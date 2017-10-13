More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Running diary of Sunil Gulati’s conference call

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT
Hello! You’re on the precipice of some of the biggest decisions in United States men’s national team history.

Bruce Arena failed in his bid to earn the United States a place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and stepped down on Friday.

Now, in the midst of a mass of supporters begging for more upheaval, president Sunil Gulati is answering questions from the media in a Friday morning conference call.

We’ll be laying out the play-by-play of this intriguing call here. Stay tuned, and refresh.

11:25 a.m. ET — The call is slated by 11:30 a.m., and the calming piano hold music is surely not the tenor of this conversation. We’ll let you know if it changes to “Hell’s Bells.”

11:32 a.m. ET — Before taking questions, Gulati makes opening statement. “The end of the qualifying campaign was disappointment to all of us. It’s a shock to the system.”

They full expected to qualify, and Gulati thanks Bruce Arena for what he’s done in the history of U.S. Soccer from college to pro to international soccer.

“It saddens me at a personal level that it ended the way it did Tuesday.”

There will be at least two games in November, the first in Europe and the second likely in Europe. Will announce coach in the next 7-10 days.

“We’re going to look into everything we do on the men’s side and women’s side,” something they do all the time. Says it will be a “deeper dive” and include pay-to-play, college, and more.

11:35 a.m. ET – Question – “Why has the player pool quality spiraled down?”

Gulati, “I wouldn’t identify reason or say the pipeline has dried up.” Mentions Matt Miazga, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and says the Olympic failures hurt them.

“Not going to prejudge that. We’re going to look at everything.”

11:36 a.m. ET – Gulati says he doesn’t plan to resign, takes full responsibility for the World Cup qualifying failure, and it’s “not the right day to say” whether he’ll run for a fourth presidential term in February.

11:38 a.m. ET – Question: “Why will you maybe run again?”

Gulati says just as you can’t judge Bruce Arena’s career on this failure, you can’t judge him on this point. He also says voting delegates can help make that decision (Sounds like he’ll run).

11:39 a.m. ET – Doesn’t say the November coach will be strictly interim, but says they will take their time in naming a coach.

11:40 a.m. ET – He’ll announce whether he’ll run in the “coming weeks.”

11:41 a.m. ET – “Who will choose interim coach, and who will be involved in choosing next permanent coach?”

Gulati – In the end it’s my decision, but we have committees that undertake the process. Three or four people will be involve in “much easier” November decision. May be a change in process, but was never a singular decision on men’s or women’s side.

11:42 a.m. ET – “When people point out that second cycle coaches after the World Cup haven’t done as well traditionally as the first time, it’s a very small sample and it’s a biased sample.”

Says this is because people who have been rehired have done well, so hard to improve. Doesn’t know that “there is a definitive pattern.”

“If you look at Bruce’s record, it’s two cycles plus. Every World Cup run we’ve had since 1990, with the exception of 1998, the margin has been especially narrow.”

11:45 a.m. ET – Question: “Any specific issues when it comes to player development you can point to?” and “Will MLS be involved in whatever changes you are looking at?”

Gulati: “We have far more resources now than we’ll ever had… one because US Soccer has more resources and two because MLS has more resources. MLS and our other professional leagues will certainly be involved. … All of the things that we all talk about, the pay-to-play model, inner city soccer, we’re going to look at all of that.”

Says they will try to get outside expertise as well.

11:47 a.m. ET – On whether MLS has improved CONCACAF rivals too much.

Gulati – It’s good for them, and us, because the competition is better.

“I don’t think there’s any rationale in trying to limit that or prohibit that. Having top players in France in the Premier League helps, but the Premier League would never limit that.”

Says MLS, US Soccer goals will never be 100 percent in sync. Has no doubt MLS has helped the USMNT.

11:50 a.m. ET – Gulati offended by question regarding his mandate to run U.S. Soccer. Mentions fan, independent, player involvement better than other governing bodies. Say the U.S. Soccer mechanism is the best out there.

11:51 a.m. ET – Questions: Is there a profile for a coach in mind? and Are November friendlies set up before or after World Cup failure.

Gulati – No profile, just improve performance and technical skills. … Multiple contingencies based on whether they advanced to World Cup, needed a playoff, or failed.

11:53 a.m. ET – Does this loss give needed push vis-a-vis pay-to-play, other community initiatives.

“It doesn’t happen in most countries that players pay nothing. We need to make sure players are prohibited” from playing based on money. “As things become more expensive, where there’s a roadblock, you’d like to do something about it.”

“Need to find right solutions, what will work” in terms of player development in inner cities, facilities, etc.

Will help overcome political hurdles “because people will see urgency.”

11:56 a.m. ET – Should Gulati’s job be a paying gig to encourage interest?

Gulati – We’re looking at it, and have been reviewing it for some time.

11:57 a.m. ET – Any signs Tuesday that things weren’t well.

Gulati – “Any time you’re playing a do-or-die game, you’re nervous about it. It’s the first time since 1989 that we came down to the last game. In the end we didn’t get it done but no premonition about that.”

Bruce Arena resigns as USMNT coach

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT
Bruce Arena has stepped down as manager of the United States men’s national team, releasing a statement through US Soccer about an hour prior to president Sunil Gulati’s conference call with the media.

