More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Robert Kraft “intrigued” with buying Premier League team

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The owner of the New England Patriots admits he remains “intrigued” by the prospect of owning a Premier League but says he is concerned about being “without a salary cap” in the PL.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Robert Kraft — whose family also own the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and were a key member in founding MLS back in 1996 — spoke to the BBC about potentially investing in the PL in the future.

It is obviously something the Kraft family has been looking at for a while as Liverpool’s former chief executive Rick Parry met him in 2005 before they were sold to the first of their consecutive American owners, George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2007.

“I like to win at whatever I do. But without a salary cap I’m concerned that we might be at a disadvantage,” Kraft said. “We helped found MLS in America. Our league here is starting to really develop, and with our soccer team we’ve gone to the championship game five times in 21 years.

“I’m just concerned in the Premier League that we might not, with all the different ways of operating, we’re not as familiar with all of them. Let’s say people from all over the world come in and buy teams and maybe they have different reasons for doing it and managing it. And you have to compete with that and I’m not sure. But I’m still intrigued.”

With the Fenway Sports Group now owning Liverpool, could we see a sale across Beantown to the Kraft family anytime soon? I don’t think so.

Kraft has been a long-time investor in soccer in the U.S. with the Revs’ and MLS but many question, and rightly so, their inability to build a soccer-specific stadium in Boston for the club. It seems like the Kraft family are only willing to invest the bare minimum in their MLS franchise.

And Kraft’s worries about the lack of a salary cap in the PL suggest that his understanding of the way the global soccer world works, outside of MLS, is limited and he isn’t serious about investing in a Premier League team anytime soon.

Watch Live: USA v. Colombia as U-17 Groups A, B reach finale

US Soccer
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The final U-17 World Cup group games in Groups A and B take place on Thursday and the Baby Yanks are in action.

[ LIVE: Watch U-17 World Cup, here ] 

John Hackworth’s men have already secured their spot in the Round of 16 in India and the U.S. are looking to compile a 100 percent record in the group stage as they face second-place Colombia who aren’t guaranteed to advance. Now, more than ever, the U.S. national team needs a positive result from their youngsters to soothe an angry soccer nation.

Hosts India need a big win against Ghana to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds, while Ghana knows a win will likely see them through to the last 16.

[ MORE: Day 5 roundup, U-17 World Cup ]

In Group B Paraguay have already advanced after winning their opening two games, scoring seven goals in the process, while Turkey, New Zealand and Mali all have a chance of finishing second and making the last 16.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s schedule. You can live stream every game through Telemundo Deportes.

Group A

USA vs. Colombia — 10:30 a.m. ET
Ghana vs. India  — 10:30 a.m. ET

Group B

Turkey vs. Paraguay — 7:30 a.m. ET
Mali vs. New Zealand — 7:30 a.m. ET

Orlando City’s Kaka announces he’ll leave club after 2017 season

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Injuries have hurt his time on the pitch since joining MLS, and it appears Kaka’s time in the United States will end very soon.

[ MORE: Which managers should be in the running to replace Bruce Arena? ]

The Brazilian announced on Wednesday that he won’t renew his contract with Orlando City SC, which ends at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

“As you all know, my contract with Orlando City ends this year. My final decision is not to renew,” Kaka said.

“I will honor this jersey ’til the end as always,” he continued.

Kaka, 35, joined the Lions in 2014 prior to the club’s official start in MLS, after making a name for himself with the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Since coming to the Eastern Conference side, Kaka has netted 23 goals in all competitions, but only managed four this season in 15 matches after battling numerous injuries.

It is unclear whether or not the Brazilian will continue his playing career beyond 2017, but if he does, it almost certainly won’t be in MLS.

Bale, Dzeko, Sanchez headline stars on World Cup sidelines

AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Associated PressOct 11, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo just made it. Gareth Bale, Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez weren’t as fortunate.

While only 23 of the 32 qualifiers for next year’s World Cup have been determined, there’s already a long list of high-profile players who have missed the cut.

[ MORE: Growing sense of entitlement amongst U.S. soccer culture must stop ]

Here’s a 3-4-3 lineup of some of the biggest names who will be watching the action in Russia from the sidelines:

GOALKEEPER:

Jan Oblak, Slovenia: The most expensive goalkeeper in the Spanish league at Atletico Madrid, the 24-year-old Oblak was included in the last two Champions League squads of the season.

DEFENDERS:

Antonio Valencia, Ecuador: A reliable, hard-to-pass, attacking right back and captain for Manchester United, Valencia plays in midfield for Ecuador.

Virgil Van Dijk, Netherlands: An imposing center back for Southampton, Van Dijk has been targeted for a transfer by Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

David Alaba, Austria: This versatile left back has been a regular for Bayern Munich for the past six years.

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS:

Arturo Vidal, Chile: Part of Chile’s golden generation that helped the team to the 2015 and 2016 Copa America titles, the 30-year-old Vidal retired from his national team after a 3-0 loss to Brazil left Chile out on goal difference.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Armenia: A top assist man at Manchester United, Mkhitaryan is one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

WINGERS:

Arjen Robben, Netherlands: Another Bayern Munich veteran who announced his international retirement after a failed qualification campaign, Robben won the bronze ball award when he helped the Netherlands to the 2010 World Cup final.

Christian Pulisic, United States: A player with the potential to become the U.S. team’s first real international standout, the 19-year-old Pulisic has already broken a series of “youngest” records with Borussia Dortmund and the United States.

FORWARDS:

Alexis Sanchez, Chile: Another member of Chile’s golden generation, Sanchez has been an able scorer wherever he’s gone, from Udinese in Serie A to Barcelona in Spain and now in his fourth season at Arsenal in the Premier League.

Edin Dzeko, Bosnia and Herzegovina: Last season’s Serie A scoring leader at Roma, this old-fashioned center forward is a lethal finisher.

Gareth Bale, Wales: A multi-talented threat for Real Madrid, Bale led Wales to the semifinals of last year’s European Championship – which remains his only major international tournament.

AP Sports Writer Steve Douglas in Manchester, England contributed.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Ex-FIFA official Jack Warner says USMNT loss “happiest day of my life”

REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
By Matt ReedOct 11, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s evident that many people within CONCACAF don’t have a strong relationship with United States and its national team.

Count Jack Warner as one of those people.

[ MORE: Growing sense of entitlement in U.S. soccer culture must stop ]

The former FIFA executive and vice president of CONCACAF, who was arrested in 2015 on corruption and fraud charges by U.S. federal prosecutors, has made his opinion quite clear regarding the USMNT’s exclusion from next summer’s World Cup.

Hint: he’s from Trinidad & Tobago.

“I have not been in better spirits. This is the happiest day of my life”, Warner told the Trinidad Express. “It (the win) couldn’t have given me great joy.”

Warner — who is clearly still bitter about he and others within the ranks of FIFA being brought up on charges — didn’t mince words about his feelings on the U.S.

“They have used their Government to help to dismember FIFA in a way that is unimaginable. And last night on the field of play Trinidad and Tobago reduced them to their knees” he said.

[ MORE: Which managers should replace Arena with USMNT? ]

As far as the former executive is concerned, it “is the beginning of the end for U.S. football.”

“They will continue to undermine (the World Cup in) Qatar for 2022, but they will not succeed. As far as I am concerned this is the beginning of the end for U.S. football”, he said. “Nobody in CONCACAF likes the US.”