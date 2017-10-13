More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
FIFA rejects Ghana complaint over World Cup qualifying game

Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says it will not act on Ghana’s complaint about refereeing in a World Cup qualifying match last weekend.

The Ghana federation wanted its 0-0 draw in Uganda replayed, and also protested about South African referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants from Seychelles.

Ghana’s failure to win meant Egypt, which beat Republic of Congo 2-1 the next day, advanced to play in Russia.

FIFA says “no proceedings will be opened around the World Cup qualifier match Uganda vs. Ghana.”

Ghana believed two goals were disallowed for incorrect offside decisions. Replays suggested a stoppage-time goal should have counted.

The request followed FIFA last month ordering a replay of a South Africa-Senegal qualifier played last year. Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was later found guilty of fixing and banned for life.

MLS names 53-player shortlist for 2017 MVP award

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 13, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT
As the MLS Cup playoffs are nearly arrived, it’s almost awards season for those around the league.

Recently, MLS released a list of 53 players eligible for capturing this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. The award is voted on by a combination of media members covering MLS, technical staff around the league and players.

Players like Nemanja Nikolic, David Villa and Diego Valeri are among those considered favorites to take home the award after having stellar seasons for their respective clubs and tallying lots of goals in the process.

Meanwhile, newcomers Atlanta United boast three spectacular names on the list in Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba, who have all scored at least nine goals this season.

Check out the entire list of nominees below.

Club Player Pos
ATL ALMIRON, Miguel M
ATL MARTINEZ, Josef F
ATL VILLALBA, Hector “Tito” F
CHI NIKOLIC, Nemanja F
CHI SCHWEINSTEIGER, Bastian M
COL BADJI, Dominique F
COL HAIRSTON, Marlon M
COL HOWARD, Tim GK
CLB HIGUAIN, Federico M
CLB KAMARA, Ola F
CLB MERAM, Justin M
DC ACOSTA, Lucho M
DC HAMID, Bill GK
DAL BARRIOS, Michael M
DAL URRUTI, Maxi F
HOU CABEZAS, Juan David M
HOU ELIS, Alberth F
HOU TORRES, Erick F
MIN IBSON M
MIN RAMIREZ, Christian F
MIN SHUTTLEWORTH, Bobby GK
MTL PIATTI, Ignacio M
NE DELAMEA, Antonio D
NE NGUYEN, Lee M
NYC RING, Alex M
NYC VILLA, David F
NY KLJESTAN, Sacha M
NY WRIGHT-PHILLIPS, Bradley F
ORL BENDIK, Joe GK
ORL KAKA M
ORL SPECTOR, Jonathan D
PHI BLAKE, Andre GK
PHI MEDUNJANIN, Haris M
PHI SAPONG, C.J. F
POR VALERI, Diego M
RSL BECKERMAN, Kyle M
RSL PLATA, Joao F
RSL RUSNAK, Albert M
SJ JUNGWIRTH, Florian D
SJ URENA, Marco F
SJ WONDOLOWSKI, Chris F
SEA DEMPSEY, Clint F
SEA FREI, Stefan GK
SEA LODEIRO, Nicolas M
SKC BESLER, Matt D
SKC MELIA, Tim GK
SKC OPARA, Ike D
TOR BRADLEY, Michael M
TOR GIOVINCO, Sebastian M
TOR VAZQUEZ, Victor M
VAN MONTERO, Fredy F
VAN REYNA, Yordy M/F
VAN WASTON, Kendall D

Who’s your favorite to take home the award this year? Villa? Valeri? Another? Let us know below in the comments section.

Pochettino furious over Guardiola’s “disrespectful” Kane comments

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedOct 13, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
Could there be a budding rivalry between Premier League managers?

It may not be at that point yet, but Mauricio Pochettino certainly didn’t take too kindly to recent comments made by his managerial counterpart at Manchester City.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola referred to Tottenham as the “Harry Kane team” prior to the international break, which Pochettino saw as “disrespectful,” despite the former considering Spurs legitimate title contenders alongside the Cityzens, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Pochettino didn’t hesitate to make his unhappiness known ahead of this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth.

“It was funny when I heard him the other day because I know Pep very well. When it’s exciting after an amazing victory against Chelsea, sometimes [he] can struggle to keep his position and be a gentleman,” Pochettino said.

