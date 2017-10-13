More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Ron Blum

Bruce Arena resigns as USMNT coach

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
1 Comment

Bruce Arena has stepped down as manager of the United States men’s national team, releasing a statement through US Soccer about an hour prior to president Sunil Gulati’s conference call with the media.

[ MORE: What’s next for USMNT? ]

Arena helped the United States to its deepest World Cup run in 2002, but guided a poor tournament in 2006. After taking over for Jurgen Klinsmann after two losses in World Cup qualifying, he gained 12 of 24 available points in leading one of the biggest failures in American sports history.

Here’s Arena’s statement in full:

It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country’s National Team, and as I leave that role today, I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career.

When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate. Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.

This certainly is a major setback for the senior Men’s National Team program, and questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve. No doubt this process already has started and will continue so that U.S. Soccer can progress. Having said that, it also is important to recognize the tremendous growth and accomplishments we have achieved over the past two decades in all areas, including player development, coaching education and a stable domestic professional league. This work is ongoing and despite the result in Trinidad, the sport is on the right path. By working together, I am confident soccer in this country will continue to grow in the years and decades ahead.

Obviously the biggest disappointment is for our fans. As a person involved in the sport for more than 40 years, to see how support for soccer in the United States has grown is incredibly gratifying. I believe I speak for everyone involved in the game in thanking all of you for your passion and commitment, and I hope you maintain your steadfast support of U.S. Soccer.

While this is a difficult time, I maintain a fierce belief that we are heading in the right direction. I believe in the American player and the American coach, and with our combined efforts the future remains bright. I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I can say this from the bottom of my heart: from the high of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup to the low of a few days ago; I have appreciated every minute of being a part of this program.

More to come.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Man Utd leads all-time 79W-54D-65L
  • Two draws last season
  • Utd banished Liverpool from 15-16 UEL
  • Reds last PL win vs. Utd came in 2014

Liverpool takes its shot at one of the hottest teams in the world when Manchester United visits Anfield on Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE ONLINE AT 7:30 A.M. ET SATURDAY

The Reds are seven points back of United, and a 10-point disadvantage after eight games would still feel insurmountable at this stage in the season, so the desperation will be on Jurgen Klopp‘s side (especially as many question his tenure in charge of Liverpool).

Mourinho knows how to work toward a title, and may keep his men penned in deep at times against Liverpool. This is indeed the club’s toughest test of the early season, and a first loss would bring many questions Mourinho will not want to answer with any sort of enthusiasm.

What they’re saying

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on his detractors“I don’t think I’m perfect but it’s difficult to find better options. If 99 per cent of Liverpudlians think we’re going the right way then it’s okay.  The good old times where we dominate for 20 years will not come back either. Our job is to fight with every point.  We had to improve to get into situation we’re in. If they sacked me now I don’t think a lot of managers would do the job better.”

Mourinho on playing Liverpool“When people speak about big atmosphere it looks like we don’t like it. It is what we want. I am surprised you speak about that in a negative way. I am even more surprised when ex players speak about the atmosphere as if it was something sinister or to worry about. If we could have the same atmosphere in every match we would.”

Prediction

Liverpool’s attackers will test United in a new way, but the Reds have more concerns with how their beleaguered back line handles the Red Devils. Mourinho may play it tight, but Manchester United will find a way to get three on the road, 2-1.

Mourinho pre-Liverpool: “Fans have huge animosity. It’s what we want”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho knows very well that Saturday morning’s trip to Anfield represents the toughest test of their successful young season.

Manchester United has six wins and a draw this season, and the 2-2 stalemate with Stoke City is the only time the Red Devils have conceded goals this season. That’ll be put to the test by Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

[ MORE: Conte brushes off Italy talk ]

Mourinho understands that many people view their early season schedule as untested, and doesn’t necessarily disagree, but is disappointed on behalf of their previous opponents. From the BBC:

“I am not bothered but it is disrespectful to opponents. Not nice. Everybody knows, don’t need to hide, there are some better teams than others. That is logical.”

While the manager says the club will treat the derby with Liverpool like any other game, he bristled at the idea that players are intimidated by big away days. In fact, he says they live for it.

“When people speak about big atmosphere it looks like we don’t like it. It is what we want. I am surprised you speak about that in a negative way. I am even more surprised when ex players speak about the atmosphere as if it was something sinister or to worry about. If we could have the same atmosphere in every match we would.

“When Barca played Las Palmas empty stadium, were they happy with that? Wouldn’t Las Palmas want to play at the Nou Camp when it was full? When we play at home, we complain when no big enthusiasm. We know fans have huge animosity. It is what we want. Happy to have one more opportunity to play in these conditions. Beautiful to play at Anfield.”

And, as always, Mourinho had a great quip regarding his formation plans for Anfield.

European body upholds FIFA ban on 3rd party transfer deals

Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BRUSSELS (AP) The European Commission will not investigate a complaint against the ban on third-party investors owning soccer players’ transfer rights.

In a letter to Malta-based investment fund Doyen, officials say “the Commission does not intend to carry out a more in-depth inquiry into your allegations.”

[ PL PREVIEW: Palace vs. Chelsea ]

Doyen and Belgian lower-division club Seraing argued that FIFA’s 2015 ban on third-party ownership (TPO) violated European competition laws.

The European Commission in Brussels rejects that view, and notes that TPO creates conflicts of interest between clubs, players, and investors.

FIFA and UEFA worked to impose the ban to stop players from moving between clubs solely for profit-taking and to protect the game’s integrity.

UEFA welcomes the ruling and says it is “both immoral and illegal” to trade players’ economic rights.

Chelsea’s Conte blames translation for Italy return talk

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Antonio Conte wants better translators.

The Chelsea manager spoke out Friday following reports that he would return to Italy, and that AC Milan was hot on his heels.

[ PL PREVIEW: Palace vs. Chelsea ]

Milan responded Friday by telling the world it has a manager, and Conte said an interviewer got his words wrong. Yes, Conte wants to one day go back to Italy. No, it won’t be during this contract at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s Conte, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s visit to winless Palace (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

From the BBC:

“I did an interview two weeks ago and the translation was wrong. All I said was that one day in the future I would like to go back to Italy. But you know my position. I have two years contract with Chelsea and am happy to work for this club and with my players. I like to have this great feeling with our fans.

“My family stay here with me, not in Italy. My daughter goes to school here. It is important to write the truth.

“Every coach, when they start, they work with the club and hope they will stay for a long time and build something important. At the same time, I always say our job is difficult and is strange.”

So, yeah, anything is possible but Conte and his family are happy in London for now. When that changes, we’re fairly sure the outspoken Italian will keep us in the loop.