Getty Images

US World Cup absence could have wide-ranging effects

Associated PressOct 12, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
The 2018 World Cup will be a unique test of soccer’s appeal in the United States.

Will Americans still watch if their national team isn’t there? Fox is certainly hoping so.

The U.S. failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia when it lost at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night, and the effects of that defeat may be felt for quite some time. The team, and indeed the whole U.S. Soccer Federation, faces a period of soul searching – but broadcasters, sponsors and tournament organizers could also be impacted by the Americans’ absence.

Fox, which broadcasts next year’s World Cup, offered only a statement Wednesday – which did provide some insight as to how the network will likely promote a World Cup without the U.S.

“Last night’s World Cup qualifying results do not change FOX Sports’ passion for the world’s biggest sporting event,” the statement said. “While the U.S. was eliminated, the biggest stars in the world from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo stamped their tickets to Russia on the same day, and will battle teams ranging from Mexico to England that have massive fan bases in America.”

Fans in the U.S. are familiar with stars like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. Top European club teams now have American followings, which suggests that soccer in the U.S. can withstand a short-term slump for the national team.

An estimated 26.5 million people in the U.S. watched Germany’s victory over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, and the 2018 final figures to be a major draw as well. But a U.S.-Portugal match in the group stage of the 2014 tournament had 24.7 million viewers – and that’s the type of interest that might be absent from earlier games in 2018.

“It’s going to hurt a little bit,” said Austin Karp, an assistant managing editor of SportsBusiness Daily. “You’re not going to have any buildup there toward the summer, with the U.S. team playing either friendlies – or talk about how the U.S. team is going to do, promotion of the U.S. team on Fox properties like baseball or other spring stuff they might have. … The U.S. matches were some of the strongest audiences for ESPN-ABC the last couple of iterations of the tournament. The final will still be OK.”

Fox broadcast the Women’s World Cup in 2015, but next year will be its first time carrying the men’s tournament since winning U.S. English-language World Cup rights back in 2011. Now Fox’s 2018 tournament won’t have the Americans, and ratings for the 2022 event in Qatar could be affected by the fact that it is set to be held in November and December, instead of its usual calendar spot midway through the year.

The U.S. team’s failure to qualify for 2018 dented shares of Twenty-First Century Fox on Wednesday. The stock fell 66 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $26.11. But concerns over Fox’s outlook may be overblown, according to a report from Pivotal Research Group. According to the group’s study, the U.S. team accounted for about 20 percent of ESPN’s total viewing for the 2014 tournament – a significant figure but not an overwhelming one. Fox will certainly miss having the Americans in 2018, but the U.S. played only four games in Brazil last time.

“While it might make a difference for the lay viewer who is only going to watch the U.S. games, that’s just a small subset of the total viewing,” said Brian Wieser, a senior research analyst for Pivotal Research Group.

So the show must go on for broadcasters – and sponsors are trying to make the best of the situation as well.

“Like all American soccer fans we are disappointed the team will not be participating in the World Cup, but still recognize the huge growth opportunity for soccer in the U.S.,” said Ricardo Marques, a vice president of marketing for Budweiser. “As the official beer of the World Cup and a longtime FIFA partner, Budweiser will continue to tap into our fans’ passion for soccer here and globally.”

Over in Russia, meanwhile, the reaction to the U.S. ouster was muted. American fans have attended the World Cup in droves recently – over 200,000 tickets for games in Brazil were purchased by U.S. residents. FIFA said Tuesday that the U.S. was among the top 10 countries for ticket applications so far for 2018, along with other non-qualifiers like China and Israel. Some applications by U.S. residents are likely to have been made by supporters of other teams, such as Mexico.

Still, many in Russia focused instead on the failure to qualify of neighboring Ukraine, which had occasionally threatened to boycott the tournament over Russia’s backing for separatist groups in eastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Koloskov, the Russian Football Union honorary president, said the United States’ absence was a missed opportunity to improve Russia-U.S. relations.

“The non-participation of the U.S. reduces the chances of players, and indirectly of American fans, to see the transformations taking place in our country,” he told Russian agency R-Sport.

Koloskov added that the U.S. team was “nothing special” and so its absence “won’t have any effect on our World Cup in a sporting sense.”

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Geoff Cameron’s bizarre USMNT omission explained

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 10:24 AM EDT
Many of you will still be scratching your heads as to why a fully-fit Geoff Cameron flew over 4,000 miles to be an unused sub for the U.S. national team over the past week.

Here are some answers.

Despite playing a full 90 minutes for Stoke City against Southampton before the international break, U.S.defender Cameron did not play a single second for the USMNT as they crashed out of the 2018 World Cup.

