MLS at Week 33: Jockeying for position in East and more

The MLS is a bit lost in the headlines after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s collapse on Tuesday, but there’s a lot left to play for this weekend.

The Eastern Conference may be sorted out in terms of which sides will be in the MLS Cup playoffs, but seeding is still in the works for the six clubs remaining. Supporters’ Shield holders Toronto FC are the only team in the East that cannot change positions over the last two weeks.

In the West, the Vancouver Whitecaps are the only team considered safe with two matches left to play.

Big fixtures this weekend, including the Seattle Sounders hosting FC Dallas, will provide more clarity in the playoff race out West though.

Both Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes need victories in their respective matches if they want any shot at leaping above the red line in the playoff race.

Here’s the full schedule of matches for the penultimate weekend in MLS play.

All matches played on Sunday 11/15

Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union — 5 p.m. ET

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 5 p.m. ET

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew — 5 p.m. ET

Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact — 5 p.m. ET

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake — 7:30 p.m. ET

Sporting KC vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET

LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United — 7:30 p.m. ET

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas — 7:30 p.m. ET

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United — 7:30 p.m. ET