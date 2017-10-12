More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Associated Press

U-17 World Cup wrap: USA loses but advances, Paraguay and Mali clinch

By Kyle BonnOct 12, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

The first two groups are set at the U-17 World Cup as Mali, Paraguay, Ghana, and Colombia have all move on with victories, while the United States lost but still clinches one of the knockout spots.

[ MORE: Predicting the Liverpool, Man Utd lineups ]

A recap of the day below.

Group A

United States 1-3 Colombia

The U.S. squad fell to Colombia 3-1, bumping them to third place in Group A, but they hold enough points to have already secured one of the four spots given to third-place finishers in the group stage.

George Acosta’s 24th minute goal cancelled out a nightmare start for the U.S. back line as Colombia had opened the scoring in just the third minute on a long throw, but the Stars & Stripes couldn’t hold on for long. Colombia’s Juan Penaloza scored just past the hour mark on a free-kick to re-take the lead, while Deiber Caicedo scored with three minutes to go in the match to put the icing on the cake.

The United States could simply tip their cap to their South American opponents, who were high-quality on the day in Navi Mumbai.

Ghana 4-0 India

Elsewhere, Ghana smothered hosts India 4-0 to clinch the top spot in a cannibalistic Group A, leaving the top three teams (Ghana, Colombia, and the United States) all level on three points. Ghana secured the top spot with their +6 goal differential, while Colombia and the U.S. were separated not by goal differential but on head-to-head matchup, leaving the USA in third.

Group B

Turkey 1-3 Paraguay

Paraguay rolled to a perfect record in Group B play as they stuffed Turkey 3-1 on goals from Giovanni Bogado, Fernando Cardozo, and Antonio Galeano, all within a 20-minute span bracketing halftime. The day was only marred by a stoppage-time goal by Kerem Kesgin to ruin the clean sheet. Paraguay tops Group B with nine points in three matches, holding a +5 goal differential.

Mali 3-1 New Zealand

Mali smothered New Zealand 3-1 thanks to a trio of goals from Giddou Salam, Djemoussa Traore, and Lassana Ndiaye. Neither New Zealand or Paraguay have a shot at advancing via the third-place finish, as both were marred on just a single point.

Pochettino furious over Guardiola’s “disrespectful” Kane comments

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 13, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Could there be a budding rivalry between Premier League managers?

It may not be at that point yet, but Mauricio Pochettino certainly didn’t take too kindly to recent comments made by his managerial counterpart at Manchester City.

[ MORE: Mourinho speaks ahead of big Man United-Liverpool clash ]

Man City boss Pep Guardiola referred to Tottenham as the “Harry Kane team” prior to the international break, which Pochettino saw as “disrespectful,” despite the former considering Spurs legitimate title contenders alongside the Cityzens, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Pochettino didn’t hesitate to make his unhappiness known ahead of this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth.

“It was funny when I heard him the other day because I know Pep very well. When it’s exciting after an amazing victory against Chelsea, sometimes [he] can struggle to keep his position and be a gentleman,” Pochettino said.

“That didn’t affect me but the reality is it was very disrespectful for many people and it’s difficult to understand because he was part of the big success at Barcelona with Messi at his best, and I never said it was ‘the Messi team.’ I always said it was Barcelona or Pep Guardiola.”

The Spurs manager quickly turned his attention to the rest of his squad, which he feels has done a fantastic job thus far in the early going of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Tottenham currently sits third in England’s top flight on 14 points in seven matches, trailing leaders Man City and Man United by five points.

“I think everyone deserves to be recognised as part of the success of the team. But I think many people took those words as very disrespectful for the club, and for many players here I think it’s a strange situation. Personally I didn’t take it in a bad way. It wasn’t disrespectful for myself. Only I express my feeling that, for a lot of people, it wasn’t necessary to say that.

“But I think we need to move on. For me, Harry Kane is one of the best strikers — it doesn’t change anything. And it’s important that our position is clear, to be calm and not be aggressive with our opponents. Our responsibility is massive. But I think it’s important to respect every single opinion and I respect his opinion.

“I think everyone knows how Tottenham is, how Manchester City, how was Barcelona, how Argentina is. It’s a collective sport. Everyone needs to do his job. Of course sometimes it’s difficult, because in the media the temptation is to be focused on some players.

Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Arsenal

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Matt ReedOct 13, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal has won eight of 10 matches since Wenger took over
  • Hornets were victorious in January meeting
  • Troy Deeney hasn’t scored in 13 consecutive PL fixtures
  • Gunners have failed to score in first three road matches

Watford will host Arsenal on Saturday from Vicarage Road (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the Hornets look to end the Gunners’ seven-match unbeaten run.

[ PREVIEW: Liverpool meets Manchester United in gigantic clash ]

The Hornets are coming off of back-to-back positive results and currently sit eighth in the Premier League as one of the early surprises of the season. Despite allowing the third-most goals in England’s top flight, Watford is unbeaten in six of its first seven fixtures.

Marco Silva‘s side will be looking for a breakout performance from striker Troy Deeney, who has failed to score in his last 13 PL matches, which marks the longest drought of his Watford career.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE AT 10 A.M. ET SATURDAY

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger may be forced to shuffle his squad around if things don’t go his way in the lead up to kick off. Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez are all players that could miss out on the fixture, while Shkodran Mustafi is out for several weeks.

What they’re saying

Wenger speaking on defensive concerns due to injuries“Yes, I have. I think about sorting out the problem, but overall I will completely decide what I do tomorrow because Koscielny will have a test then. He worked quite hard physically, he looks like he is capable of playing if he survives the test. If he has no pain on his Achilles tendon, he can play. I will decide that tomorrow.”

Cleverley on not playing afraid against Arsenal: “The mentality is changing here. We won’t go out there feeling inferior or like we have to change our game. We want to be on the ball and creating chances, as well as keeping it tight and not being silly. I feel like we’re evolving into having that mentality of being a top-half team.”

Prediction

Watford has shown signs of improvement thus far, outside of the 6-0 drubbing the club suffered at the hands of Manchester City a few weeks back. However, their opponent on Saturday is in fantastic form, and despite several possible setbacks in the Gunners lineup, Wenger’s group should still emerge victorious. Arsenal 2-0.

U-17 World Cup wrap: Iran keeps rolling, Brazil claims group (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Only two more groups remain active in the U-17 World Cup, with Iran and Brazil clinching Groups C and D, respectively, on Friday.

[ MORE: Gulati meets the press ]

Guinea 1-3 Germany

Three different players, including Hamburg striker Jann-Fiete Arp, scored as Germany rebounded from a big loss to Iran.

Costa Rica 0-3 Iran

A pair of penalties four minutes apart helped Iran to a perfect 3-0 record and the top spot in the group.

Spain 2-0 North Korea

A pair of Real Madrid prospects, Mohamed Moukhliss and Cesar Gelabert, scored in the fourth and 71st minutes to end North Korea’s tournament.

Niger 0-2 Brazil

Sixteen-year-old Lincoln and strike partner Brenner scored, one off a bounding free kick, as Brazil moves on. So does Niger, by virtue of its win over North Korea.

Gulati call says to expect more of the same from U.S. Soccer

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT
2 Comments

It was Tuesday night all over again in Friday’s media conference call with U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati.

Much like the entitled and almost disinterested Americans seemingly expected to beat Trinidad and Tobago with minimal effort and/or urgency, Gulati brushed off any criticism of U.S. Soccer in the wake of the USMNT’s first missed World Cup in four decades.

[ ICYMI: Running diary of Gulati’s conference call ]

The way the call began, with a prepared statement from Gulati claiming “full responsibility” for the abject failure to qualify, quickly turned into the president consistently stating that his body of work makes him the right man for the job moving forward. While he wouldn’t commit to running for the presidency in February — because who could possibly be that audacious two days from an international debacle — he admitted to seeking endorsements and knowing the nomination process well. He even said something about “if the voting delegates” wanted him.

So, yeah, he’s running.

[ MORE: What’s next for U.S. Soccer? ]

That’s not the end of the world, though it also isn’t the start of anything better.

Gulati is a whip smart man who’s done a lot of good for the United States. He’s also seen the level of the men’s and women’s program drop considerably (the women’s drop more short-term and due more to the progressive nature of other nations). The men have now missed a World Cup, two Olympics, and the Confederations Cup. The women bowed out of the Olympics before the medal stand, at the quarterfinals, despite having the richest wealth of talent in the world.

