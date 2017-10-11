More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

USMNT roundtable: Key questions on USA’s failure

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 11, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
The USA will not be at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

After their shocking and truly embarrassing defeat at Trinidad and Tobago in their final CONCACAF qualifying game on Tuesday, Bruce Arena and his players will now be ridiculed for the manner in which the USMNT choked as they only needed a draw at T&T to seal qualification to the World Cup.

We all know that didn’t happen and the U.S. will be sat at home next summer while the biggest party on the planet takes place.

With that in mind, our writers here at Pro Soccer Talk got together to talk about where it all went wrong, the key moments in a disastrous qualifying campaign and what is next for the U.S. men’s national team.

Get involved in the comments section below in answering some of the following questions and either agreeing or disagreeing with our experts.

Joe Prince-Wright:
Nick Mendola:
Kyle Bonn:
Matt Reed:
Dan Karell:

Where did it all go wrong for the USMNT during qualifying?

Joe Prince-Wright: It was a long time ago but the 4-0 defeat at Costa Rica last November was incredibly worrying. It cost Jurgen Klinsmann his job and several players simply threw in the towel. That set off the warning alarms and despite big home wins against Honduras and Panama, there was also a sense that a bad display like the defeat at Costa Rica was in the USMNT’s locker. It surfaced on Tuesday against an under-strength Trinidad & Tobago and cost them dear.

Nick Mendola: The 2-0 loss to Costa Rica at home was rough, but it was the unsatisfying 1-1 draw in Honduras that spun it backward. Bruce Arena’s decision to turn away from Geoff Cameron in the follow-up to his first poor game in some time in favor of Omar Gonzalez led to three-successive questionable performances at the back (Yes, including the clean sheet win over Panama on Friday). Using Graham Zusi at right back was another questionable move, but at least Arena had the excuse that DeAndre Yedlin wasn’t fit.

Kyle Bonn: There’s too many places to point them out, but it started right at the beginning. Jurgen Klinsmann’s selection was all over the place, and his replacement went so anti-Jurgen that he became Jurgen. There were not enough kids called into the right places, and the ones that were brought up numerous question marks about their development and place in the team. With a lack of young talent in the right places, too many aging veterans were relied upon in places that they clearly could not be relied upon. Blame was placed in the wrong places while other glaring failures were allowed to repeat themselves on a game-by-game basis. The preparation on the road was poor, and the excuses abound.

Matt Reed: Look no further than the CONCACAF Cup in 2015. Matches against Mexico are never easy, especially in a big fixture like the one the U.S. faced here. Coming off of a poor performance at the Gold Cup just months before, this appeared to be the moment when Jurgen Klinsmann really started to lose his locker room.

Dan Karell: We should have known something was wrong after the first game of the Hex, when the U.S. lost 2-1 to Mexico AT HOME, a game they hadn’t lost to Mexico in more than a decade in World Cup qualifying. Jurgen Klinsmann got the boot after the next match, a 4-0 drubbing at Costa Rica but even under Arena, this team never did enough on the road and lost two games at home. Turn either of those 2 home losses to draws, and the U.S. is in the World Cup. Mentally, this team was too weak to deal with CONCACAF. Panama, Honduras, Costa Rica and Mexico weathered the storm with no problems, no excuses. They’re moving on.

What was the biggest disappointment of the World Cup qualifying campaign?

JPW: Arena’s inability to be boring and just grind out points wherever he could. He should have been satisfied with a point at home against Costa Rica and the same on the road against Trinidad and Tobago. He was too gung-ho and at times seemed to get caught up in his own good press. Okay, Jurgen Klinsmann was fired and many will agree it was the right decision but Arena could’ve handled things a lot better and for a man of his experience his tactics in key games were simply naive. Choosing the exact same lineup at T&T, four days after they had beat Panama, was a mistake and will cost Arena his job and damage his legacy.

NM: No debut World Cups for Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga, and Weston McKennie. I don’t think anyone expected the U.S. to make a run in Russia unless given a very favorable draw, but young players experiencing their first WC would pay dividends for some time. There’s always Qatar?

