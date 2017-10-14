Bundesliga wrap: Leipzig ends BVB’s home run; Bayern routs

Well, well, well…
The Bundesliga table became a lot more interesting by the end of Saturday, as leaders Borussia Dortmund were beaten at home, Bayern looked like Bayern again, and Schalke took three points at Hertha Berlin.
Congestion, thy name is Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig
The hits keep on coming for Christian Pulisic, who came off the bench and couldn’t help BVB find an equalizer a few days after he was among the only things working as the USMNT bombed out of World Cup qualification.
The loss at the hands of Ralph Hasenhuettl’s (above) RBL means the end of BVB’s 41-match home unbeaten streak in Bundesliga play. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his ninth and 10th goals for BVB, but Leipzig scored thrice in between the markers to move within three of the leaders.
Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg
That came after a statement from Jupp Heynckes’ Bavarians, who invited Freiburg into the Allianz Arena and then served them a steaming plate of attack.
Four players joined an own goal on the score sheet and, yes, Robert Lewandowski scored again as Bayern moved two points shy of BVB.
Hertha Berlin 0-2 Schalke
Schalke snapped out of a three-match winless run thanks to a penalty kick goal from Leon Goretzka and an insurance goal from Guido Burgstaller.
Elsewhere
Stuttgart 2-1 Koln — Friday
Hannover 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz 3-2 Hamburg
Hoffenheim 2-2 Augsburg
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Wolfsburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Monchengladbach — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Borussia Dortmund
|8
|6
|1
|1
|23
|5
|18
|3-0-1
|3-1-0
|19
|Bayern Munich
|8
|5
|2
|1
|21
|7
|14
|3-1-0
|2-1-1
|17
|RB Leipzig
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|10
|5
|2-1-0
|3-0-2
|16
|1899 Hoffenheim
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|10
|5
|3-2-0
|1-1-1
|15
|FC Schalke 04
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|9
|1
|2-1-1
|2-0-2
|13
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|8
|4
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|1-0-2
|3-1-1
|13
|FC Augsburg
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|8
|3
|2-1-1
|1-2-1
|12
|Hannover 96
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|6
|2
|2-1-1
|1-2-1
|12
|Mönchengladbach
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|3-0-1
|0-2-1
|11
|FSV Mainz 05
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|3-0-2
|0-1-2
|10
|VfB Stuttgart
|8
|3
|1
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|3-1-0
|0-0-4
|10
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|8
|2
|3
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|2-2-1
|0-1-2
|9
|Bayer Leverkusen
|7
|2
|2
|3
|13
|11
|2
|2-1-0
|0-1-3
|8
|VfL Wolfsburg
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|0-3-1
|1-1-1
|7
|Hamburger SV
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|1-1-2
|1-0-3
|7
|SC Freiburg
|8
|1
|4
|3
|5
|16
|-11
|1-3-0
|0-1-3
|7
|Werder Bremen
|7
|0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|0-1-2
|0-3-1
|4
|1. FC Köln
|8
|0
|1
|7
|3
|17
|-14
|0-0-3
|0-1-4
|1