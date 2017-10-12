More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
US Soccer

Watch Live: USA v. Colombia as U-17 Groups A, B reach finale

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT
The final U-17 World Cup group games in Groups A and B take place on Thursday and the Baby Yanks are in action.

[ LIVE: Watch U-17 World Cup, here ] 

John Hackworth’s men have already secured their spot in the Round of 16 in India and the U.S. are looking to compile a 100 percent record in the group stage as they face second-place Colombia who aren’t guaranteed to advance. Now, more than ever, the U.S. national team needs a positive result from their youngsters to soothe an angry soccer nation.

Hosts India need a big win against Ghana to have any chance of advancing to the knockout rounds, while Ghana knows a win will likely see them through to the last 16.

[ MORE: Day 5 roundup, U-17 World Cup ]

In Group B Paraguay have already advanced after winning their opening two games, scoring seven goals in the process, while Turkey, New Zealand and Mali all have a chance of finishing second and making the last 16.

Here’s a look at Wednesday’s schedule. You can live stream every game through Telemundo Deportes.

Group A

USA vs. Colombia — 10:30 a.m. ET
Ghana vs. India  — 10:30 a.m. ET

Group B

Turkey vs. Paraguay — 7:30 a.m. ET
Mali vs. New Zealand — 7:30 a.m. ET

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks, previews

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT
My goodness. The Premier League is back.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush"

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Watford vs. Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Man City vs. Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Liverpool vs. Manchester United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

 

Brighton vs. Everton (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Leicester City vs. West Brom (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Southampton vs. Newcastle United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

http://imgur.com/SF8MzIP

Swansea City vs. Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

STREAM, TV: Premier League schedule, Week 8

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT
It is back! The international break is over and the Premier League is here.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

Kicking things off on Saturday is a simply massive game between two bitter rivals as Liverpool host Manchester United (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Anfield. Will Jurgen Klopp or Jose Mourinho prevail?

Crystal Palace then host Chelsea (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Roy Hodgson’s side hoping to get their first points and goal of the season, while Tottenham and Bournemouth clash at Wembley at the same time  (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com).

To round things off on Saturday, Watford welcome Arsenal to Vicarage Road (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Gunners aiming to make it five clean sheets on the spin in the Premier League.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

Sunday sees two games with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Everton (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex Stadium as the pressure mounts on Ronald Koeman.

While along the South Coast Southampton welcome Newcastle United to St Mary’s (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as Rafael Benitez’s meets his former assistant coach Mauricio Pellergino.

Finishing Week 8 off on Monday, Leicester City host West Bromwich Albion (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the King Power Stadium in a Midlands derby.

[ STREAM: Premier League "Goal Rush" ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Manchester United– NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Watford vs. Arsenal — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. Newcastle United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. West Brom – NBCSN [STREAM]

With the USA out, who should you support at the World Cup?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 12, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
Two days on from the disaster in Trinidad and Tobago, I thought this would be easier to write: the USA will not be at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Damn. It still hurts. But it is, unfortunately, reality.

[ MORE: Latest USMNT news

With huge watch parties in streets, bars and even stadiums across the U.S. for the 2014 World Cup, none of that will happen next summer as fans across America cannot support their own team. What the heck do you do now?

It is simple: pick another team.

[ MORE: Was is impact of USA missing the World Cup? ] 

We know you’ll be watching every World Cup game religiously so you might as well have a team you really, really care about and also an extra reason to slam your desk super hard on a wet Tuesday morning throughout June and July is always helpful…

Here are some options on how to select your squad for the biggest show on earth next summer with 23 of the 32-team field currently confirmed.

1. Support your ancestors

This is America, so we know how closely we are connected to the nations our ancestors were from. With that in mind, England, Poland, Germany, Italy and plenty of South (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and maybe Peru) and Central American teams will be getting plenty of support in the USA next summer. Warning: get ready to be branded a bandwagon fan if you select the big European and South American nations…

2. Go for a plucky underdog so you’re not branded a “glory hunter” or “bandwagon fan”

What up, Iceland!? Nobody can accuse you of being a bandwagon fan because Iceland are the smallest-ever nation (population approx. 340,000) to ever qualify for the World Cup. Plus, doing the Viking thunderclap with tons of people is awesome. Other underdogs who are borderline hipster include Serbia, Northern Ireland (if they make it through their playoff) and Egypt. All great stories and all have a decent chance of causing upsets.

3. Dare I say, support the CONCACAF teams

Well, we can’t beat them so we might as well join them… There is a very valid argument that CONCACAF teams doing well at the 2018 World Cup would be huge for the region moving forward. Mexico will have a massive fanbase Stateside, while Costa Rica and Panama are both fun to watch and the latter fully fall into the underdog category at their first-ever World Cup. Fans of all three of the CONCACAF teams at the World Cup will be spread all over the U.S. so you can at least watch games with their fans and feel like you’re part of it. Sad face.