MR: It’s difficult to pinpoint one moment, but to have this team come out so flat against Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday night speaks volumes about where the USMNT is at. You can make all the excuses in the world, whether it be the lineup selection, short rest from playing on Friday or even the soggy pitch, but at the end of the day T&T had to play on the same field. It’s not about the fact that the U.S. lost. It was how they lost. A 19-year-old Christian Pulisic was by far the most hungry player for the American squad, and while that may be a blessing in the future, it’s not a positive sign in the present.

KB: The biggest disappointment is obviously not being able to get across the finish line given so many opportunities. SO many opportunities. A point here, a goal there, one fewer stupid mistake at the back would have resulted in qualification despite all the continuous missteps. The veterans played like rookies, and the lack of responsibility taken at every level left fans with palms to the air each turn.

DK: Failing to make the World Cup. It’s as simple as that. Everything else is gravy.

Should Bruce Arena be fired as coach and Sunil Gulati be out as U.S. Soccer Federation president?

JPW: Yep. Time to go. Arena had one job and didn’t deliver. Simple. As for Sunil Gulati, the upcoming U.S. Soccer Federation presidential election in February will be intriguing but if he remains it will not be a shock due to his ongoing 2026 World Cup bid and his close affinity to new FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Though he is now in a position where he is finally being challenged for the top spot after 11 years and his position now seems untenable after this huge failure. There has to be change, and a meaningful one, at the top of USSF. It simply has to happen.

NM: Yes, and almost certainly. Had the Yanks backdoored their way into the tournament, I may have advocated changing managers for the tournament, as Arena’s clear preference for his favorite MLS players and prejudgment of certain players is a non-starter. Gulati is slightly trickier, but not because there shouldn’t be a change, rather a concern that like FIFA we’ll see the same philosophy in a different suit. A significant change is needed, not a cosmetic plug-in.

KB: Arena was likely to leave after this World Cup cycle anyways, and he failed in his one objective, so yes clearly he should go. That’s obvious. Gulati’s position is a little more complicated, but ultimately he’s responsible for the business success of the federation, and missing out on the World Cup will cost this federation tens of millions of dollars in sponsorship, television rights, and future leverage and growth. He should go for that alone.

DK:  Bruce was heading out after the World Cup anyways so that’s a given at this point. We’ll see if he gets paid through 2018 or not but he shouldn’t be on the sideline for the USMNT’s next game, whenever that is. And on Gulati, I’m torn. I don’t really know how much the head of U.S. Soccer can do. Can Gulati or another figurehead leader get rid of the pay-to-play model that’s ingrained in our soccer culture? Ultimately, that’s one of the issues. As a federation, US Soccer is missing so many potential prospects for the National Team because they come from lower class backgrounds and can’t afford the fees to play club soccer. As such, they’re not identified and they slip through the cracks and miss out on a chance to represent our country and provide more competition to the first team, which got complacent. Perhaps Gulati’s successor will make better hires at the top – Gulati should be responsible for this and the back-to-back Olympics failures, plus the Hope Solo situation and CBA scandal with the USWNT – but the problem goes way deeper than the USMNT head coach and U23 coach.

MR: Bruce Arena wasn’t going to be with the U.S. past next year’s World Cup, barring the USMNT winning the tournament — which obviously isn’t possible anymore. He has to go. Don’t just look at the results. Listen to what he spoke about following Tuesday’s elimination. Arena is in complete denial about the state of the USMNT, as is Sunil Gulati, so it will be refreshing to see someone challenge the latter in the next election for USSF presidency. The USMNT has become entitled. As a soccer nation we’ve become entitled. The Americans need to bring in a manager that will humble the group of players within the squad and present a strong front by making each guy earn his roster spot instead of simply being handed it because of their name.

Would the USA have qualified for the World Cup if Jurgen Klinsmann was still in charge?

