one off from Tobago, and #USMNT are down 2-0! #TRIvsUSA pic.twitter.com/S5f6Qa6GyS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) October 11, 2017