Men in Blazers said it well, too:

Here’s the thing: the United States can still qualify for World Cups on a fairly religious basis without a change at the helm. After all, it’s been doing so for years and arguably outperforming its skill set, and the field is about to expand which will likely make Panama’s stunning work in this tournament closer to commonplace (or at least less impressive). And one of Gulati’s more recent hires, Jurgen Klinsmann, led the team from the Group of Death while an iconic goalkeeper nearly got them to the quarterfinals.

But if the United States wants to move forward on the men’s side, it needs a stronger and visible division between a business side which can include a super intelligent economics professor who can drive the money side and the way the technical development and international performance on the pitch is directed. That’s not to say you have to have a killer playing career to choose a coach (or type an Internet column, I hope). Too often skill with your feet is a pre-qualifier, but cutting ties with Klinsmann to go back to the familiar, ‘Merica-approved well should’ve signaled a problem in vision and/or confidence. And, as supporters and media, we need to move past our silly divisions. Not every failure or success is a reason to toot some horn about promotion/relegation, MLS being just behind Ligue 1, the women being better than the men, or some other obstacle to unity in the goals of putting the best teams forward.

It’s funny that it took this for higher-ups to fall back on concepts like “pay to play” and inner city soccer, as if those concepts didn’t help pad the accounts of so many people currently in charge of soccer here. In a way, it seems an attempt to overshadow the concrete examples we saw from the United States men’s national team over both rounds of qualifying.

Remember, these players lost to Guatemala in the fourth round and technically were in danger of missing the Hex. They lost to Mexico for a Confederations Cup berth, then the first two games of the Hex. Players were said to be tired of Klinsmann and not performing for him. Unfortunately for that excuse, a change in coaches didn’t help. It was very much endemic, and Arena either didn’t see the need to push the buttons, instead shelving the complacency onto Fabian Johnson and Geoff Cameron, or his words went unheeded. This team showed a willingness to throttle teams when fired up and motivated. Somehow, simply drawing in Trinidad and Tobago to make a World Cup didn’t qualify (Pun. In. Tended).

[ MORE: 3 things from USMNT loss | Player ratings ]

A few days after the elimination, one of my gut feelings remains as it has for some time: The entitlement of U.S. Soccer is unacceptable, the arrogance embarrassing. Qualifying for a World Cup had become a birthright. Unbridled power, as we heard today, bristling at any question with even the slightest hint of displeasure with “the way things are done.” A few scholarships given from a youth club to a family doesn’t mean you rest your crossed arms and shrug when the Americans lose multiple home qualifiers to players who would nearly kill to qualify for a World Cup.

As long as the Bruce Arenas and Sunil Gulatis of this world are content with the process and, you could say, content in their positions, nothing big is going to change. Maybe there will more World Cup groups like 2002, when a lone win over a down Portugal and a knockout round date with Mexico will bring it to the precipice of the semis.

Should that happen, will we crown that group forever and lean on their accolades? It feels like U.S. Soccer supporters, coaches, and players don’t want a part of that. But there’s a certain group who sees it as safe and able to be lauded magnificent.

It screams complacency with what’s “worked” so far. In Gulati’s case, it doesn’t scream, it says it plainly, “I’ve done a lot of good. And I’m going to keep doing good. Are we really questioning this? Soccer used to be a laughingstock, and now people care.”

There’s a bit of “one newspaper town” to U.S. Soccer. It’s coming from mostly the same group, and the naysayers can be so brash that it emboldens the buttoned up and proper. To be honest, there are lessons U.S. Soccer needs to take from the actual U.S. president election in 2016. At some point, people reject “the same” for anything that feels like it might be different. Different isn’t always good. In fact, sometimes it’s terrible. And if you’re unwilling to question the powerful for fear of exclusion? Stare down that mirror, kid.

That’s why Gulati could’ve done well by relinquishing any say in the on-field process, puff his chest at the exceptional growth of U.S. Soccer away from the playing field and admit there are better men to make the final say than him. Say he’ll oversee FIFA matters, and land the 2026 World Cup for North America. May even nod to the plebes with a wink about improving MLS and pro/rel.

He’d have to believe that, though, and that goes back to Tuesday. The players on the field, perhaps sated by their coach, thought it was just going to happen for them. When it didn’t, we heard from the coach that he was disappointed but wouldn’t change a thing. Essentially we heard the same from the president today.

Not encouraging and, honestly, a waste of time.

It would be hyperbole to say that this conference was just as infuriating as the performance on Tuesday, but there are scary, top-down similarities between the, “Can you believe CONCACAF?!?” coach quips and today’s call.