JPW: Quite simply: yes. I was never Klinsmann’s biggest fan but you can’t argue with his qualification record and setting the U.S. team up to defend and knowing their limitations. We always wanted more from the USMNT under Klinsmann and felt like it was attainable after the Copa America Centernario run and the Group Stage in Brazil in 2014. Now the U.S. is concerned about just making the next World Cup instead of trying to reach the last eight of the tournament. For all of his flaws, Klinsmann will be sat somewhere shaking his head wistfully thinking he could’ve at least got the team to Russia.

NM: Here’s my affirmative argument: Jurgen Klinsmann would have not thought for a second about not calling up Fabian Johnson from Borussia Monchengladbach nor would he have left Stoke City’s Geoff Cameron out of the Starting XI for three-straight matches (The first of which saw his introduction as a game-changing sub help provide a 1-1 draw in Honduras). Alejandro Bedoya would’ve also been used ahead of Darlington Nagbe, providing some help for Michael Bradley. Bonus comment: Bradley has been misused by both Klinsmann and Arena, but at least Klinsmann tried to buttress Bradley with center midfielders capable of the occasional hard tackle.

KB: HECK no. Klinsmann is still a large part of this problem. Not only the in-game managing and absurd squad choices, but the alienation of many within the federation and the arbitrary decisions at every turn. Klinsmann was likely fired too late, and he was not the man to take charge. It’s a shame, because at the time of his hire, he seemed the perfect candidate; a European with experience at a massive club who also has a special knowledge of US Soccer. Gulati went all-in on Klinsmann with no exit strategy, and that was the mistake.

MR: People bashed me for taking Klinsmann’s side throughout his time as manager, but is Bruce Arena’s second tenure really that much better than the German? At least Klinsmann was ballsy enough to get USMNT players out of their comfort zone. He scheduled matches against Germany, Holland and Brazil. He gave Pulisic his first opportunity, despite being 17 years old. Klinsmann challenged players to move abroad, which may not bode well for MLS-extremists, but in the end, that’s how American players will get better in the long-term. I can’t say for certain that Klinsmann would have led the U.S. to the World Cup because he surely lost some of the locker room, but he was the better fit to get the job done.

DK: No. I think it would have been worse. Imagine if the U.S. hadn’t pulled out the 1-1 draw at Honduras? I truly think with Klinsmann on the sideline they wouldn’t have won that game. Replacing him was the right thing to do. He had good ideas on how to improve scouting and the sporting structure in the federation, but his lack of instructions and playing players out of position ultimately was his downfall.

How much of an impact will the USA not being at the World Cup next summer have on soccer, overall, in the USA?

JPW: It is a massive blow for the sport. Casual fans and youngsters in the USA will not be paying anywhere near as much attention as they would’ve been if the U.S. was in Russia next summer. Long-term the impact should be small but it will be intriguing to see if the fanbase sticks with the USMNT in the next 12 months with no competitive games to play until the 2019 Gold Cup and Copa America. That is a long, long time to wait.

NM: The World Cup, like the Premier League, is a “gateway drug” for soccer fans young and old in America. There will be no Landon Donovan against Algeria this summer, no John Brooks against Ghana, no Jermaine Jones rocket versus Ronaldo’s Portugal, nor a Tim Howard octopus performance against Belgium. And let’s face it: There’s a majority of American sports fans who won’t tune into the tournament with any regularity while the Yanks aren’t a part of it.

KB: Massive. Revenue lost will be staggering, but also the failure to draw a pool of new fans is devastating. The World Cup is the only event that draws the casual soccer fan in this country, and missing out on exposing those fans to the sport and roping a collection of them in is an opportunity lost. It halts the growth of the sport in this country, one that had been gaining unprecedented steam. The damage is not irreparable, but it certainly lengthens the process considerably.

