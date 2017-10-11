Ex-FIFA official Jack Warner says USMNT loss “happiest day of my life”

It’s evident that many people within CONCACAF don’t have a strong relationship with United States and its national team.

Count Jack Warner as one of those people.

The former FIFA executive and vice president of CONCACAF, who was arrested in 2015 on corruption and fraud charges by U.S. federal prosecutors, has made his opinion quite clear regarding the USMNT’s exclusion from next summer’s World Cup.

Hint: he’s from Trinidad & Tobago.

“I have not been in better spirits. This is the happiest day of my life”, Warner told the Trinidad Express. “It (the win) couldn’t have given me great joy.”

Warner — who is clearly still bitter about he and others within the ranks of FIFA being brought up on charges — didn’t mince words about his feelings on the U.S.

“They have used their Government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable. And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees” he said.

As far as the former executive is concerned, it “is the beginning of the end for U.S. football.”

“They will continue to undermine (the World Cup in) Qatar for 2022, but they will not succeed. As far as I am concerned this is the beginning of the end for U.S. football”, he said. “Nobody in CONCACAF likes the US.”