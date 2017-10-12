Watch Live: USA v. Colombia as U-17 Groups A, B reach finale

The final U-17 World Cup group games in Groups A and B take place on Thursday and the Baby Yanks are in action.

John Hackworth’s men have already secured their spot in the Round of 16 in India and the U.S. are looking to compile a 100 percent record in the group stage as they face second-place Colombia who aren’t guaranteed to advance. Now, more than ever, the U.S. national team needs a positive result from their youngsters to soothe an angry soccer nation.

Hosts India need a big win against Ghana to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds, while Ghana knows a win will likely see them through to the last 16.

In Group B Paraguay have already advanced after winning their opening two games, scoring seven goals in the process, while Turkey, New Zealand and Mali all have a chance of finishing second and making the last 16.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s schedule. You can live stream every game through Telemundo Deportes.

Group A

USA vs. Colombia — 10:30 a.m. ET

Ghana vs. India — 10:30 a.m. ET

Group B

Turkey vs. Paraguay — 7:30 a.m. ET

Mali vs. New Zealand — 7:30 a.m. ET