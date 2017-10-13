PSG forced to make do without five regulars against Dijon

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Paris Saint-Germain has faced little competition thus far in 2017/18 during Ligue 1 play, but perhaps their own injuries could be their first domestic downfall.

The French giants will be without five key players for Saturday’s trip to Dijon, including Marco Verratti, Edinson Cavani and Thiago Motta, says manager Unai Emery.

Additionally, Layvin Kurzawa and Thiago Silva will also have their presence missed for the away fixture, but Emery expects all five players to be available for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Anderlecht.

On the positive side, Angel di Maria, Javier Pastore and Thomas Meunier have returned to fitness ahead of the weekend, making their availability likely.