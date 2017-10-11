Orlando City’s Kaka announces he’ll leave club after 2017 season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Injuries have hurt his time on the pitch since joining MLS, and it appears Kaka’s time in the United States will end very soon.

[ MORE: Which managers should be in the running to replace Bruce Arena? ]

The Brazilian announced on Wednesday that he won’t renew his contract with Orlando City SC, which ends at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

“As you all know, my contract with Orlando City ends this year. My final decision is not to renew,” Kaka said.

“I will honor this jersey ’til the end as always,” he continued.

Kaka, 35, joined the Lions in 2014 prior to the club’s official start in MLS, after making a name for himself with the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Since coming to the Eastern Conference side, Kaka has netted 23 goals in all competitions, but only managed four this season in 15 matches after battling numerous injuries.

It is unclear whether or not the Brazilian will continue his playing career beyond 2017, but if he does, it almost certainly won’t be in MLS.