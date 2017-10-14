Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea: Eagles stun Blues for deserved win

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Cabaye breaks CPFC season duck

Bakayoko levels with 1st PL goal

Zaha nabs winner

Wilfried Zaha‘s return propelled Crystal Palace to their first goals and points of the season in a shocking 2-1 win over Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Chelsea’s been stunned for the second time this season, with Palace joined Burnley as non-traditional powers to belt the Blues.

The win moves Palace four points back of the drop zone, while Chelsea sinks nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The first danger? Well of course it came from Crystal Palace, as a healthy Wilfried Zaha dribbled through the box to test Thibaut Courtois with a low shot.

And then… Palace scored! It only took David Luiz clearing a ball off Cabaye’s knee to get past Courtois, but the Eagles will not be complaining with their 1-0 lead.

The lead didn’t last long, with Bakayoko nodding a corner kick off the ground and past Julian Speroni.

Marcos Alonso‘s shot near the spot was deflected out for a corner, and Michy Batshuayi‘s header off the corner was too high for the frame.

Mamadou Sakho then cued up electric returnee Zaha for a terrific finish just before halftime.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

731 – Crystal Palace scored their first goal in 731 minutes of @premierleague action. Quenched. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Cesc Fabregas cranked a 50th minute shot off the cross bar as Chelsea mounted its second rally of the contest.

Davide Zappacosta was introduced to the match when Victor Moses was injured, and helped Chelsea take control. Eden Hazard set Pedro up for a shot that Speroni saved in the 67th.

Charly Musonda made waves this week with an Instagram post regarding frustration wiht his playing time, then subbed into the match Saturday and almost provided an equalizer.

Hazard couldn’t get on the end of a terrific invitation from Zappacosta, and Palace was now 17 or so minutes from its first three points of the season.

