PSG forced to make do without five regulars against Dijon

Paris Saint-Germain has faced little competition thus far in 2017/18 during Ligue 1 play, but perhaps their own injuries could be their first domestic downfall.
The French giants will be without five key players for Saturday’s trip to Dijon, including Marco Verratti, Edinson Cavani and Thiago Motta, says manager Unai Emery.
Additionally, Layvin Kurzawa and Thiago Silva will also have their presence missed for the away fixture, but Emery expects all five players to be available for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match against Anderlecht.
On the positive side, Angel di Maria, Javier Pastore and Thomas Meunier have returned to fitness ahead of the weekend, making their availability likely.
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) Five players have been suspended indefinitely from Ecuador’s national soccer team for leaving the squad’s training base without permission a day before a key match this week against Argentina.
The Ecuadoran federation declined to identify the players.
Argentina defeated Ecuador 3-1 on Tuesday, a result that guaranteed Argentina a place in next year’s World Cup. Ecuador had no chance to advance, but could have eliminated Argentina.
Federation president Carlos Villacis says “the players involved have been indefinitely suspended from any call-up.” He said only that they were involved in an act of “indiscipline” and did not give details.
The MLS is a bit lost in the headlines after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s collapse on Tuesday, but there’s a lot left to play for this weekend.
The Eastern Conference may be sorted out in terms of which sides will be in the MLS Cup playoffs, but seeding is still in the works for the six clubs remaining. Supporters’ Shield holders Toronto FC are the only team in the East that cannot change positions over the last two weeks.
In the West, the Vancouver Whitecaps are the only team considered safe with two matches left to play.
Big fixtures this weekend, including the Seattle Sounders hosting FC Dallas, will provide more clarity in the playoff race out West though.
Both Real Salt Lake and the San Jose Earthquakes need victories in their respective matches if they want any shot at leaping above the red line in the playoff race.
Here’s the full schedule of matches for the penultimate weekend in MLS play.
All matches played on Sunday 11/15
Chicago Fire vs. Philadelphia Union — 5 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United — 5 p.m. ET
Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew — 5 p.m. ET
Toronto FC vs. Montreal Impact — 5 p.m. ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake — 7:30 p.m. ET
Sporting KC vs. Houston Dynamo — 7:30 p.m. ET
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United — 7:30 p.m. ET
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas — 7:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. San Jose Earthquakes — 7:30 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers vs. D.C. United — 7:30 p.m. ET
As the MLS Cup playoffs are nearly arrived, it’s almost awards season for those around the league.
Recently, MLS released a list of 53 players eligible for capturing this year’s Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. The award is voted on by a combination of media members covering MLS, technical staff around the league and players.
Players like Nemanja Nikolic, David Villa and Diego Valeri are among those considered favorites to take home the award after having stellar seasons for their respective clubs and tallying lots of goals in the process.
Meanwhile, newcomers Atlanta United boast three spectacular names on the list in Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba, who have all scored at least nine goals this season.
Check out the entire list of nominees below.
|Club
|Player
|Pos
|ATL
|ALMIRON, Miguel
|M
|ATL
|MARTINEZ, Josef
|F
|ATL
|VILLALBA, Hector “Tito”
|F
|CHI
|NIKOLIC, Nemanja
|F
|CHI
|SCHWEINSTEIGER, Bastian
|M
|COL
|BADJI, Dominique
|F
|COL
|HAIRSTON, Marlon
|M
|COL
|HOWARD, Tim
|GK
|CLB
|HIGUAIN, Federico
|M
|CLB
|KAMARA, Ola
|F
|CLB
|MERAM, Justin
|M
|DC
|ACOSTA, Lucho
|M
|DC
|HAMID, Bill
|GK
|DAL
|BARRIOS, Michael
|M
|DAL
|URRUTI, Maxi
|F
|HOU
|CABEZAS, Juan David
|M
|HOU
|ELIS, Alberth
|F
|HOU
|TORRES, Erick
|F
|MIN
|IBSON
|M
|MIN
|RAMIREZ, Christian
|F
|MIN
|SHUTTLEWORTH, Bobby
|GK
|MTL
|PIATTI, Ignacio
|M
|NE
|DELAMEA, Antonio
|D
|NE
|NGUYEN, Lee
|M
|NYC
|RING, Alex
|M
|NYC
|VILLA, David
|F
|NY
|KLJESTAN, Sacha
|M
|NY
|WRIGHT-PHILLIPS, Bradley
|F
|ORL
|BENDIK, Joe
|GK
|ORL
|KAKA
|M
|ORL
|SPECTOR, Jonathan
|D
|PHI
|BLAKE, Andre
|GK
|PHI
|MEDUNJANIN, Haris
|M
|PHI
|SAPONG, C.J.
|F
|POR
|VALERI, Diego
|M
|RSL
|BECKERMAN, Kyle
|M
|RSL
|PLATA, Joao
|F
|RSL
|RUSNAK, Albert
|M
|SJ
|JUNGWIRTH, Florian
|D
|SJ
|URENA, Marco
|F
|SJ
|WONDOLOWSKI, Chris
|F
|SEA
|DEMPSEY, Clint
|F
|SEA
|FREI, Stefan
|GK
|SEA
|LODEIRO, Nicolas
|M
|SKC
|BESLER, Matt
|D
|SKC
|MELIA, Tim
|GK
|SKC
|OPARA, Ike
|D
|TOR
|BRADLEY, Michael
|M
|TOR
|GIOVINCO, Sebastian
|M
|TOR
|VAZQUEZ, Victor
|M
|VAN
|MONTERO, Fredy
|F
|VAN
|REYNA, Yordy
|M/F
|VAN
|WASTON, Kendall
|D
Who’s your favorite to take home the award this year? Villa? Valeri? Another? Let us know below in the comments section.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says it will not act on Ghana’s complaint about refereeing in a World Cup qualifying match last weekend.
The Ghana federation wanted its 0-0 draw in Uganda replayed, and also protested about South African referee Daniel Bennett and his assistants from Seychelles.
Ghana’s failure to win meant Egypt, which beat Republic of Congo 2-1 the next day, advanced to play in Russia.
FIFA says “no proceedings will be opened around the World Cup qualifier match Uganda vs. Ghana.”
Ghana believed two goals were disallowed for incorrect offside decisions. Replays suggested a stoppage-time goal should have counted.
The request followed FIFA last month ordering a replay of a South Africa-Senegal qualifier played last year. Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey was later found guilty of fixing and banned for life.