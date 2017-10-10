More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

WATCH LIVE: USMNT-Trinidad and Tobago, 2 other CONCACAF qualifiers

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
Three teams, one automatic berth, one playoff spot, and one spot in a series of moribund friendlies.

[ TELEMUNDO STREAMS: USMNT-T&T, HON-MEX, PAN-CRC ]

The scenarios are here, but American fans are looking for one thing and one thing alone: a win in Trinidad and Tobago at Ato Boldon Stadium, whether sweet and satisfying or a grind over the line.

There’s desperation everywhere, but each match has an opponent capable of disappearing. Mexico, who’s in Honduras, has already clinched its place in Russia. Costa Rica says it will grind against Panama, but just wrapped up a spot on Friday. U.S. opponent T&T is dead last but home.

The U.S. lineup is the same as Friday’s blowout of Panama.

Arjen Robben retires from international football

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
The Netherlands couldn’t post the 7-goal win needed to overtake Sweden for a spot in the UEFA World Cup qualifying playoffs, and that unsurprising failure has signaled the end for Arjen Robben in a Dutch shirt.

Robben scored twice as Netherlands beat Sweden on Tuesday, but the Swedes still claimed second place behind France in Group A.

[ VIDEO: Is Harry Kane "world class?" ]

And, shy on goal difference of another World Cup appearance, the dribbling wizard is calling it a day.

The 33-year-old Bayern Munich man retired from international duty Tuesday, finishing his time in an orange shirt with 37 goals and 30 assists in 96 caps.

Those two goals pulled Robben into a tie with Dennis Bergkamp for fourth on the all-time Dutch list. The three ahead of him are Robin Van Persie, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, and Patrick Kluivert.

U-17 World Cup wrap: Iran shocks Germany; Brazil wins (video)

@TelemundoDeportes
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT
Tuesday’s U-17 World Cup action in India featured one of the bigger upsets imaginable, as Iran shocked Germany with a blowout win.

Iran had already beaten Guinea to open the group stage, and now looks set to claim Group C. Meanwhile, Brazil got a goal from Paulinho (no, not that one, he’s 29) to clinch a spot in the knockout rounds.

[ UEFA: Who's qualified for World Cup, and who's in the playoffs? ]

Group C

Iran 4-0 Germany

Younes Delfi scored twice in the first half as Iran claimed a second win of the tournament. Allahyar Sayyad and Vahid Namdari also recorded goals, while Germany remains on three points.

Look at this clinical work and poor defending leading up to Iran’s fourth goal, which came courtesy of Namdari.

Costa Rica 2-2 Guinea

CRC tossed away 1-0 and 2-1 leads provided by Andres Gomez and Yecxy Jarquin to snare its first point of the tournament.

Group D

Spain 4-0 Niger

Barcelona prospect Abel Ruiz bagged a brace, with Barca’s Sergio Gomez Martin and Real Madrid’s Cesar Gelabert also nabbing markers as Spain rebounded well from a 2-1 loss to Brazil.

North Korea 0-2 Brazil

Lincoln and Paulinho scored as Brazil moved to 2-0. North Korea did have it chances, though, and Brazil goalkeeper Gabriel Brazao was wise to them.

 

Isn’t there a better way for UEFA to sort out its World Cup berths?

AP Photo/Armando Franca
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 5:38 PM EDT
There’s euphoria in Portugal and frustration in Switzerland after goal differential propelled Cristiano Ronaldo’s men into the World Cup after the Group B teams finished with twin 9W-1L marks.

There’s bitterness in Italy and relief in Spain after the two recent World Cup winners did battle in Group G, almost inexplicably allowed to be drawn together.

[ UEFA: Who's qualified, and who's in the playoffs? ]

And how about Slovakia, who was punished for finishing second to England and ahead of Slovenia and Scotland in a very tricky group?

Then there’s Group I, with Iceland snaring the only automatic spot in what was probably the deepest group in UEFA. Croatia gets to contend a playoff, but Ukraine and Turkey are left on the outside looking into Russia.

At the risk of being labeled reactive, UEFA needs to sort itself out when it comes to World Cup qualifying.

Already handed the most spots in the world, deservedly you must admit, the methodology of European qualifying is never going to satisfy everyone. But surely there’s a way to narrow the minnows a bit faster.

France had to go to the playoffs in 2014 qualifying because, like Italy, it had the misfortune of drawing Spain.

Meanwhile, the world is treated to score lines like this:

Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg (2018)
San Marino 0-8 Germany (2018)
Belgium 9-0 Gibraltar (2018)
Ukraine 9-0 San Marino (2014)
England 6-0 Andorra (2010)
Liechtenstein 0-6 Germany (2010)

Those score lines don’t happen in Asia, where there were only two 4-goal wins in the final round of qualifiers (60). Africa has one 6-goal blowout and three 4-goal wins so far. CONCACAF has USMNT 6-0 Honduras and two 4-goal wins (including a U.S. win and loss). CONMEBOL has no worse than a pair of 5-0 away Bolivia losses. Even Oceania isn’t a total cakewalk for New Zealand.

How to remedy? Some of this in moot if the World Cup field is expanded again. But, in 2006 the top two second placed teams automatically went to the World Cup, which would put Switzerland and Italy into the fray this time around (and that seems fair).

Or maybe this idea would pop, and follow me here:

— UEFA has 52 teams fighting for 13 places in the 2018 World Cup. It gets 14 matches this cycle because a European team is hosting (Russia), so normally it’s 53 teams going for 13.

— Right now each team plays a minimum of 10 matches plus a potential two playoff legs.

— I propose that the top teams are separated from the bottom teams for an initial group stage. X numbers of nations, say 8 of the 13 berths, earn a spot from competing with only the best of the best.

— The bottom group, based on previously performances in European and international competitions in a similar fashion to the Champions League, sees Y number of nations battling for the right to reach the second stage.

— The second stage sees a second group stage instead of one-off playoffs, with faltering top teams facing the best of a second tier.

Essentially, you’d have teams like France, Spain, and Italy fighting each other for an automatic spot and the chance to put their squads through less important matches before the big tournament. And you’d give Andorra, Belarus, Moldova, and the like an opportunity to claim more wins in front of home fans.

Based on the standings from this year’s qualifying, this is a much more attractive option for fans, the game, and the powers.

UEFA World Cup qualifying: Who’s in, and who’s in the playoffs?

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2017, 4:42 PM EDT
UEFA World Cup qualifying enters its second round with an Oct. 17 draw, and there’s one big name the rest want to avoid in the two-legged playoffs.

Italy couldn’t top Spain in a qualifying group that drew two of the last three World Cup winners together, and now will meet one of seven other second-placed teams between November 9-14.

[ MORE: Premier League club power rankings ]

Slovakia was the unlucky ninth second-place team, finishing with the least amount of points of its brethren.

As it stands, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, and Croatia will be seeded, which avoids the juicy nightmare that would be Italy vs. Croatia with one missing out.

It also means Northern Ireland cannot face Republic of Ireland.

Clinched berths in Russia: France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium, Iceland.

Playoff participants: Sweden, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Greece, Croatia.