DK: I’m of the opinion that there are enough soccer fans in this country that it won’t be a huge blow. Fans will still come to watch their team in MLS, NASL, USL and thanks to the diverse U.S. population, people will still watch the World Cup, whether they root for Mexico or have ancestry with any of the other participating countries. Plus, Panama and Iceland are great stories, and great for them to make it to the World Cup. BUT, I do think it’s another missed opportunity to grow awareness of the sport more. Americans love nothing more than a chance to rally behind the national team (it’s why Americans go nuts for the Olympics even if they won’t watch track and field the rest of the time) and I know people who “discovered” the joys of soccer and the passion of the game after watching the U.S. play in the World Cup. U.S. Soccer is missing another chance to connect with those potential fans. That’s what will be the impact.

MR: For many casual fans, the World Cup is the only time in the U.S. where they’ll actually pay attention to the USMNT. Those are predominately those that will be affecting the attention placed on the USMNT until the next cycle. Barring U.S. Soccer doing something crazy like keeping Bruce Arena on as manager, I think soccer in America will be fine in the short and long-terms. It’s just the initial shock of missing out on the competition that has fans stunned.

What positives, if any, can come from this?

JPW: That U.S. Soccer leaders will hand the reins over to people with fresh ideas, but that is a long shot. It also reaffirms the need for young U.S. talent to try and break through at some of the top teams in Europe. Christian Pulisic should be the shining light for all that is achievable with U.S. Soccer in the dark times ahead.

NM: Nothing that outweighs even a small percentage of the bad, but if it convinces the next Alejandro Bedoya or Michael Bradley to stay in a competitive top league through their primes, that’s a start. A changing of the guard in U.S. Soccer would be a big and justified move but, as I said above, it can’t be a new body in Sunil Gulati’s suit.

KB: Nothing. There is no silver lining. Some will say the ability to clean house is a positive here, but that shouldn’t be necessary. That’s not a “positive” it’s a byproduct of a host of failures made necessary after those failures manifested as results. There is nothing to fall back on. Time for US Soccer to pick itself up off the floor.

MR: I think it comes back to the entitlement. To give another example, look at Brazil during the 2014 World Cup — which they hosted. The Brazilians were absolutely ripped apart for their performance against Germany in the semifinals. Think about that. Most countries would kill to reach the last four of the World Cup. The USMNT is in a similar boat now. Since 1986, the U.S. had reached the World Cup every cycle. Now is the time for the U.S. to realize — if they haven’t already — that they aren’t invincible. Hopefully U.S. Soccer brings in a manager that instills that truth upon the players.

DK: There are no positives from this. This is an abject failure, that a country of 300 million that can also rely on foreign-born players can’t find 11 players to beat Trinidad’s B team. Hopefully the leadership have a good think and can implement some changes that help the team in 4-8-12 years from now, but this is midnight on U.S. Soccer and is one of the sport’s darkest moments in this country. This is a failure and a disgrace.

 

Which managers should the USMNT consider to replace Bruce Arena?

By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
Nothing has been decided yet regarding the status of the U.S. Men’s National team, nor should it, but the resounding thought is that Bruce Arena will be out sooner than later.

Should the second-term USMNT manager be relieved of his duties once again, that leaves the Americans in a precarious and decisive moment in U.S. Soccer history.

PST decided to take a look at five managers worth the USMNT’s attention.

Peter Vermes (Sporting KC)

The former USMNT player is surely one of the names that has been talked about for years now when mentioned in the same breath with the national team job. His resume in MLS speaks for itself, including an MLS Cup title and numerous U.S. Open Cup triumphs.

From bringing out the best in Graham Zusi and Matt Besler to establishing relationships with like young American talents like Erik Palmer-Brown, Vermes has proven that he has the eye for talent, while doing so without spending large amounts of money. His philosophy in MLS has been one of a rarity by not targeting top international talents like Sebastian Giovinco and David Villa.

Tab Ramos (U.S. U-20 national team)

The 51-year-old will likely receive high consideration for the job given his U.S. Soccer standing, and rightfully so. Ramos is widely-considered one of the top midfielders in the USMNT’s history, while playing a role in two World Cups (the first of which came with Vermes in 1990).

The former player knows the inner-workings of the U.S. system and has played an important role in developing some of the country’s top players in the past between the national team academy and even building his own academy based out of New Jersey (NJSA 04).

