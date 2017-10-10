More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
U-17 World Cup wrap: Iran shocks Germany; Brazil wins (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
Tuesday’s U-17 World Cup action in India featured one of the bigger upsets imaginable, as Iran shocked Germany with a blowout win.

Iran had already beaten Guinea to open the group stage, and now looks set to claim Group C. Meanwhile, Brazil got a goal from Paulinho (no, not that one, he’s 29) to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds.

Group C

Iran 4-0 Germany

Younes Delfi scored twice in the first half as Iran claimed a second win of the tournament. Allahyar Sayyad and Vahid Namdari also recorded goals, while Germany remains on three points.

Look at this clinical work and poor defending leading up to Iran’s fourth goal, which came courtesy of Namdari.

Costa Rica 2-2 Guinea

CRC tossed away 1-0 and 2-1 leads provided by Andres Gomez and Yecxy Jarquin to snare its first point of the tournament.

Group D

Spain 4-0 Niger

Barcelona prospect Abel Ruiz bagged a brace, with Barca’s Sergio Gomez Martin and Real Madrid’s Cesar Gelabert also nabbing markers as Spain rebounded well from a 2-1 loss to Brazil.

North Korea 0-2 Brazil

Lincoln and Paulinho scored as Brazil moved to 2-0. North Korea did have it chances, though, and Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao was wise to them.

 

Isn’t there a better way for UEFA to sort out its World Cup berths?

AP Photo/Armando Franca
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT
There’s euphoria in Portugal and frustration in Switzerland after goal differential propelled Cristiano Ronaldo’s men into the World Cup after the Group B teams finished with twin 9W-1L marks.

There’s bitterness in Italy and relief in Spain after the two recent World Cup winners did battle in Group G, almost inexplicably allowed to be drawn together.

And how about Slovakia, who was punished for finishing second to England and ahead of Slovenia and Scotland in a very tricky group?

Then there’s Group I, with Iceland snaring the only automatic spot in what was probably the deepest group in UEFA. Croatia gets to contend a playoff, but Ukraine and Turkey are left on the outside looking into Russia.

At the risk of being labeled reactive, UEFA needs to sort itself out when it comes to World Cup qualifying.

Already handed the most spots in the world, deservedly you must admit, the methodology of European qualifying is never going to satisfy everyone. But surely there’s a way to narrow the minnows a bit faster.

France had to go to the playoffs in 2014 qualifying because, like Italy, it had the misfortune of drawing Spain.

Meanwhile, the world is treated to score lines like this:

Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg (2018)
San Marino 0-8 Germany (2018)
Belgium 9-0 Gibraltar (2018)
Ukraine 9-0 San Marino (2014)
England 6-0 Andorra (2010)
Liechtenstein 0-6 Germany (2010)

Those score lines don’t happen in Asia, where there were only two 4-goal wins in the final round of qualifiers (60). Africa has one 6-goal blowout and three 4-goal wins so far. CONCACAF has USMNT 6-0 Honduras and two 4-goal wins (including a U.S. win and loss). CONMEBOL has no worse than a pair of 5-0 away Bolivia losses. Even Oceania isn’t a total cakewalk for New Zealand.

How to remedy? Some of this in moot if the World Cup field is expanded again. But, in 2006 the top two second placed teams automatically went to the World Cup, which would put Switzerland and Italy into the fray this time around (and that seems fair).

Or maybe this idea would pop, and follow me here:

— UEFA has 52 teams fighting for 13 places in the 2018 World Cup. It gets 14 matches this cycle because a European team is hosting (Russia), so normally it’s 53 teams going for 13.

— Right now each team plays a minimum of 10 matches plus a potential two playoff legs.

— I propose that the top teams are separated from the bottom teams for an initial group stage. X numbers of nations, say 8 of the 13 berths, earn a spot from competing with only the best of the best.

— The bottom group, based on previously performances in European and international competitions in a similar fashion to the Champions League, sees Y number of nations battling for the right to reach the second stage.

— The second stage sees a second group stage instead of one-off playoffs, with faltering top teams facing the best of a second tier.

Essentially, you’d have teams like France, Spain, and Italy fighting each other for an automatic spot and the chance to put their squads through less important matches before the big tournament. And you’d give Andorra, Belarus, Moldova, and the like an opportunity to claim more wins in front of home fans.

Based on the standings from this year’s qualifying, this is a much more attractive option for fans, the game, and the powers.

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Who’s in, and who’s in the playoffs?

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
UEFA World Cup qualifying enters its second round with an Oct. 17 draw, and there’s one big name the rest want to avoid in the two-legged playoffs.

Italy couldn’t top Spain in a qualifying group that drew two of the last three World Cup winners together, and now will meet one of seven other second-placed teams between November 9-14.

Slovakia was the unlucky ninth second-place team, finishing with the least amount of points of its brethren.

As it stands, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, and Croatia will be seeded, which avoids the juicy nightmare that would be Italy vs. Croatia with one missing out.

