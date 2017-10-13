Chelsea’s Conte blames translation for Italy return talk

Antonio Conte wants better translators.

The Chelsea manager spoke out Friday following reports that he would return to Italy, and that AC Milan was hot on his heels.

[ PL PREVIEW: Palace vs. Chelsea ]

Milan responded Friday by telling the world it has a manager, and Conte said an interviewer got his words wrong. Yes, Conte wants to one day go back to Italy. No, it won’t be during this contract at Stamford Bridge.

Here’s Conte, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s visit to winless Palace (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

From the BBC:

“I did an interview two weeks ago and the translation was wrong. All I said was that one day in the future I would like to go back to Italy. But you know my position. I have two years contract with Chelsea and am happy to work for this club and with my players. I like to have this great feeling with our fans. “My family stay here with me, not in Italy. My daughter goes to school here. It is important to write the truth. “Every coach, when they start, they work with the club and hope they will stay for a long time and build something important. At the same time, I always say our job is difficult and is strange.”

So, yeah, anything is possible but Conte and his family are happy in London for now. When that changes, we’re fairly sure the outspoken Italian will keep us in the loop.

Follow @NicholasMendola