Oscar Pareja (FC Dallas)

2017 has been somewhat of an anomaly for Pareja and his FC Dallas side, but make no mistake, this man is highly qualified for the national team job. In fact, he offers something quite useful that could benefit the USMNT greatly if he were to be hired. Not only did Pareja play in MLS for over half-a-decade, but his success in nearly four seasons with FC Dallas, where he also spent the majority of his playing career, is undeniable.

His relationships with hispanic players has helped Dallas become one of the top clubs in MLS on a consistent basis, and he played an influence in goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez making the switch from representing Mexico to playing for the USMNT. Similar to what Jurgen Klinsmann did with dual-nationals, Pareja could do the same.

Caleb Porter (Portland Timbers)

Since 2012, Porter has been one of the foremost targets of the USMNT job among fans and media alike given his relationship with U.S. Soccer and his success since coming out of the ranks of the University of Akron, which has become one of college soccer’s most prevalent schools.

The 42-year-old has already won an MLS Cup with the Timbers and MLS Coach of the Year, making him a prime target for the job because of his ability to find success on multiple levels of the game. Additionally, Porter managed the U-23 national team during 2011 and 2012, however, in the lead up to the Olympics he failed to guide the team to the Summer Games.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino (Atlanta United)

The dark-horse contender on this list for sure, but Martino is realistically the best candidate if you’re strictly looking at his experience and resume. The veteran boss has managed both the Paraguayan and Argentine national teams during his coaching career, leading the former to the quarterfinals in 2010.

He’s managed Spanish giants Barcelona as well, which certainly adds more dazzle to his prior history as a coach, but his short time in Atlanta has already made him one of MLS’ top managers. With the expansion side, he’s not only clinched a playoff spot in the club’s first season, but done so in style with a squad of players that most teams would kill for. There’s no question that Martino has an eye for talent, and perhaps he’ll be able to help grow some of America’s best youth.

A growing sense of entitlement in U.S. soccer culture, which needs to stop

By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT
Not even 24 hours removed from one of the darkest days in recent U.S. Men’s National team history, and while many sensible supporters recognize the deep-lying issues amongst the American soccer culture a resounding theme for others has been quite the contrary.

Just a word of advice, which is nothing groundbreaking on my end.

Avoid Twitter and other social media platforms at all costs after a brutal loss, like the one we all witnessed on Tuesday night. It only causes emotional distress for all parties involved.

While reading through my Twitter timeline — which is the exact opposite thing I should have been doing — the sentiments popping up, for the most part, were what I fully expected. It was one of disappointment, anger and a little nausea.

However, others in the U.S. soccer community began writing about how the USMNT deserves to be in Russia next summer more so than Panama or Honduras and in an even more comical twist that President Donald Trump is at fault for the Americans’ shortcomings.

I’m certainly not naive enough to believe either of those two sentiments personally, however, it’s become quite clear that the former argument is a resounding theme in the minds of many in the American soccer community.

Over the years there has become a growing sense of entitlement amongst U.S. supporters, and to some degree it’s understandable. The 2018 World Cup cycle will be the first time the Americans haven’t reached the game’s biggest tournament since 1986.

To put that into perspective, 1986 saw Ronald Reagan as president of the United States, Mike Tyson won his first boxing world title and college basketball adopted the three-point line.

Simply put, it’s a long time.

In fact, prior to next summer’s tournament, the USMNT had qualified for seven consecutive trips to the World Cup — which was actually a longer run than Mexico. El Tri were banned from the competition in 1990 for fielding ineligible players during the lead up to the competition.

Does that honestly mean that the World Cup is some sort of right of passage for the Americans though? Because it shouldn’t be.

Yes, the U.S. has made countless strides throughout the years to enhance its standing and perception within the global soccer community, but this is also the classic case of “what have you done for me lately?”

Like other sports and areas of life, it’s about what you earn instead of what you’ve been handed out. It’s absolutely absurd to honestly state that past performances should dictate whether or not the USMNT should be playing in Russia next year.