“That didn’t affect me but the reality is it was very disrespectful for many people and it’s difficult to understand because he was part of the big success at Barcelona with Messi at his best, and I never said it was ‘the Messi team.’ I always said it was Barcelona or Pep Guardiola.”

The Spurs manager quickly turned his attention to the rest of his squad, which he feels has done a fantastic job thus far in the early going of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Tottenham currently sits third in England’s top flight on 14 points in seven matches, trailing leaders Man City and Man United by five points.

“I think everyone deserves to be recognised as part of the success of the team. But I think many people took those words as very disrespectful for the club, and for many players here I think it’s a strange situation. Personally I didn’t take it in a bad way. It wasn’t disrespectful for myself. Only I express my feeling that, for a lot of people, it wasn’t necessary to say that.

“But I think we need to move on. For me, Harry Kane is one of the best strikers — it doesn’t change anything. And it’s important that our position is clear, to be calm and not be aggressive with our opponents. Our responsibility is massive. But I think it’s important to respect every single opinion and I respect his opinion.

“I think everyone knows how Tottenham is, how Manchester City, how was Barcelona, how Argentina is. It’s a collective sport. Everyone needs to do his job. Of course sometimes it’s difficult, because in the media the temptation is to be focused on some players.

Premier League Preview: Watford vs. Arsenal

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Matt ReedOct 13, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT
  • Arsenal has won eight of 10 matches since Wenger took over
  • Hornets were victorious in January meeting
  • Troy Deeney hasn’t scored in 13 consecutive PL fixtures
  • Gunners have failed to score in first three road matches

Watford will host Arsenal on Saturday from Vicarage Road (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as the Hornets look to end the Gunners’ seven-match unbeaten run.

The Hornets are coming off of back-to-back positive results and currently sit eighth in the Premier League as one of the early surprises of the season. Despite allowing the third-most goals in England’s top flight, Watford is unbeaten in six of its first seven fixtures.

Marco Silva‘s side will be looking for a breakout performance from striker Troy Deeney, who has failed to score in his last 13 PL matches, which marks the longest drought of his Watford career.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE AT 10 A.M. ET SATURDAY

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger may be forced to shuffle his squad around if things don’t go his way in the lead up to kick off. Sead Kolasinac, Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez are all players that could miss out on the fixture, while Shkodran Mustafi is out for several weeks.

What they’re saying

Wenger speaking on defensive concerns due to injuries“Yes, I have. I think about sorting out the problem, but overall I will completely decide what I do tomorrow because Koscielny will have a test then. He worked quite hard physically, he looks like he is capable of playing if he survives the test. If he has no pain on his Achilles tendon, he can play. I will decide that tomorrow.”

Cleverley on not playing afraid against Arsenal: “The mentality is changing here. We won’t go out there feeling inferior or like we have to change our game. We want to be on the ball and creating chances, as well as keeping it tight and not being silly. I feel like we’re evolving into having that mentality of being a top-half team.”

Prediction

Watford has shown signs of improvement thus far, outside of the 6-0 drubbing the club suffered at the hands of Manchester City a few weeks back. However, their opponent on Saturday is in fantastic form, and despite several possible setbacks in the Gunners lineup, Wenger’s group should still emerge victorious. Arsenal 2-0.

U-17 World Cup wrap: Iran keeps rolling, Brazil claims group (video)

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
Only two more groups remain active in the U-17 World Cup, with Iran and Brazil clinching Groups C and D, respectively, on Friday.

Guinea 1-3 Germany

Three different players, including Hamburg striker Jann-Fiete Arp, scored as Germany rebounded from a big loss to Iran.

Costa Rica 0-3 Iran

A pair of penalties four minutes apart helped Iran to a perfect 3-0 record and the top spot in the group.

Spain 2-0 North Korea

A pair of Real Madrid prospects, Mohamed Moukhliss and Cesar Gelabert, scored in the fourth and 71st minutes to end North Korea’s tournament.

Niger 0-2 Brazil

Sixteen-year-old Lincoln and strike partner Brenner scored, one off a bounding free kick, as Brazil moves on. So does Niger, by virtue of its win over North Korea.