Trouble brewing: USMNT trails T&T after early Omar OG (video)

All the U.S. national team had to do to officially qualify for the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday was to avoid falling flat on its collective face.
Through 30 minutes of Bruce Arena’s side’s Hexagonal finale, it’s not gone according to plan. After failing to control the game through possession whatsoever, the USMNT went a goal down when Omar Gonzalez looped the ball high over the head of Tim Howard and into the back of the Yanks’ goal in the 17th minute.
Gonzalez looked lost on the botched clearance, but Howard has never before shown his age so severely… or so costly.
A pathetic performance from the United States men’s national team has scoreboard watching the new national pastime.
An Omar Gonzalez own goal has been met by an Alvin Jones’ rocket to put Trinidad and Tobago ahead of the USMNT by a 2-0 score at Ato Boldon Stadium.
Fortunately for the U.S., the Americans are on pace to backdoor their way into the World Cup.
That’s because Mexico has goals from Oribe Peralta and Carlos Vela, sandwiched around a goal from hosts Honduras, and Costa Rica has scored the lone goal in Panama.
3. USMNT — 12 points, +3 GD
4. Panama — 10 points, -3 GD
5. Honduras — 10 points, -8 GD
The U.S. national team’s already-no-good night has gone from bad to worse.
Down a goal after 17 minutes (thanks to an Omar Gonzalez own goal — WATCH HERE), Bruce Arena’s side now finds itself 2-0 down to Trinidad & Tobago with just 45 minutes remaining in which they control their own 2018 World Cup destiny.
Eight minutes before halftime, Alvin Jones unleashed a thunderbolt from all of 35 yards out, catching Tim Howard in no man’s land and slow to react. At this point, it’s all in Mexico and/or Costa Rica’s hands.
The Netherlands couldn’t post the 7-goal win needed to overtake Sweden for a spot in the UEFA World Cup qualifying playoffs, and that unsurprising failure has signaled the end for Arjen Robben in a Dutch shirt.
Robben scored twice as Netherlands beat Sweden on Tuesday, but the Swedes still claimed second place behind France in Group A.
And, shy on goal difference of another World Cup appearance, the dribbling wizard is calling it a day.
The 33-year-old Bayern Munich man retired from international duty Tuesday, finishing his time in an orange shirt with 37 goals and 30 assists in 96 caps.
Those two goals pulled Robben into a tie with Dennis Bergkamp for fourth on the all-time Dutch list. The three ahead of him are Robin Van Persie, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, and Patrick Kluivert.
Three teams, one automatic berth, one playoff spot, and one spot in a series of moribund friendlies.
The scenarios are here, but American fans are looking for one thing and one thing alone: a win in Trinidad and Tobago at Ato Boldon Stadium, whether sweet and satisfying or a grind over the line.
There’s desperation everywhere, but each match has an opponent capable of disappearing. Mexico, who’s in Honduras, has already clinched its place in Russia. Costa Rica says it will grind against Panama, but just wrapped up a spot on Friday. U.S. opponent T&T is dead last but home.
The U.S. lineup is the same as Friday’s blowout of Panama.