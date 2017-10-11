Which countries can still qualify for the World Cup?

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

With all the drama that occurred on Tuesday night, it’s a bit hard to believe that World Cup qualifying isn’t over yet.

As things stand, 23 nations, including hosts Russia have booked their place into next summer’s tournament, but nine spots remain left open.

[ MORE: What does World Cup failure mean for the USMNT? ]

Traditional powers like Italy and the Ivory Coast have yet to qualify, while countries like Morocco look to reach their first World Cup in two decades.

Africa’s CAF is the only federation remaining that still has regular qualifying going on, which will be decided in November.

Meanwhile, Peru will take on New Zealand in an inter-continental playoff, while Honduras will meet Australia in a similar fixture.

[ MORE: Growing sense of entitlement within U.S. soccer culture needs to stop ]

Here are all of the nations that have already qualified for next summer’s tournament, along with those that remain in contention.

UEFA (10)

Qualified: Russia (Hosts), Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, France

Can Still Qualify: Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece, Republic of Ireland

CONMEBOL (4)

Qualified: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

Can Still Qualify: Peru

CONCACAF (3)

Qualified: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

Can Still Qualify: Honduras

CAF (2)

Qualified: Nigeria, Egypt

Can Still Qualify: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Congo

AFC (4)

Qualified: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

Can Still Qualify: Australia