Arena helped the United States to its deepest World Cup run in 2002, but guided a poor tournament in 2006. After taking over for Jurgen Klinsmann after two losses in World Cup qualifying, he gained 12 of 24 available points in leading one of the biggest failures in American sports history.

Here’s Arena’s statement in full:

It is the greatest privilege for any coach to manage their country’s National Team, and as I leave that role today, I am honored and grateful to have had that opportunity twice in my career.

When I took the job last November, I knew there was a great challenge ahead, probably more than most people could appreciate. Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short. No excuses. We didn’t get the job done, and I accept responsibility.

This certainly is a major setback for the senior Men’s National Team program, and questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve. No doubt this process already has started and will continue so that U.S. Soccer can progress. Having said that, it also is important to recognize the tremendous growth and accomplishments we have achieved over the past two decades in all areas, including player development, coaching education and a stable domestic professional league. This work is ongoing and despite the result in Trinidad, the sport is on the right path. By working together, I am confident soccer in this country will continue to grow in the years and decades ahead.

Obviously the biggest disappointment is for our fans. As a person involved in the sport for more than 40 years, to see how support for soccer in the United States has grown is incredibly gratifying. I believe I speak for everyone involved in the game in thanking all of you for your passion and commitment, and I hope you maintain your steadfast support of U.S. Soccer.

While this is a difficult time, I maintain a fierce belief that we are heading in the right direction. I believe in the American player and the American coach, and with our combined efforts the future remains bright. I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I can say this from the bottom of my heart: from the high of reaching the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup to the low of a few days ago; I have appreciated every minute of being a part of this program.

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester United

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT
  • Man Utd leads all-time 79W-54D-65L
  • Two draws last season
  • Utd banished Liverpool from 15-16 UEL
  • Reds last PL win vs. Utd came in 2014

Liverpool takes its shot at one of the hottest teams in the world when Manchester United visits Anfield on Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds are seven points back of United, and a 10-point disadvantage after eight games would still feel insurmountable at this stage in the season, so the desperation will be on Jurgen Klopp‘s side (especially as many question his tenure in charge of Liverpool).

Mourinho knows how to work toward a title, and may keep his men penned in deep at times against Liverpool. This is indeed the club’s toughest test of the early season, and a first loss would bring many questions Mourinho will not want to answer with any sort of enthusiasm.

What they’re saying

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on his detractors“I don’t think I’m perfect but it’s difficult to find better options. If 99 per cent of Liverpudlians think we’re going the right way then it’s okay.  The good old times where we dominate for 20 years will not come back either. Our job is to fight with every point.  We had to improve to get into situation we’re in. If they sacked me now I don’t think a lot of managers would do the job better.”

Mourinho on playing Liverpool“When people speak about big atmosphere it looks like we don’t like it. It is what we want. I am surprised you speak about that in a negative way. I am even more surprised when ex players speak about the atmosphere as if it was something sinister or to worry about. If we could have the same atmosphere in every match we would.”

Prediction

Liverpool’s attackers will test United in a new way, but the Reds have more concerns with how their beleaguered back line handles the Red Devils. Mourinho may play it tight, but Manchester United will find a way to get three on the road, 2-1.

Mourinho pre-Liverpool: “Fans have huge animosity. It’s what we want”

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho knows very well that Saturday morning’s trip to Anfield represents the toughest test of their successful young season.

Manchester United has six wins and a draw this season, and the 2-2 stalemate with Stoke City is the only time the Red Devils have conceded goals this season. That’ll be put to the test by Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mourinho understands that many people view their early season schedule as untested, and doesn’t necessarily disagree, but is disappointed on behalf of their previous opponents. From the BBC:

“I am not bothered but it is disrespectful to opponents. Not nice. Everybody knows, don’t need to hide, there are some better teams than others. That is logical.”

While the manager says the club will treat the derby with Liverpool like any other game, he bristled at the idea that players are intimidated by big away days. In fact, he says they live for it.

“When people speak about big atmosphere it looks like we don’t like it. It is what we want. I am surprised you speak about that in a negative way. I am even more surprised when ex players speak about the atmosphere as if it was something sinister or to worry about. If we could have the same atmosphere in every match we would.

“When Barca played Las Palmas empty stadium, were they happy with that? Wouldn’t Las Palmas want to play at the Nou Camp when it was full? When we play at home, we complain when no big enthusiasm. We know fans have huge animosity. It is what we want. Happy to have one more opportunity to play in these conditions. Beautiful to play at Anfield.”

And, as always, Mourinho had a great quip regarding his formation plans for Anfield.

European body upholds FIFA ban on 3rd party transfer deals

Associated PressOct 13, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) The European Commission will not investigate a complaint against the ban on third-party investors owning soccer players’ transfer rights.

In a letter to Malta-based investment fund Doyen, officials say “the Commission does not intend to carry out a more in-depth inquiry into your allegations.”

Doyen and Belgian lower-division club Seraing argued that FIFA’s 2015 ban on third-party ownership (TPO) violated European competition laws.

The European Commission in Brussels rejects that view, and notes that TPO creates conflicts of interest between clubs, players, and investors.

FIFA and UEFA worked to impose the ban to stop players from moving between clubs solely for profit-taking and to protect the game’s integrity.

UEFA welcomes the ruling and says it is “both immoral and illegal” to trade players’ economic rights.