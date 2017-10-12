More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
US World Cup absence could have wide-ranging effects

Associated PressOct 12, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
The 2018 World Cup will be a unique test of soccer’s appeal in the United States.

Will Americans still watch if their national team isn’t there? Fox is certainly hoping so.

The U.S. failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia when it lost at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night, and the effects of that defeat may be felt for quite some time. The team, and indeed the whole U.S. Soccer Federation, faces a period of soul searching – but broadcasters, sponsors and tournament organizers could also be impacted by the Americans’ absence.

Fox, which broadcasts next year’s World Cup, offered only a statement Wednesday – which did provide some insight as to how the network will likely promote a World Cup without the U.S.

“Last night’s World Cup qualifying results do not change FOX Sports’ passion for the world’s biggest sporting event,” the statement said. “While the U.S. was eliminated, the biggest stars in the world from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo stamped their tickets to Russia on the same day, and will battle teams ranging from Mexico to England that have massive fan bases in America.”

Fans in the U.S. are familiar with stars like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. Top European club teams now have American followings, which suggests that soccer in the U.S. can withstand a short-term slump for the national team.

An estimated 26.5 million people in the U.S. watched Germany’s victory over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, and the 2018 final figures to be a major draw as well. But a U.S.-Portugal match in the group stage of the 2014 tournament had 24.7 million viewers – and that’s the type of interest that might be absent from earlier games in 2018.

“It’s going to hurt a little bit,” said Austin Karp, an assistant managing editor of SportsBusiness Daily. “You’re not going to have any buildup there toward the summer, with the U.S. team playing either friendlies – or talk about how the U.S. team is going to do, promotion of the U.S. team on Fox properties like baseball or other spring stuff they might have. … The U.S. matches were some of the strongest audiences for ESPN-ABC the last couple of iterations of the tournament. The final will still be OK.”

Fox broadcast the Women’s World Cup in 2015, but next year will be its first time carrying the men’s tournament since winning U.S. English-language World Cup rights back in 2011. Now Fox’s 2018 tournament won’t have the Americans, and ratings for the 2022 event in Qatar could be affected by the fact that it is set to be held in November and December, instead of its usual calendar spot midway through the year.

The U.S. team’s failure to qualify for 2018 dented shares of Twenty-First Century Fox on Wednesday. The stock fell 66 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $26.11. But concerns over Fox’s outlook may be overblown, according to a report from Pivotal Research Group. According to the group’s study, the U.S. team accounted for about 20 percent of ESPN’s total viewing for the 2014 tournament – a significant figure but not an overwhelming one. Fox will certainly miss having the Americans in 2018, but the U.S. played only four games in Brazil last time.

“While it might make a difference for the lay viewer who is only going to watch the U.S. games, that’s just a small subset of the total viewing,” said Brian Wieser, a senior research analyst for Pivotal Research Group.

So the show must go on for broadcasters – and sponsors are trying to make the best of the situation as well.

“Like all American soccer fans we are disappointed the team will not be participating in the World Cup, but still recognize the huge growth opportunity for soccer in the U.S.,” said Ricardo Marques, a vice president of marketing for Budweiser. “As the official beer of the World Cup and a longtime FIFA partner, Budweiser will continue to tap into our fans’ passion for soccer here and globally.”

Over in Russia, meanwhile, the reaction to the U.S. ouster was muted. American fans have attended the World Cup in droves recently – over 200,000 tickets for games in Brazil were purchased by U.S. residents. FIFA said Tuesday that the U.S. was among the top 10 countries for ticket applications so far for 2018, along with other non-qualifiers like China and Israel. Some applications by U.S. residents are likely to have been made by supporters of other teams, such as Mexico.

Still, many in Russia focused instead on the failure to qualify of neighboring Ukraine, which had occasionally threatened to boycott the tournament over Russia’s backing for separatist groups in eastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Koloskov, the Russian Football Union honorary president, said the United States’ absence was a missed opportunity to improve Russia-U.S. relations.

“The non-participation of the U.S. reduces the chances of players, and indirectly of American fans, to see the transformations taking place in our country,” he told Russian agency R-Sport.

Koloskov added that the U.S. team was “nothing special” and so its absence “won’t have any effect on our World Cup in a sporting sense.”

Bruce Arena resigns as USMNT coach

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
Bruce Arena has stepped down as manager of the United States men’s national team, releasing a statement through US Soccer about an hour prior to president Sunil Gulati’s conference call with the media.

Arena helped the United States to its deepest World Cup run in 2002, but guided a poor tournament in 2006. After taking over for Jurgen Klinsmann after two losses in World Cup qualifying, he gained 12 of 24 available points in leading one of the biggest failures in American sports history.

Here’s Arena’s statement in full:

It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country’s National Team, and as I leave that role today, I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career.

When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate. Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.

This certainly is a major setback for the senior Men’s National Team program, and questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve. No doubt this process already has started and will continue so that U.S. Soccer can progress. Having said that, it also is important to recognize the tremendous growth and accomplishments we have achieved over the past two decades in all areas, including player development, coaching education and a stable domestic professional league. This work is ongoing and despite the result in Trinidad, the sport is on the right path. By working together, I am confident soccer in this country will continue to grow in the years and decades ahead.

Obviously the biggest disappointment is for our fans. As a person involved in the sport for more than 40 years, to see how support for soccer in the United States has grown is incredibly gratifying. I believe I speak for everyone involved in the game in thanking all of you for your passion and commitment, and I hope you maintain your steadfast support of U.S. Soccer.

While this is a difficult time, I maintain a fierce belief that we are heading in the right direction. I believe in the American player and the American coach, and with our combined efforts the future remains bright. I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I can say this from the bottom of my heart: from the high of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup to the low of a few days ago; I have appreciated every minute of being a part of this program.

Mourinho pre-Liverpool: “Fans have huge animosity. It’s what we want”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho knows very well that Saturday morning’s trip to Anfield represents the toughest test of their successful young season.

Manchester United has six wins and a draw this season, and the 2-2 stalemate with Stoke City is the only time the Red Devils have conceded goals this season. That’ll be put to the test by Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho understands that many people view their early season schedule as untested, and doesn’t necessarily disagree, but is disappointed on behalf of their previous opponents. From the BBC:

“I am not bothered but it is disrespectful to opponents. Not nice. Everybody knows, don’t need to hide, there are some better teams than others. That is logical.”

While the manager says the club will treat the derby with Liverpool like any other game, he bristled at the idea that players are intimidated by big away days. In fact, he says they live for it.

“When people speak about big atmosphere it looks like we don’t like it. It is what we want. I am surprised you speak about that in a negative way. I am even more surprised when ex players speak about the atmosphere as if it was something sinister or to worry about. If we could have the same atmosphere in every match we would.

“When Barca played Las Palmas empty stadium, were they happy with that? Wouldn’t Las Palmas want to play at the Nou Camp when it was full? When we play at home, we complain when no big enthusiasm. We know fans have huge animosity. It is what we want. Happy to have one more opportunity to play in these conditions. Beautiful to play at Anfield.”

And, as always, Mourinho had a great quip regarding his formation plans for Anfield.

European body upholds FIFA ban on 3rd party transfer deals

Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) The European Commission will not investigate a complaint against the ban on third-party investors owning soccer players’ transfer rights.

In a letter to Malta-based investment fund Doyen, officials say “the Commission does not intend to carry out a more in-depth inquiry into your allegations.”

Doyen and Belgian lower-division club Seraing argued that FIFA’s 2015 ban on third-party ownership (TPO) violated European competition laws.

The European Commission in Brussels rejects that view, and notes that TPO creates conflicts of interest between clubs, players, and investors.

FIFA and UEFA worked to impose the ban to stop players from moving between clubs solely for profit-taking and to protect the game’s integrity.

UEFA welcomes the ruling and says it is “both immoral and illegal” to trade players’ economic rights.

Chelsea’s Conte blames translation for Italy return talk

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
Antonio Conte wants better translators.

The Chelsea manager spoke out Friday following reports that he would return to Italy, and that AC Milan was hot on his heels.

Milan responded Friday by telling the world it has a manager, and Conte said an interviewer got his words wrong. Yes, Conte wants to one day go back to Italy. No, it won’t be during this contract at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s Conte, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s visit to winless Palace (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“I did an interview two weeks ago and the translation was wrong. All I said was that one day in the future I would like to go back to Italy. But you know my position. I have two years contract with Chelsea and am happy to work for this club and with my players. I like to have this great feeling with our fans.

“My family stay here with me, not in Italy. My daughter goes to school here. It is important to write the truth.

“Every coach, when they start, they work with the club and hope they will stay for a long time and build something important. At the same time, I always say our job is difficult and is strange.”

So, yeah, anything is possible but Conte and his family are happy in London for now. When that changes, we’re fairly sure the outspoken Italian will keep us in the loop.