4. Pick a team because of a superstar player

A self-explanatory one, this:

Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal
Lionel Messi = Argentina
Neymar = Brazil
Luis Suarez = Uruguay
Harry Kane = England
Gigi Buffon = Italy
David Silva = Spain
Eden Hazard = Belgium
Paul Pogba = France
James Rodriguez = Colombia
Robert Lewandowski = Poland

5. A random draw

Write the name of all 32 teams who qualify on separate pieces of papers and put them all in a hat, jumble them up, pick one and, bob’s your uncle. Come onnnnnn, Belgiummmmm!

US World Cup absence could have wide-ranging effects

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 12, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT
The 2018 World Cup will be a unique test of soccer’s appeal in the United States.

Will Americans still watch if their national team isn’t there? Fox is certainly hoping so.

The U.S. failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia when it lost at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night, and the effects of that defeat may be felt for quite some time. The team, and indeed the whole U.S. Soccer Federation, faces a period of soul searching – but broadcasters, sponsors and tournament organizers could also be impacted by the Americans’ absence.

Fox, which broadcasts next year’s World Cup, offered only a statement Wednesday – which did provide some insight as to how the network will likely promote a World Cup without the U.S.

“Last night’s World Cup qualifying results do not change FOX Sports’ passion for the world’s biggest sporting event,” the statement said. “While the U.S. was eliminated, the biggest stars in the world from Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo stamped their tickets to Russia on the same day, and will battle teams ranging from Mexico to England that have massive fan bases in America.”

Fans in the U.S. are familiar with stars like Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar. Top European club teams now have American followings, which suggests that soccer in the U.S. can withstand a short-term slump for the national team.

An estimated 26.5 million people in the U.S. watched Germany’s victory over Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil, and the 2018 final figures to be a major draw as well. But a U.S.-Portugal match in the group stage of the 2014 tournament had 24.7 million viewers – and that’s the type of interest that might be absent from earlier games in 2018.

“It’s going to hurt a little bit,” said Austin Karp, an assistant managing editor of SportsBusiness Daily. “You’re not going to have any buildup there toward the summer, with the U.S. team playing either friendlies – or talk about how the U.S. team is going to do, promotion of the U.S. team on Fox properties like baseball or other spring stuff they might have. … The U.S. matches were some of the strongest audiences for ESPN-ABC the last couple of iterations of the tournament. The final will still be OK.”

Fox broadcast the Women’s World Cup in 2015, but next year will be its first time carrying the men’s tournament since winning U.S. English-language World Cup rights back in 2011. Now Fox’s 2018 tournament won’t have the Americans, and ratings for the 2022 event in Qatar could be affected by the fact that it is set to be held in November and December, instead of its usual calendar spot midway through the year.

The U.S. team’s failure to qualify for 2018 dented shares of Twenty-First Century Fox on Wednesday. The stock fell 66 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $26.11. But concerns over Fox’s outlook may be overblown, according to a report from Pivotal Research Group. According to the group’s study, the U.S. team accounted for about 20 percent of ESPN’s total viewing for the 2014 tournament – a significant figure but not an overwhelming one. Fox will certainly miss having the Americans in 2018, but the U.S. played only four games in Brazil last time.

“While it might make a difference for the lay viewer who is only going to watch the U.S. games, that’s just a small subset of the total viewing,” said Brian Wieser, a senior research analyst for Pivotal Research Group.

So the show must go on for broadcasters – and sponsors are trying to make the best of the situation as well.

“Like all American soccer fans we are disappointed the team will not be participating in the World Cup, but still recognize the huge growth opportunity for soccer in the U.S.,” said Ricardo Marques, a vice president of marketing for Budweiser. “As the official beer of the World Cup and a longtime FIFA partner, Budweiser will continue to tap into our fans’ passion for soccer here and globally.”

Over in Russia, meanwhile, the reaction to the U.S. ouster was muted. American fans have attended the World Cup in droves recently – over 200,000 tickets for games in Brazil were purchased by U.S. residents. FIFA said Tuesday that the U.S. was among the top 10 countries for ticket applications so far for 2018, along with other non-qualifiers like China and Israel. Some applications by U.S. residents are likely to have been made by supporters of other teams, such as Mexico.

Still, many in Russia focused instead on the failure to qualify of neighboring Ukraine, which had occasionally threatened to boycott the tournament over Russia’s backing for separatist groups in eastern Ukraine. Vyacheslav Koloskov, the Russian Football Union honorary president, said the United States’ absence was a missed opportunity to improve Russia-U.S. relations.

“The non-participation of the U.S. reduces the chances of players, and indirectly of American fans, to see the transformations taking place in our country,” he told Russian agency R-Sport.

Koloskov added that the U.S. team was “nothing special” and so its absence “won’t have any effect on our World Cup in a sporting sense.”

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister