More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Associated Press

U-17 World Cup wrap: USA loses but advances, Paraguay and Mali clinch

By Kyle BonnOct 12, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first two groups are set at the U-17 World Cup as Mali, Paraguay, Ghana, and Colombia have all move on with victories, while the United States lost but still clinches one of the knockout spots.

[ MORE: Predicting the Liverpool, Man Utd lineups ]

A recap of the day below.

Group A

United States 1-3 Colombia

The U.S. squad fell to Colombia 3-1, bumping them to third place in Group A, but they hold enough points to have already secured one of the four spots given to third-place finishers in the group stage.

George Acosta’s 24th minute goal cancelled out a nightmare start for the U.S. back line as Colombia had opened the scoring in just the third minute on a long throw, but the Stars & Stripes couldn’t hold on for long. Colombia’s Juan Penaloza scored just past the hour mark on a free-kick to re-take the lead, while Deiber Caicedo scored with three minutes to go in the match to put the icing on the cake.

The United States could simply tip their cap to their South American opponents, who were high-quality on the day in Navi Mumbai.

Ghana 4-0 India

Elsewhere, Ghana smothered hosts India 4-0 to clinch the top spot in a cannibalistic Group A, leaving the top three teams (Ghana, Colombia, and the United States) all level on three points. Ghana secured the top spot with their +6 goal differential, while Colombia and the U.S. were separated not by goal differential but on head-to-head matchup, leaving the USA in third.

Group B

Turkey 1-3 Paraguay

Paraguay rolled to a perfect record in Group B play as they stuffed Turkey 3-1 on goals from Giovanni Bogado, Fernando Cardozo, and Antonio Galeano, all within a 20-minute span bracketing halftime. The day was only marred by a stoppage-time goal by Kerem Kesgin to ruin the clean sheet. Paraguay tops Group B with nine points in three matches, holding a +5 goal differential.

Mali 3-1 New Zealand

Mali smothered New Zealand 3-1 thanks to a trio of goals from Giddou Salam, Djemoussa Traore, and Lassana Ndiaye. Neither New Zealand or Paraguay have a shot at advancing via the third-place finish, as both were marred on just a single point.

How will Liverpool, Man United line up for a huge derby?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is a huge North West derby on Saturday as Liverpool host Manchester United (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Anfield.

[ LIVE: Stream Premier League games

With Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho both having plenty of injury problems, they have plenty of different options to plug the holes in their teams.

Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini are Manchester United’s key absentees, while Sadio Mane is out and Adam Lallana is still recovering from injury for Liverpool.

Below is a look at how we would line up Liverpool and United from the start on Saturday.

Liverpool

—– Mignolet —–

— Gomez — Matip — Lovren — Moreno —

—- Can —- Henderson —-

— Salah — Coutinho — Firmino —

—– Sturridge —–

Manchester United

—– De Gea —–

— Valencia — Bailly — Jones — Young —

—- Matic —- Herrera —-

—  Mkhitaryan — Mata — Rashford —

—– Lukaku —-

Thoughts

Liverpool may replace Mane’s pace with the trickery of Firmino out wide and start Daniel Sturridge up top once again, or Firmino could start centrally and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may start in midfield. Klopp will likely go with the same back four but don’t be surprised if Milner or Alexander-Arnold come in at full back.

For Man United, they are without Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini in midfield so Ander Herrera will slot in alongside Nemanja Matic to provide plenty of extra bite in the engine room. Phil Jones is battling to recover from an injury so if he isn’t fit, Chris Smalling will likely slot in. With Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial on the bench, United have plenty of attacking options to unleash too.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

My goodness. The Premier League is back.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford vs. Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Man City vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool vs. Manchester United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

 

Brighton vs. Everton (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City vs. West Brom (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton vs. Newcastle United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

http://imgur.com/SF8MzIP

Swansea City vs. Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 8

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It is back! The international break is over and the Premier League is here.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday is a simply massive game between two bitter rivals as Liverpool host Manchester United (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield. Will Jurgen Klopp or Jose Mourinho prevail?

Crystal Palace then host Chelsea (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Roy Hodgson’s side hoping to get their first points and goal of the season, while Tottenham and Bournemouth clash at Wembley at the same time  (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com).

To round things off on Saturday, Watford welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Gunners aiming to make it five clean sheets on the spin in the Premier League.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Sunday sees two games with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Everton (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex Stadium as the pressure mounts on Ronald Koeman.

While along the South Coast Southampton welcome Newcastle United to St Mary’s (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Rafael Benitez’s meets his former assistant coach Mauricio Pellergino.

Finishing Week 8 off on Monday, Leicester City host West Bromwich Albion (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the King Power Stadium in a Midlands derby.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester United– NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Arsenal — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Brom – NBCSN [STREAM]

With the USA out, who should you support at the World Cup?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
5 Comments

Two days on from the disaster in Trinidad and Tobago, I thought this would be easier to write: the USA will not be at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Damn. It still hurts. But it is, unfortunately, reality.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news

With huge watch parties in streets, bars and even stadiums across the U.S. for the 2014 World Cup, none of that will happen next summer as fans across America cannot support their own team. What the heck do you do now?

It is simple: pick another team.

[ MORE: Was is impact of USA missing the World Cup? ] 

We know you’ll be watching every World Cup game religiously so you might as well have a team you really, really care about and also an extra reason to slam your desk super hard on a wet Tuesday morning throughout June and July is always helpful…

Here are some options on how to select your squad for the biggest show on earth next summer with 23 of the 32-team field currently confirmed.

1. Support your ancestors

This is America, so we know how closely we are connected to the nations our ancestors were from. With that in mind, England, Poland, Germany, Italy and plenty of South (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and maybe Peru) and Central American teams will be getting plenty of support in the USA next summer. Warning: get ready to be branded a bandwagon fan if you select the big European and South American nations…

2. Go for a plucky underdog so you’re not branded a “glory hunter” or “bandwagon fan”

What up, Iceland!? Nobody can accuse you of being a bandwagon fan because Iceland are the smallest-ever nation (population approx. 340,000) to ever qualify for the World Cup. Plus, doing the Viking thunderclap with tons of people is awesome. Other underdogs who are borderline hipster include Serbia, Northern Ireland (if they make it through their playoff) and Egypt. All great stories and all have a decent chance of causing upsets.

3. Dare I say, support the CONCACAF teams

Well, we can’t beat them so we might as well join them… There is a very valid argument that CONCACAF teams doing well at the 2018 World Cup would be huge for the region moving forward. Mexico will have a massive fanbase Stateside, while Costa Rica and Panama are both fun to watch and the latter fully fall into the underdog category at their first-ever World Cup. Fans of all three of the CONCACAF teams at the World Cup will be spread all over the U.S. so you can at least watch games with their fans and feel like you’re part of it. Sad face.

4. Pick a team because of a superstar player

A self-explanatory one, this:

Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal
Lionel Messi = Argentina
Neymar = Brazil
Luis Suarez = Uruguay
Harry Kane = England
Gigi Buffon = Italy
David Silva = Spain
Eden Hazard = Belgium
Paul Pogba = France
James Rodriguez = Colombia
Robert Lewandowski = Poland

5. A random draw

Write the name of all 32 teams who qualify on separate pieces of papers and put them all in a hat, jumble them up, pick one and, bob’s your uncle. Come onnnnnn, Belgiummmmm!