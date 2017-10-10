Trouble brewing: USMNT trails T&T after early Omar OG (video)

All the U.S. national team had to do to officially qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday was to avoid falling flat on its collective face.

Through 30 minutes of Bruce Arena’s side’s Hexagonal finale, it’s not gone according to plan. After failing to control the game through possession whatsoever, the USMNT went a goal down when Omar Gonzalez looped the ball high over the head of Tim Howard and into the back of the Yanks’ goal in the 17th minute.

Gonzalez looked lost on the botched clearance, but Howard has never before shown his age so severely… or so costly.