This team simply wasn’t good enough to qualify, and over 10 matches during the Hexagonal, that truth came bursting out.

Veteran players like Michael Bradley, Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey obviously have played massive roles in the past for the USMNT, and deserve credit for their service, but those three and the rest of the squad know that they needed to be better on Tuesday and throughout their qualifying campaign.

To use another example, look at Brazil at the last World Cup. The Selecao are a perennial power in soccer, and have been for decades. The Brazilians were handed a humbling for the ages by Germany in the semifinals, before being thumped by Holland once again in the third-place match in front of their home crowd.

For most countries, reaching the semifinal at the World Cup would be a massive accomplishment, but not for Brazil or any other top soccer-playing nation.

The USMNT has had its humbling experience, and as Ian Darke said so eloquently on Tuesday, the “USA did not earn it.”

They’ve got to bounce back and prepare itself better for the future after the incumbent changes occur in the coming days and weeks.

In the words of a popular children’s book, “You get what you get, and you don’t throw a fit!”

U-17 World Cup wrap: England hold on v. Mexico; France advance (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 11, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
Two more teams booked their spot in the Round of 16 at the 2017 U-17 World Cup in India on Wednesday.

England’s exciting young side were given a fright by Mexico, while France held off Japan to advance.

Below you will find videos and a roundup of the action, while you can click on the link above to watch every game from the U-17 World Cup live via Telemundo.

Group E

France 2-1 Japan

Amine Gouiri scored twice for France and Taishei Miyashiro’s penalty kick wasn’t enough to grab Japan a point as the French youngsters sealed their spot in the last 16. Japan do face bottom side New Caledonia in the final game of the group stage so they are well set to advance.

Honduras 5-0 New Caledonia

Another humbling for New Caledonia who have now conceded 12 goals in two games at the World Cup. Honduras go into their final group game against France with a decent chance to advance as either runners up or as one of the best third-place teams.

Group F

England 3-2 Mexico City

The Three Lions looked to be cruising to a comfortable victory in Kolkata after going 3-0 up but Mexico fought back and made it very interesting with less than 20 minutes to go. Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster opened the scoring with a fine free kick, while Man City’s Phil Foden scored a fine goal and Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho tucked home a penalty kick (his third goal of the tournament) with England flying before the hour mark. Mexico made it interesting with two goals from Diego Lainez but England held on and will advance to the Round of 16. Mexico must beat Chile in their final group game to have any chance of making the knockout rounds.

Iraq 3-0 Chile

Iraq is well-placed to join England in the last 16 as they beat South Americans Chile 3-0 with Mohamed Dawood scoring twice and an own goal handing them victory. They are now on four points, while Chile have lost both their opening games and have conceded seven goals in the process.

Mesut Ozil in “positive” contract talks with Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 11, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil could stick around at Arsenal after all.

The German international playmaker, 28, only has a contract through the end of the 2017-18 campaign and along with Alexis Sanchez has yet to agree a new deal with the Gunners.

Ozil’s agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, seems to be rather positive the former Real Madrid star will be sticking around in north London for the foreseeable future with reports stating a contract worth over $350,000 per week is on the table.

“Ozil wants to play another two to three years in the Premier League. Our contacts with Arsenal continue and are going in a positive way,” Sogut said.

With the talented playmaker still working his way back from injury and yet to get going this season, Ozil always seemed like the more likely out of he and Sanchez to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Since joining Arsenal in 2013 he has scored 30 goals and added 48 assists — as well as winning three FA Cup trophies — and although his impact is oft questioned by fans and pundits alike, there is no doubting his playmaking abilities.

In the short-term there are questions as to whether Ozil and Sanchez can start in the same Arsenal team with Alex Iwobi and others offering a more defensive mindset out wide, but Arsene Wenger will no doubt be happy that at least one of his star men seems increasingly likely to sign a new deal before he can leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Ozil is free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1, 2018 and arrange a free transfer for July 1 onwards, but with reports linking him to Manchester United to play for Jose Mourinho once again, Arsenal will surely be pushing hard for him to sign a new deal soon.