Why?

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Cameron, 32, held talks with Bruce Arena at the start of the international break where he was told he was not fit enough to play and Omar Gonzalez would be playing ahead of him. End of discussion.

MORE: Was is impact of USA missing the World Cup? 

Cameron was, understandably, frustrated with the decision after working his way back to full fitness (after two weeks out with a hamstring injury he suffered against Manchester United in mid-September) and proving his sharpness for Stoke in the Premier League.

Asked for a comment by Pro Soccer Talk, Cameron didn’t want to get too involved in the debate over why he wasn’t used by Arena: “This is not the time for me to get involved in this discussion. It is for someone else to explain why.”

No other center back in the current U.S. squad had more caps than Cameron heading into the last international break and his experience could have made a huge difference.

Shown on TV sitting off to the side of the U.S. bench next to drinks cooler at the archaic Ato Boldon Stadium as the USA’s World Cup hopes faded late on against Trinidad and Tobago, Cameron’s blank expression said it all. He was resigned to watching on in the USMNT’s moment of need.

The former Houston Dynamo star is said to have accepted the decision but it remains a bizarre one. Particularly when analyzed after the fact that Gonzalez scored a horrendous own goal in the defeat at T&T, plus the U.S. defense was generally shaky in both of their final two CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

MORE: Latest USMNT news

Arena could have brought in Cameron in place of Gonzalez (who played for Arena at the LA Galaxy in their 2011, 2012 and 2014 MLS Cup winning teams) or even gone with three at the back at T&T in the Hex finale where a point would have been enough to take them through to the World Cup.

Pro Soccer Talk understands the squad has since questioned the tactics from the manager to go gung-ho with the same starting lineup just four days after beating Panama in a draining must-win situation in Orlando. Playing a diamond in midfield and not giving Michael Bradley extra help to protect a shaky back four is also said to have particularly frustrated several members of the USMNT.

When it comes to Cameron’s omission, this is all rather confusing.

Before the international break had even started, and Cameron had even got back on the pitch for Stoke City, Arena confirmed the center back would be in his squad for the crucial games no matter what.

Arena then made a point of calling out his two center backs against T&T, Gonzalez and Matt Besler, in his most specific criticism of the team shortly after their shocking defeat.

“Our center backs were not confident enough with the ball, and often in the first half we were really playing eight against 10 because we needed to carry the ball and bring a player to the ball and move it a little bit quicker,” Arena said.

Cameron is, no doubt, the USA’s best ball-playing defender. Composure on the ball is what he is know for.

So much so that he often excels in central midfield for Stoke City and did so markedly at the end of last season where he won several Man of the Match awards against Chelsea and Liverpool in home games for the Potters. Of outfield USMNT players, only Clint Dempsey has played in more Premier League games all-time than Cameron and he signed a new deal with Stoke last May as he’s now in his sixth-season with the club and hugely valued by Mark Hughes and the Potters’ fans.

There is no doubt Cameron has had some tough times for the U.S. with his display alongside Tim Ream in the USA’s defeat to Costa Rica in September heavily criticized, even if his own mistake came late in the game with the match already lost, but he did come off the bench and played a big part in the U.S. grabbing a point at Honduras a few days later to prove that the Costa Rica performance was just a blip.

He has also put in sublime defensive performances for the U.S. in recent years with one of the best-ever displays from a U.S. player at the Estadio Azteca back in the summer as he held the USMNT’s defense together as they clinched a point at Mexico in a World Cup qualifier. Not to mention his display, and goal, in the 2015 CONCACAF Cup for a spot at the Confederations Cup and his rock-solid partnership with John Brooks in the USA’s run to the 2016 Copa America Centernario semifinals.

All of this adds up to why serious questions should be asked about Arena not starting one of his key players in the USA’s biggest two games of the past three years.

Will Cameron suit up for the USMNT again?

It remains to be seen what lies in store for him and many other U.S. national team veterans such as Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard but the road appears to be coming to an end for most. A friendly game on home soil could perhaps be scheduled next month during the November international break for them to say farewell as they retire from international duty.

As we continue to dissect the decisions on the pitch which cost the U.S. a World Cup spot for the first time since 1986, Arena’s bizarre decision to omit Cameron will be seen as one of the key reasons they didn’t make it to Russia 2018.

Arsene Wenger admits Sanchez, Ozil could leave in January

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT
Arsene Wenger has given the biggest indication yet that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil could both be sold in January.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

With the duo out of contract on July 1, 2018, they are free to negotiate a free summer transfer with non-English teams from January 1.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s game at Watford on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) Wenger said no deadline has been set for new deals to be signed and admitted it is possible for them to be sold in January.

