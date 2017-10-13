Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Man Utd leads all-time 79W-54D-65L

Two draws last season

Utd banished Liverpool from 15-16 UEL

Reds last PL win vs. Utd came in 2014

Liverpool takes its shot at one of the hottest teams in the world when Manchester United visits Anfield on Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WATCH LIVE ONLINE AT 7:30 A.M. ET SATURDAY

The Reds are seven points back of United, and a 10-point disadvantage after eight games would still feel insurmountable at this stage in the season, so the desperation will be on Jurgen Klopp‘s side (especially as many question his tenure in charge of Liverpool).

Mourinho knows how to work toward a title, and may keep his men penned in deep at times against Liverpool. This is indeed the club’s toughest test of the early season, and a first loss would bring many questions Mourinho will not want to answer with any sort of enthusiasm.

What they’re saying

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on his detractors: “I don’t think I’m perfect but it’s difficult to find better options. If 99 per cent of Liverpudlians think we’re going the right way then it’s okay. The good old times where we dominate for 20 years will not come back either. Our job is to fight with every point. We had to improve to get into situation we’re in. If they sacked me now I don’t think a lot of managers would do the job better.”

Mourinho on playing Liverpool: “When people speak about big atmosphere it looks like we don’t like it. It is what we want. I am surprised you speak about that in a negative way. I am even more surprised when ex players speak about the atmosphere as if it was something sinister or to worry about. If we could have the same atmosphere in every match we would.”

Prediction

Liverpool’s attackers will test United in a new way, but the Reds have more concerns with how their beleaguered back line handles the Red Devils. Mourinho may play it tight, but Manchester United will find a way to get three on the road, 2-1.

Follow @NicholasMendola