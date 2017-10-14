Deeney: Arsenal shrink when challenged, lack “cojones”

Troy Deeney thinks, and says, what everyone else has been saying about Arsenal for a few years now — that Arsene Wenger‘s side lacks toughness and heart — only the Watford captain has done so far more bombastically and scathingly following his side’s 2-1 victory over the Gunners on Saturday.

Deeney, who pulled Watford back to level terms in the 71st minute on Saturday, has always been an outspoken character, but Saturday's post-game assessment of Arsenal's formerly great team and manager was relentless and unbridled. The 29-year-old believes it's a bit of "cojones" which Arsenal lack, and he was more than happy to explain just why that is:

“I’ve heard Wenger’s already blaming [the penalty] as the reason for why they lost. Well, I’m not going to be one to tell Mr. Wenger about himself, but there’s a reason that they lost and it wasn’t because of one penalty. “I have to watch what I say, but it’s [having] a bit of cojones, is what I’ll say. Whenever I play against Arsenal, I’ll go up and think, ‘Let me whack the first one and see who wants it.’ “I came on today and jumped up with Mertesacker — I didn’t even have to jump, actually — I nodded it down, the crowd gets up, ‘Yeah, we’ve got somebody who can win it,’ and they all just backed off. “For me as a player, I just think, ‘Happy days.’ That’s my strength — if you’re going to let me do my strength against you, you’re going to have a tough afternoon.”

Again, the above is nothing that hasn’t been said of Arsenal for years now. The difference, of course, is that now it’s a current player — one who’s just bested on them on the field of play — throwing haymakers and putting them on blast.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen, and how happy everyone appears to be to dance on their grave.

