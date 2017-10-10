PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Premier League club Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Who’s hot and who’s not?

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With seven weeks of the season gone, the dust settling from the end of the transfer window and an international break to digest everything so far, we now have a pretty good idea about how things will go for each Premier League team this season.

In the video above we take a closer look at the three in-form teams in the Premier League (one of them is not like the others) and also a look at the three teams struggling the most.

Below is the power rankings list in full.

#1 Manchester City
#2 Manchester United
#3 Burnley
#4 Watford
#5 Tottenham Hotspur
#6 Newcastle United
#7 Arsenal
#8 Chelsea
#9 Huddersfield Town
#10 Stoke City
#11 Brighton & Hove Albion
#12 Liverpool
#13 West Bromwich Albion
#14 Southampton
#15 West Ham United
#16 Swansea City
#17 Bournemouth
#18 Leicester City
#19 Everton
#20 Crystal Palace

VIDEO: Is Harry Kane a “world class” striker?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This debate will be rumbling on in pubs, stadiums and in living rooms across not only England but most of Europe and the world.

“Is Harry Kane world class?”

Kane, 24, scored 13 goals in eight games for club and country in September and scored the winners as he captained England during the international break in 1-0 wins against Slovenia and Lithuania.

He has won the Premier League’s Golden Boot in each of the past two seasons, earlier this week was announced as the only Englishman included in the Ballon d’Or shortlist and he continues to be linked with a transfer to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona with five goals in his past two UEFA Champions League games raising eyebrows across Europe.

In the video above we discuss if Kane is world class and what is next for the goal-scoring machine.

Italy facing “limitations” in bid to qualify for World Cup

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 10, 2017, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So often a country with a seemingly limitless supply of world-class talent, Italy’s national soccer team is facing “some limitations” as it tries to qualify for the World Cup.

The four-time world champions ended up second in their group, finishing behind Spain, and will have to win a two-leg playoff against another European team to qualify for next year’s tournament in Russia.

“At the moment we have some limitations,” Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura said after his team labored to a 1-0 win over Albania on Monday, “but there is the desire to try to do things.”

A year ago, Italy was playing in the quarterfinals at the European Championship. The Azzurri lost to Germany on penalties under then-coach Antonio Conte.

There was renewed excitement in the national team when Ventura took over, but that has been on a downward slide as the team’s performances have dipped. The Italians needed an injury-time goal to win in Macedonia, and they were booed off the field in Turin on Friday following a 1-1 draw in the return match.

The win over Albania, at least, was a positive ahead of the playoffs.

“It’s another small step forward and I’m confident,” Ventura said. “I was before when there were so-called dramatic moments and I am now, too.”

VENTURA TO BLAME?

Many in Italy believe the 69-year-old Ventura is the problem.

Italy has looked disjointed in almost every match under the coach and many questioned his tactical ability even before he fielded a 4-2-4 formation against Spain’s potent midfield last month. The Italians lost 3-0.

In Friday’s match with Macedonia, Ventura started with a mainly defensive lineup in a 3-4-3 formation against a team near the bottom of the group.

Ventura will be the coach when Italy tries to qualify for the World Cup in the playoffs, but he might not be there too long after that.

RIGHT MIX

There is still plenty to be positive about in the Italy team.

The core “BBC” defense of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini is still going strong in front of veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Waiting in the wings are Daniele Rugani, Alessio Romagnoli and Mattia Caldara. There is also goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is only 18 but has already made nearly 100 appearances for AC Milan.

Italy also has some exciting talent up front, including Andrea Belotti and in-form Lazio forward Ciro Immobile. Then there is Lorenzo Insigne and Antonio Candreva.

The 23-year-old Belotti was injured for the final two qualifiers and his absence was a big blow to Italy, which was also without Claudio Marchisio, Daniele De Rossi, Marco Verratti and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

ATTACK

Italy’s main strength has traditionally been its defense, but it has two potent forwards in Andrea Belotti and Ciro Immobile.

Belotti, who scored four goals in six qualifying matches, should return from injury at the end of October, in time for the playoffs. The Torino forward scored 26 goals in Serie A last season.

Immobile ended last season with 23 goals and already has nine in the opening seven league matches this time. The 27-year-old Lazio forward scored six times in qualifying.

SPIRIT

Italy arguably overachieved at Euro 2016, with Conte creating such a strong sense of team unity that the Azzurri surpassed all expectation.

That spirit remains.

“All together we strove for victory,” Insigne said after Monday’s win in Albania. “That’s the right spirit with which to face every match and give everything right until the end.”

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers hamstring injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is out with a hamstring injury.

Mane, 25, was injured while on international duty with Senegal and will miss Liverpool’s huge clash with Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday and is expected to be out for up to six weeks.

In a club statement, Liverpool had the following to say as losing their reigning Player of the Season for a key stretch of the season is a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp‘s men.

Sadio Mane is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty, Liverpool FC can confirm.

The winger was substituted 89 minutes into Senegal’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Cape Verde Islands on Saturday.

And it has now been confirmed that he picked up an injury during that fixture that could keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

Mane, whose lay-off will commence when Manchester United visit Anfield on Saturday, has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances this term.

Rose, Gacinovic to Man United; Alli, Griezmann to Barca?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s nowhere near January 1, but Manchester United (of course) have been linked with moves for two wide players.

Danny Rose continues to be linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur with the England international left back still out injured and his comments at the start of the season about wanting to be “paid what he deserves” still rings true.

With Ben Davies filing in ably for Rose over the past six months, that could persuade Daniel Levy to cash in on another full back if United offer over $60 million for the 27-year-old. Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb say Jose Mourinho will come in with a fresh bid for Rose in January after missing out on him in the summer.

Another wide man United are keeping on eye, according to the Daily Mirror, is Eintracht Frankfurt winger Mijat Gacinovic.

The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the top attacking talents in the Bundesliga and it would explain why Mourinho was spotted in Austria last week wearing a baseball cap as he looked on sheepishly from the stands. Serbia (who have since qualified for the World Cup) lost 3-2 to Austria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier and Mourinho was said to be watching Gacinovic closely.

Gacinovic scored two goals in his first three games for Serbia and comes from the same youth team as Dusan Tadic at Vojvodina. With a deal for Ivan Perisic not coming to fruition following a summer-long chase, Mourinho could well swoop for the promising winger.

Quite why he needs another wide man with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata all capable of playing those positions is beyond me. But Jose usually gets what he wants.

Tottenham’s Dele Alli has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid as Barca turn their attentions away from Philippe Coutinho.

According to Sport, Alli, 21, is a key target for both Barca and Real and Real are also eyeing up a move for Harry Kane. Of course, we would be taking about monstrous transfer fees for both of these Tottenham and England stars but given Alli’s recent dip in form, perhaps Spurs would be more wiling to cash in on him compared to Kane.

Barcelona are said to believe that Spurs cannot keep hold of both of their star attackers and that enticing Alli away from north London, just a few weeks after he changed his agent, could be a lot easier to do.

Another star attacker said to be interesting Barca, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman decided to stay at Atleti last summer once their transfer ban was confirmed but now that Diego Costa is back at Atleti from January onwards, it is believed Barca will try and swoop in to meet Griezmann’s release clause of $117 million before July 1 when it doubles for the remaining five years of his contract at Atletico.

Griezmann, 26, looked set to move to Manchester United in the summer but Barca will be keen to make him their main man and his record of 86 goals in 167 games for Atleti has seen his star rise over the past three season.

Barca are keen to exploit this loophole in Griezmann’s contract and after all, they now better than most about the risks and rewards of release clauses.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP