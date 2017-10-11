More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Which managers should the USMNT consider to replace Bruce Arena?

By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nothing has been decided yet regarding the status of the U.S. Men’s National team, nor should it, but the resounding thought is that Bruce Arena will be out sooner than later.

Should the second-term USMNT manager be relieved of his duties once again, that leaves the Americans in a precarious and decisive moment in U.S. Soccer history.

[ MORE: Key questions on the USMNT’s failure to reach WC 2018 ]

PST decided to take a look at five managers worth the USMNT’s attention.

Peter Vermes (Sporting KC)

The former USMNT player is surely one of the names that has been talked about for years now when mentioned in the same breath with the national team job. His resume in MLS speaks for itself, including an MLS Cup title and numerous U.S. Open Cup triumphs.

From bringing out the best in Graham Zusi and Matt Besler to establishing relationships with like young American talents like Erik Palmer-Brown, Vermes has proven that he has the eye for talent, while doing so without spending large amounts of money. His philosophy in MLS has been one of a rarity by not targeting top international talents like Sebastian Giovinco and David Villa.

Tab Ramos (U.S. U-20 national team)

The 51-year-old will likely receive high consideration for the job given his U.S. Soccer standing, and rightfully so. Ramos is widely-considered one of the top midfielders in the USMNT’s history, while playing a role in two World Cups (the first of which came with Vermes in 1990).

The former player knows the inner-workings of the U.S. system and has played an important role in developing some of the country’s top players in the past between the national team academy and even building his own academy based out of New Jersey (NJSA 04).

Oscar Pareja (FC Dallas)

2017 has been somewhat of an anomaly for Pareja and his FC Dallas side, but make no mistake, this man is highly qualified for the national team job. In fact, he offers something quite useful that could benefit the USMNT greatly if he were to be hired. Not only did Pareja play in MLS for over half-a-decade, but his success in nearly four seasons with FC Dallas, where he also spent the majority of his playing career, is undeniable.

His relationships with hispanic players has helped Dallas become one of the top clubs in MLS on a consistent basis, and he played an influence in goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez making the switch from representing Mexico to playing for the USMNT. Similar to what Jurgen Klinsmann did with dual-nationals, Pareja could do the same.

Caleb Porter (Portland Timbers)

Since 2012, Porter has been one of the foremost targets of the USMNT job among fans and media alike given his relationship with U.S. Soccer and his success since coming out of the ranks of the University of Akron, which has become one of college soccer’s most prevalent schools.

The 42-year-old has already won an MLS Cup with the Timbers and MLS Coach of the Year, making him a prime target for the job because of his ability to find success on multiple levels of the game. Additionally, Porter managed the U-23 national team during 2011 and 2012, however, in the lead up to the Olympics he failed to guide the team to the Summer Games.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino (Atlanta United)

The dark-horse contender on this list for sure, but Martino is realistically the best candidate if you’re strictly looking at his experience and resume. The veteran boss has managed both the Paraguayan and Argentine national teams during his coaching career, leading the former to the quarterfinals in 2010.

He’s managed Spanish giants Barcelona as well, which certainly adds more dazzle to his prior history as a coach, but his short time in Atlanta has already made him one of MLS’ top managers. With the expansion side, he’s not only clinched a playoff spot in the club’s first season, but done so in style with a squad of players that most teams would kill for. There’s no question that Martino has an eye for talent, and perhaps he’ll be able to help grow some of America’s best youth.

Ex-FIFA official Jack Warner says USMNT loss “happiest day of my life”

REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s evident that many people within CONCACAF don’t have a strong relationship with United States and its national team.

Count Jack Warner as one of those people.

[ MORE: Growing sense of entitlement in U.S. soccer culture must stop ]

The former FIFA executive and vice president of CONCACAF, who was arrested in 2015 on corruption and fraud charges by U.S. federal prosecutors, has made his opinion quite clear regarding the USMNT’s exclusion from next summer’s World Cup.

Hint: he’s from Trinidad & Tobago.

“I have not been in better spirits. This is the happiest day of my life”, Warner told the Trinidad Express. “It (the win) couldn’t have given me great joy.”

Warner — who is clearly still bitter about he and others within the ranks of FIFA being brough up on charges — didn’t mince words about his feelings on the U.S.

“They have used their Government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable. And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees” he said.

[ MORE: Which managers should replace Arena with USMNT? ]

As far as the former executive is concerned, it “is the beginning of the end for U.S. football.”

“They will continue to undermine (the World Cup in) Qatar for 2022, but they will not succeed. As far as I am concerned this is the beginning of the end for U.S. football”, he said. “Nobody in CONCACAF likes the US.”

Which countries can still qualify for the World Cup?

Buda Mendes/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With all the drama that occurred on Tuesday night, it’s a bit hard to believe that World Cup qualifying isn’t over yet.

As things stand, 23 nations, including hosts Russia have booked their place into next summer’s tournament, but nine spots remain left open.

[ MORE: What does World Cup failure mean for the USMNT? ]

Traditional powers like Italy and the Ivory Coast have yet to qualify, while countries like Morocco look to reach their first World Cup in two decades.

Africa’s CAF is the only federation remaining that still has regular qualifying going on, which will be decided in November.

Meanwhile, Peru will take on New Zealand in an inter-continental playoff, while Honduras will meet Australia in a similar fixture.

[ MORE: Growing sense of entitlement within U.S. soccer culture needs to stop ]

Here are all of the nations that have already qualified for next summer’s tournament, along with those that remain in contention.

UEFA (10)

Qualified: Russia (Hosts), Iceland, Serbia, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, Poland, France

Can Still Qualify: Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece, Republic of Ireland

CONMEBOL (4)

Qualified: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

Can Still Qualify: Peru

CONCACAF (3)

Qualified: Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama

Can Still Qualify: Honduras

CAF (2)

Qualified: Nigeria, Egypt

Can Still Qualify: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, South Africa, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Congo

AFC (4)

Qualified: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

Can Still Qualify: Australia

Cosmos owner Commisso calls for Gulati, U.S. Soccer board firings

Twitter/@NYCosmos
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASL and U.S. Soccer have certainly had their differences recently, and they continued on Wednesday.

New York Cosmos owner and NASL board member Rocco Commisso has called for U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati’s firing, along with the rest of the U.S. Soccer board of directors, following the USMNT’s 2-1 defeat on Tuesday against Panama.

[ MORE: Which managers should replace Bruce Arena with USMNT? ]

The loss for the USMNT has prevented the U.S. from advancing to the World Cup for the first time since 1986, which prompted Commisso to speak out against the federation and its current presiding staff.

“Frankly, the leadership of U.S. Soccer has failed all of its stakeholders: players, fans, sponsors and those of us who have invested in professional soccer,” Commisso said in a statement released Wednesday night.

Commisso and the NASL are currently waiting on a U.S. District Court decision regarding the league’s standing as Division II status in the ranks of U.S. Soccer.

The USSF recently opted not to extend the league’s status as DII, causing a stir amongst NASL supporters and promotion/relegation believers.

Commisso is calling for major changes to be made within U.S. Soccer, from the top all the way down.

“The real causes of last night’s debacle, however, weren’t actually present on the field or on the sidelines in Trinidad,” Commisso continued. “Instead, the result was a byproduct of larger, systemic problems within the sport in our country. The blame must be placed squarely at the feet of U.S. Soccer’s management, led by Sunil Gulati.

“The first step in ensuring that American soccer consistently performs at a level that spares all of us the kind of negative emotions generated by our National Team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup is for Mr. Gulati to resign. It is his only honorable path forward. The USSF Board members and senior management personnel appointed or nominated by Mr. Gulati should follow him out the door.”

Men in Blazers podcast: USMNT meltdown & NWSL final

Twitter/@MenInBlazers
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Men In Blazers are back with their latest podcast, and the boys are hitting club soccer here and abroad as well as Bruce Arena’s men in the red, white, and blue.

[ MORE: Which managers should replace Bruce Arena with USMNT? ]

Rog and Davo discuss what went wrong for the USMNT during World Cup Qualifying and explore solutions for the future. Plus, Julie Foudy joins to preview the 2017 NWSL Final.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]