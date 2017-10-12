STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 8

It is back! The international break is over and the Premier League is here.
Kicking things off on Saturday is a simply massive game between two bitter rivals as Liverpool host Manchester United (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield. Will Jurgen Klopp or Jose Mourinho prevail?
Crystal Palace then host Chelsea (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Roy Hodgson’s side hoping to get their first points and goal of the season, while Tottenham and Bournemouth clash at Wembley at the same time (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com).
To round things off on Saturday, Watford welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Gunners aiming to make it five clean sheets on the spin in the Premier League.
Sunday sees two games with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Everton (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex Stadium as the pressure mounts on Ronald Koeman.
While along the South Coast Southampton welcome Newcastle United to St Mary’s (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Rafael Benitez’s meets his former assistant coach Mauricio Pellergino.
Finishing Week 8 off on Monday, Leicester City host West Bromwich Albion (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the King Power Stadium in a Midlands derby.
Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.
FULL TV SCHEDULE
Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester United– NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Arsenal — NBC [STREAM]
Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]
Monday
3 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Brom – NBCSN [STREAM]