“No, not at the moment,” Wenger said about a deadline for new deals, before adding: “Once you are in our kind of situation we have envisaged every kind of solution yes. Yes, it’s possible [they will be sold in January].”

This update from Wenger comes 24 hours after Ozil’s agent suggested there had been positive talks between Arsenal and his client and that the German playmaker wants to stay in the Premier League for the next two to three years.

Wenger agreed that Ozil’s situation is looking much more positive.

“That’s my understanding, yes. I always said that the fact that we didn’t find an agreement last year doesn’t mean the player will necessarily leave,” Wenger said. “Both [Ozil and Alexis] look happy here and overall I hope that the situation can be turned around. At the moment, we are not close enough to announcing anything.”

So, close, but no cigar.

Ozil seems the more likely to stick around at Arsenal, which could divide opinion among fans but Alexis’ future is more uncertain.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City continued to be linked with a move for the Chilean superstar who is now dealing with the disappointment of not reaching the 2018 World Cup with his nation.

As for Ozil, he’s been linked with a move to Manchester United and if Arsenal could get a sizable transfer fee from United in January, six months before he could leave for free, should they take that deal?

If clubs offer $30 million each for Sanchez and Ozil in January, without the duo signing a new deal at Arsenal, then they should be sold and everyone can move on from this draining, seemingly endless saga. Of course, the players would have to agree to a move away and they’d likely dig their heels in to remain at Arsenal then leave for free in the summer when they could potentially bag a much bigger signing-on bonus from a new team.

These comments from Wenger were likely meant to try and speed up the process and find out once and for all if the duo intend to stay beyond this season. The mind games continue.

Robert Kraft “intrigued” with buying Premier League team

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT
The owner of the New England Patriots admits he remains “intrigued” by the prospect of owning a Premier League but says he is concerned about being “without a salary cap” in the PL.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Robert Kraft — whose family also own the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and were a key member in founding MLS back in 1996 — spoke to the BBC about potentially investing in the PL in the future.

It is obviously something the Kraft family has been looking at for a while as Liverpool’s former chief executive Rick Parry met him in 2005 before they were sold to the first of their consecutive American owners, George Gillett and Tom Hicks in 2007.

“I like to win at whatever I do. But without a salary cap I’m concerned that we might be at a disadvantage,” Kraft said. “We helped found MLS in America. Our league here is starting to really develop, and with our soccer team we’ve gone to the championship game five times in 21 years.

“I’m just concerned in the Premier League that we might not, with all the different ways of operating, we’re not as familiar with all of them. Let’s say people from all over the world come in and buy teams and maybe they have different reasons for doing it and managing it. And you have to compete with that and I’m not sure. But I’m still intrigued.”

With the Fenway Sports Group now owning Liverpool, could we see a sale across Beantown to the Kraft family anytime soon? I don’t think so.

Kraft has been a long-time investor in soccer in the U.S. with the Revs’ and MLS but many question, and rightly so, their inability to build a soccer-specific stadium in Boston for the club. It seems like the Kraft family are only willing to invest the bare minimum in their MLS franchise.

And Kraft’s worries about the lack of a salary cap in the PL suggest that his understanding of the way the global soccer world works, outside of MLS, is limited and he isn’t serious about investing in a Premier League team anytime soon.

Watch Live: USA v. Colombia as U-17 Groups A, B reach finale

US Soccer
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
The final U-17 World Cup group games in Groups A and B take place on Thursday and the Baby Yanks are in action.

LIVE: Watch U-17 World Cup, here 

John Hackworth’s men have already secured their spot in the Round of 16 in India and the U.S. are looking to compile a 100 percent record in the group stage as they face second-place Colombia who aren’t guaranteed to advance. Now, more than ever, the U.S. national team needs a positive result from their youngsters to soothe an angry soccer nation.

Hosts India need a big win against Ghana to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds, while Ghana knows a win will likely see them through to the last 16.

MORE: Day 5 roundup, U-17 World Cup

In Group B Paraguay have already advanced after winning their opening two games, scoring seven goals in the process, while Turkey, New Zealand and Mali all have a chance of finishing second and making the last 16.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s schedule. You can live stream every game through Telemundo Deportes.

Group A

USA vs. Colombia — 10:30 a.m. ET
Ghana vs. India  — 10:30 a.m. ET

Group B

Turkey vs. Paraguay — 7:30 a.m. ET
Mali vs. New Zealand — 7:30 a.m. ET