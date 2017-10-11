More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Twitter/@NYCosmos

Cosmos owner Commisso calls for Gulati, U.S. Soccer board firings

By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
NASL and U.S. Soccer have certainly had their differences recently, and they continued on Wednesday.

New York Cosmos owner and NASL board member Rocco Commisso has called for U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati’s firing, along with the rest of the U.S. Soccer board of directors, following the USMNT’s 2-1 defeat on Tuesday against Panama.

The loss for the USMNT has prevented the U.S. from advancing to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, which prompted Commisso to speak out against the federation and its current presiding staff.

“Frankly, the leadership of U.S. Soccer has failed all of its stakeholders: players, fans, sponsors and those of us who have invested in professional soccer,” Commisso said in a statement released Wednesday night.

Commisso and the NASL are currently waiting on a U.S. District Court decision regarding the league’s standing as Division II status in the ranks of U.S. Soccer.

The USSF recently opted not to extend the league’s status as DII, causing a stir amongst NASL supporters and promotion/relegation believers.

Commisso is calling for major changes to be made within U.S. Soccer, from the top all the way down.

“The real causes of last night’s debacle, however, weren’t actually present on the field or on the sidelines in Trinidad,” Commisso continued. “Instead, the result was a byproduct of larger, systemic problems within the sport in our country. The blame must be placed squarely at the feet of U.S. Soccer’s management, led by Sunil Gulati.

“The first step in ensuring that American soccer consistently performs at a level that spares all of us the kind of negative emotions generated by our National Team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup is for Mr. Gulati to resign. It is his only honorable path forward. The USSF Board members and senior management personnel appointed or nominated by Mr. Gulati should follow him out the door.”

Orlando City’s Kaka announces he’ll leave club after 2017 season

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT
Injuries have hurt his time on the pitch since joining MLS, and it appears Kaka’s time in the United States will end very soon.

The Brazilian announced on Wednesday that he won’t renew his contract with Orlando City SC, which ends at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

“As you all know, my contract with Orlando City ends this year. My final decision is not to renew,” Kaka said.

“I will honor this jersey ’til the end as always,” he continued.

Kaka, 35, joined the Lions in 2014 prior to the club’s official start in MLS, after making a name for himself with the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Since coming to the Eastern Conference side, Kaka has netted 23 goals in all competitions, but only managed four this season in 15 matches after battling numerous injuries.

It is unclear whether or not the Brazilian will continue his playing career beyond 2017, but if he does, it almost certainly won’t be in MLS.

Bale, Dzeko, Sanchez headline stars on World Cup sidelines

AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Associated PressOct 11, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo just made it. Gareth Bale, Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez weren’t as fortunate.

While only 23 of the 32 qualifiers for next year’s World Cup have been determined, there’s already a long list of high-profile players who have missed the cut.

Here’s a 3-4-3 lineup of some of the biggest names who will be watching the action in Russia from the sidelines:

GOALKEEPER:

Jan Oblak, Slovenia: The most expensive goalkeeper in the Spanish league at Atletico Madrid, the 24-year-old Oblak was included in the last two Champions League squads of the season.

DEFENDERS:

Antonio Valencia, Ecuador: A reliable, hard-to-pass, attacking right back and captain for Manchester United, Valencia plays in midfield for Ecuador.

Virgil Van Dijk, Netherlands: An imposing center back for Southampton, Van Dijk has been targeted for a transfer by Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

David Alaba, Austria: This versatile left back has been a regular for Bayern Munich for the past six years.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS:

Arturo Vidal, Chile: Part of Chile’s golden generation that helped the team to the 2015 and 2016 Copa America titles, the 30-year-old Vidal retired from his national team after a 3-0 loss to Brazil left Chile out on goal difference.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Armenia: A top assist man at Manchester United, Mkhitaryan is one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

WINGERS:

Arjen Robben, Netherlands: Another Bayern Munich veteran who announced his international retirement after a failed qualification campaign, Robben won the bronze ball award when he helped the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final.

Christian Pulisic, United States: A player with the potential to become the U.S. team’s first real international standout, the 19-year-old Pulisic has already broken a series of “youngest” records with Borussia Dortmund and the United States.

FORWARDS:

Alexis Sanchez, Chile: Another member of Chile’s golden generation, Sanchez has been an able scorer wherever he’s gone, from Udinese in Serie A to Barcelona in Spain and now in his fourth season at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Edin Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Last season’s Serie A scoring leader at Roma, this old-fashioned center forward is a lethal finisher.

Gareth Bale, Wales: A multi-talented threat for Real Madrid, Bale led Wales to the semifinals of last year’s European Championship – which remains his only major international tournament.

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas in Manchester, England contributed.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Ex-FIFA official Jack Warner says USMNT loss “happiest day of my life”

REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
It’s evident that many people within CONCACAF don’t have a strong relationship with United States and its national team.

Count Jack Warner as one of those people.

The former FIFA executive and vice president of CONCACAF, who was arrested in 2015 on corruption and fraud charges by U.S. federal prosecutors, has made his opinion quite clear regarding the USMNT’s exclusion from next summer’s World Cup.

Hint: he’s from Trinidad & Tobago.

“I have not been in better spirits. This is the happiest day of my life”, Warner told the Trinidad Express. “It (the win) couldn’t have given me great joy.”

Warner — who is clearly still bitter about he and others within the ranks of FIFA being brought up on charges — didn’t mince words about his feelings on the U.S.

“They have used their Government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable. And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees” he said.

As far as the former executive is concerned, it “is the beginning of the end for U.S. football.”

“They will continue to undermine (the World Cup in) Qatar for 2022, but they will not succeed. As far as I am concerned this is the beginning of the end for U.S. football”, he said. “Nobody in CONCACAF likes the US.”

Which countries can still qualify for the World Cup?

Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
With all the drama that occurred on Tuesday night, it’s a bit hard to believe that World Cup qualifying isn’t over yet.

As things stand, 23 nations, including hosts Russia have booked their place into next summer’s tournament, but nine spots remain left open.

Traditional powers like Italy and the Ivory Coast have yet to qualify, while countries like Morocco look to reach their first World Cup in two decades.

Africa’s CAF is the only federation remaining that still has regular qualifying going on, which will be decided in November.

Meanwhile, Peru will take on New Zealand in an inter-continental playoff, while Honduras will meet Australia in a similar fixture.

Here are all of the nations that have already qualified for next summer’s tournament, along with those that remain in contention.

UEFA (10)

Qualified: Russia (Hosts), Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, France

Can Still Qualify: Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece, Republic of Ireland

CONMEBOL (4)

Qualified: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

Can Still Qualify: Peru

CONCACAF (3)

Qualified: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

Can Still Qualify: Honduras

CAF (2)

Qualified: Nigeria, Egypt

Can Still Qualify: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Congo

AFC (4)

Qualified: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

Can Still Qualify: Australia