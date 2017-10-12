Robert Kraft “intrigued” with buying Premier League team

The owner of the New England Patriots admits he remains “intrigued” by the prospect of owning a Premier League but says he is concerned about being “without a salary cap” in the PL.

Robert Kraft — whose family also own the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and were a key member in founding MLS back in 1996 — spoke to the BBC about potentially investing in the PL in the future.

It is obviously something the Kraft family has been looking at for a while as Liverpool’s former chief executive Rick Parry met him in 2005 before they were sold to the first of their consecutive American owners, George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2007.

“I like to win at whatever I do. But without a salary cap I’m concerned that we might be at a disadvantage,” Kraft said. “We helped found MLS in America. Our league here is starting to really develop, and with our soccer team we’ve gone to the championship game five times in 21 years. “I’m just concerned in the Premier League that we might not, with all the different ways of operating, we’re not as familiar with all of them. Let’s say people from all over the world come in and buy teams and maybe they have different reasons for doing it and managing it. And you have to compete with that and I’m not sure. But I’m still intrigued.”

With the Fenway Sports Group now owning Liverpool, could we see a sale across Beantown to the Kraft family anytime soon? I don’t think so.

Kraft has been a long-time investor in soccer in the U.S. with the Revs’ and MLS but many question, and rightly so, their inability to build a soccer-specific stadium in Boston for the club. It seems like the Kraft family are only willing to invest the bare minimum in their MLS franchise.

And Kraft’s worries about the lack of a salary cap in the PL suggest that his understanding of the way the global soccer world works, outside of MLS, is limited and he isn’t serious about investing in a Premier League team anytime soon.

