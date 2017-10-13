WATCH LIVE: U-17 World Cup group stage finales

Iran is 45 minutes from completing a perfect group stage, and may have to be called the favorites of the tournament after upsetting Germany earlier in U-17 World Cup play.
The Iranians are playing Costa Rica, while Germany tangles with Mali in Friday’s group stage finales.
[ WATCH LIVE: U-17 World Cup on Telemundo Deportes ]
Later, it’ll be Spain versus North Korea and Brazil versus Niger during 10:30 a.m. ET kickoffs.
Brazil (2-0) has advanced, but Spain and — to a lesser extent — Niger can still win Group D.
BRUSSELS (AP) The European Commission will not investigate a complaint against the ban on third-party investors owning soccer players’ transfer rights.
In a letter to Malta-based investment fund Doyen, officials say “the Commission does not intend to carry out a more in-depth inquiry into your allegations.”
[ PL PREVIEW: Palace vs. Chelsea ]
Doyen and Belgian lower-division club Seraing argued that FIFA’s 2015 ban on third-party ownership (TPO) violated European competition laws.
The European Commission in Brussels rejects that view, and notes that TPO creates conflicts of interest between clubs, players, and investors.
FIFA and UEFA worked to impose the ban to stop players from moving between clubs solely for profit-taking and to protect the game’s integrity.
UEFA welcomes the ruling and says it is “both immoral and illegal” to trade players’ economic rights.
Antonio Conte wants better translators.
The Chelsea manager spoke out Friday following reports that he would return to Italy, and that AC Milan was hot on his heels.
[ PL PREVIEW: Palace vs. Chelsea ]
Milan responded Friday by telling the world it has a manager, and Conte said an interviewer got his words wrong. Yes, Conte wants to one day go back to Italy. No, it won’t be during this contract at Stamford Bridge.
Here’s Conte, speaking ahead of Chelsea’s visit to winless Palace (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
From the BBC:
“I did an interview two weeks ago and the translation was wrong. All I said was that one day in the future I would like to go back to Italy. But you know my position. I have two years contract with Chelsea and am happy to work for this club and with my players. I like to have this great feeling with our fans.
“My family stay here with me, not in Italy. My daughter goes to school here. It is important to write the truth.
“Every coach, when they start, they work with the club and hope they will stay for a long time and build something important. At the same time, I always say our job is difficult and is strange.”
So, yeah, anything is possible but Conte and his family are happy in London for now. When that changes, we’re fairly sure the outspoken Italian will keep us in the loop.
- Away team has won five of six
- Palace goalless, winless through seven
- Chelsea leads all-time 21W-15D-10L
A fixture that has been anything but predictable gives moribund Crystal Palace a bit of hope versus Chelsea this weekend, though being at home has not been a boon to either London side in this series (Watch live at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH LIVE ONLINE AT 10 A.M. ET SATURDAY
The visitors have claimed all three points on four-straight occasions between Palace and Chelsea, and the Blues will be keen to strike following a loss to Man City which dipped them six points back of the throne.
Both teams have their star attackers the fittest they’ve been this season, with Eden Hazard ready to roar for Chelsea and Wilfried Zaha‘s Palace return imminent.
But Chelsea has concerns with Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante out, though David Luiz returns from suspension.
What they’re saying
Palace’s Zaha on life at Selhurst Park: “Players are not robots. You have got feelings. Bad games, good games, your emotions change all the time. Having someone who is just going to ask you now and then how you are makes a big difference, especially for me. It [feeling loved] is massive. I am a confidence player. So even just having the fans signing, “he’s just too good for you!” . . . these people proper love me. When my confidence is high I am able to do things that I do not even think I could do.”
Chelsea’s Hazard on his return: “I missed football for three months [and] it’s not easy to come back after a big injury but I did. I worked out during the summer. I just want to play football. I will miss some games, I will play bad for some games. I just want to play football and try to bring the best of me.”
Prediction
It’s difficult to keep a straight face and pick Palace to get anything from a match right now, and even Zaha’s probable return coupled with some Chelsea injuries won’t lead us down that path. Chelsea 3-0.
Rafa Benitez knew he liked Mikel Merino when Newcastle United signed the dynamic midfielder on loan from Borussia Dortmund.
Did Rafa know the 21-year-old Spaniard would look like this big of a part of what Tynesiders call the “Rafalution?”
[ MORE: Top Premier League story lines ]
Probably not, but Newcastle has made Merino’s loan a permanent deal, signing him through 2022. After 14 minutes off the bench versus Spurs on Opening Day, Merino has played all but 16 minutes of the Premier League season.
Here’s Benitez, from NUFC.co.uk:
“I’m really pleased we have been able to bring Mikel to the club permanently. He has played very well since he joined us. He has settled in quickly, has a lot of quality on the ball and is keen to learn – that is a crucial part of his future development.
Stuck behind Julian Weigl and Nuri Sahin at BVB, Merino is a young 21 (June) has shown his skill alongside and without Jonjo Shelvey. As a valuable part of a rotation that has kept Isaac Hayden out of the mix at times, Merino is a good sign that Benitez has aims to develop Newcastle despite some problems with owner Mike Ashley (who is said to be shopping the club).