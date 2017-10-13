MLS names 53-player shortlist for 2017 MVP award

As the MLS Cup playoffs are nearly arrived, it’s almost awards season for those around the league.
Recently, MLS released a list of 53 players eligible for capturing this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. The award is voted on by a combination of media members covering MLS, technical staff around the league and players.
Players like Nemanja Nikolic, David Villa and Diego Valeri are among those considered favorites to take home the award after having stellar seasons for their respective clubs and tallying lots of goals in the process.
Meanwhile, newcomers Atlanta United boast three spectacular names on the list in Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba, who have all scored at least nine goals this season.
Check out the entire list of nominees below.
|Club
|Player
|Pos
|ATL
|ALMIRON, Miguel
|M
|ATL
|MARTINEZ, Josef
|F
|ATL
|VILLALBA, Hector “Tito”
|F
|CHI
|NIKOLIC, Nemanja
|F
|CHI
|SCHWEINSTEIGER, Bastian
|M
|COL
|BADJI, Dominique
|F
|COL
|HAIRSTON, Marlon
|M
|COL
|HOWARD, Tim
|GK
|CLB
|HIGUAIN, Federico
|M
|CLB
|KAMARA, Ola
|F
|CLB
|MERAM, Justin
|M
|DC
|ACOSTA, Lucho
|M
|DC
|HAMID, Bill
|GK
|DAL
|BARRIOS, Michael
|M
|DAL
|URRUTI, Maxi
|F
|HOU
|CABEZAS, Juan David
|M
|HOU
|ELIS, Alberth
|F
|HOU
|TORRES, Erick
|F
|MIN
|IBSON
|M
|MIN
|RAMIREZ, Christian
|F
|MIN
|SHUTTLEWORTH, Bobby
|GK
|MTL
|PIATTI, Ignacio
|M
|NE
|DELAMEA, Antonio
|D
|NE
|NGUYEN, Lee
|M
|NYC
|RING, Alex
|M
|NYC
|VILLA, David
|F
|NY
|KLJESTAN, Sacha
|M
|NY
|WRIGHT-PHILLIPS, Bradley
|F
|ORL
|BENDIK, Joe
|GK
|ORL
|KAKA
|M
|ORL
|SPECTOR, Jonathan
|D
|PHI
|BLAKE, Andre
|GK
|PHI
|MEDUNJANIN, Haris
|M
|PHI
|SAPONG, C.J.
|F
|POR
|VALERI, Diego
|M
|RSL
|BECKERMAN, Kyle
|M
|RSL
|PLATA, Joao
|F
|RSL
|RUSNAK, Albert
|M
|SJ
|JUNGWIRTH, Florian
|D
|SJ
|URENA, Marco
|F
|SJ
|WONDOLOWSKI, Chris
|F
|SEA
|DEMPSEY, Clint
|F
|SEA
|FREI, Stefan
|GK
|SEA
|LODEIRO, Nicolas
|M
|SKC
|BESLER, Matt
|D
|SKC
|MELIA, Tim
|GK
|SKC
|OPARA, Ike
|D
|TOR
|BRADLEY, Michael
|M
|TOR
|GIOVINCO, Sebastian
|M
|TOR
|VAZQUEZ, Victor
|M
|VAN
|MONTERO, Fredy
|F
|VAN
|REYNA, Yordy
|M/F
|VAN
|WASTON, Kendall
|D
Who's your favorite to take home the award this year? Villa? Valeri? Another? Let us know below in the comments section.