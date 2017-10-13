Mourinho pre-Liverpool: “Fans have huge animosity. It’s what we want”

Jose Mourinho knows very well that Saturday morning’s trip to Anfield represents the toughest test of their successful young season.
Manchester United has six wins and a draw this season, and the 2-2 stalemate with Stoke City is the only time the Red Devils have conceded goals this season. That’ll be put to the test by Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
[ MORE: Conte brushes off Italy talk ]
Mourinho understands that many people view their early season schedule as untested, and doesn’t necessarily disagree, but is disappointed on behalf of their previous opponents. From the BBC:
“I am not bothered but it is disrespectful to opponents. Not nice. Everybody knows, don’t need to hide, there are some better teams than others. That is logical.”
While the manager says the club will treat the derby with Liverpool like any other game, he bristled at the idea that players are intimidated by big away days. In fact, he says they live for it.
“When people speak about big atmosphere it looks like we don’t like it. It is what we want. I am surprised you speak about that in a negative way. I am even more surprised when ex players speak about the atmosphere as if it was something sinister or to worry about. If we could have the same atmosphere in every match we would.
“When Barca played Las Palmas empty stadium, were they happy with that? Wouldn’t Las Palmas want to play at the Nou Camp when it was full? When we play at home, we complain when no big enthusiasm. We know fans have huge animosity. It is what we want. Happy to have one more opportunity to play in these conditions. Beautiful to play at Anfield.”
And, as always, Mourinho had a great quip regarding his formation plans for Anfield.