It also means Northern Ireland cannot face Republic of Ireland.

Clinched berths in Russia: France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Iceland.

Playoff participants: Sweden, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Greece, Croatia.

UEFA World Cup qualifying: France, Portugal clinch

AP Photo/Christophe Ena
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT
France and Portugal claimed the final two automatic berths in the 2018 World Cup on Tuesday, while three teams know they’ll need a playoff to go to Russia.

Netherlands 2-0 Sweden

The Dutch needed to win and erase a big goal difference on Sweden, and only managed the latter through a pair of Arjen Robben goals. The first was a chipped penalty that nearly failed to find the net.

France 2-1 Belarus

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud helped Les Bleus build a 2-0 lead, and the French held on for a spot in Russia against visiting Belarus.

Portugal 2-0 Switzerland

It took an own goal to break this one open, as Johan Djourou of Antalyaspor had the ill fortune of putting the Swiss behind the 8-ball before Andre Silva scored a second despite a mistouch at the back post.

The loss was the only one of Switzerland’s qualifying campaign, as Portugal advanced on superior goal differential. The Swiss beat Portugal 2-0 in Sweden.

Greece 4-0 Gibraltar

This was supposed to be much easier for Greece, which needed a win to earn a playoff spot and was expected to dominate the minnows. Bologna’s Vasilis Torosidis scored the lone goal of the first half, and it took until after the hour mark for Kostas Mitroglou to salt away the result with 61st and 63rd minute goals.

Estonia 1-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Werder Bremen’s Izet Hajrovic scored twice for the visitors, whose form dipped precipitously over the final five matches to miss the World Cup.

Elsewhere

Luxembourg 1-1 Bulgaria
Hungary 1-0 Faroe Islands
Latvia 4-0 Andorra
Belgium 3-0 Cyprus

Emotions run high as Syria’s divisive World Cup bid ends

AP Photo/Rick Rycroft
Associated PressOct 10, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT
BEIRUT (AP) Millions of Syrians at home and abroad cheered, shouted and were ultimately left frustrated Tuesday as they watched their chance to qualify for their first ever World Cup soccer tournament end in disappointment.

The country’s impressive showing had brought hope and a rare chance to celebrate among Syrians living with a brutal civil war that has killed nearly half a million people. The “Dream,” as a Syrian TV announcer described it Tuesday, ended in a 2-1 extra-time loss to Australia.

President Bashar Assad, who has benefited from a Syria team thrust onto the world stage, saluted the players, known as the “Qasioun Eagles” after a mountain overlooking Damascus.

“You were heroes and drew smiles on the faces of all Syrians,” Assad said in remarks carried on the presidency’s Telegram page.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered in the Umayyad square in Damascus, seat of Assad’s power, cheering and waving Syrian flags as they watched the game on giant screens.

“The Syrian team played in a mythical way. Although it lost the game, it has gained the respect of the entire world,” 25-year-old Dima Al-Sawas said as she struggled to hold back tears.

The team has been on a remarkable run despite being forced to play all its games abroad. But in a reflection of the massive divisions among Syrians amid an ongoing 7-year war, the country’s World Cup bid was not supported by many Syrians opposed to Assad, who accused him of exploiting the team.

After the match on social media, some cheered while others derided the team, largely seen as being controlled by the Syrian government.

Many among the opposition called it the “Assad Team” or the “Barrel Bomb” team, in reference to the helicopter-borne explosive barrels dropped on civilians that became a trademark of Assad’s military during the war. Images of the players wearing T-shirts emblazoned with Assad’s face at news conferences reinforced the image of a national team controlled by a dictator.

“Congratulations on the defeat of one of the most dangerous attempts by the criminal Assad to promote himself,” tweeted opposition activist Osama Abu Zeid, an adviser to rebels fighting to topple Assad.

The government had ordered Syrian schools closed to allow students to watch the game, and universities closed early to avoid traffic jams and possible roads closures. Most Syrian cafes also made preparations for the game and set up big TV screens for customers. The crowd burst in excitement and shouts of happiness when Omar al-Soma gave Syria the lead in the sixth minute.

“It was a hard luck for the Syrian team that has wasted no chance to win,” said Maher Awad, a 20-year-old university student.

The game was beamed on large screens in city squares across provinces controlled by Assad.

“We got used to victories, come on guys!” said the announcer on state-run Syrian TV, in reference to a string of military victories by Assad’s Russia and Iran-backed forces. “Twenty-three million Syrians are watching you.”

Syrian refugees in neighboring countries also rallied around TV screens in tented settlements or cafes to watch.

“Hard luck to all Syrians who were in need for happiness after seven years of war,” said Seifeddine Wannous, a Syrian who works for Iraqi TV and who fled the country to Lebanon in 2015. “Maybe its bad luck that … we were not able to play on our land. Maybe we would have made a difference.”

Associated Press writer Andrea Rosa contributed to this report.