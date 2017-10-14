More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Glowing Zaha reacts to star turn, Palace win over Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 12:39 PM EDT
Right about now, Frank De Boer is saying, “But I planned on having that guy.”

Wilfried Zaha returned from injury and was easily the Man of the Match as Crystal Palace scored its first goals and managed its first win of the season on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Palace 2-1 Chelsea ]

That the win was over reigning champions Chelsea was even better, and Zaha figures this is where Palace’s season will really begin its table climb.

From the BBC:

“Me and Andros Townsend aren’t strikers so we run all over the gaff, but the boss told us that if one had the ball the other needs to get himself into the box.

“It’s a dream, managing to beat Chelsea at home. Deffo this is the start of a fightback – now we’ve got more confidence we can start to climb up the table.”

Good direction from manager Roy Hodgson who will be thrilled to see the twin goose eggs leave their places next to Palace’s name on the table.

Watford 2-1 Arsenal: Cleverley seals upset in stoppage

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
  • Mertesacker scores in rare start
  • Watford PK lone shot on target over 90…
  • …then Cleverley scored in stoppage
  • Watford moves fourth
  • Arsenal drops sixth

Tom Cleverley scored in stoppage time to hand Watford a surprising 2-1 win over Arsenal at Vicarage Road.

Per Mertesacker‘s first Premier League goal in 1400 days was offset when Troy Deeney converted a 72nd minute penalty to level the score.

Watford’s 15 points move it into the Top Four, while Arsenal sinks sixth.

The match was Watford’s first home match since its lone loss of the season, a 6-0 shellacking at home versus Manchester City.

Roberto Pereyra couldn’t turn a hard cross on goal early, and Arsenal missed a chance through Mohamed Elneny, too.

Mertesacker scored when he rose above Tom Cleverley to head home a 39th minute marker off a corner kick.

Watford was on the front foot to start the second half, with Richarlison and Andre Gray providing moments of quality and danger.

Petr Cech stopped a cross from reaching a leaping Abdoulaye Doucoure at the back post.

Arsenal needed to swing the game back in its direction, and substitute Mesut Ozil swept Alex Iwobi to the left post for a quality chance that Heurelho Gomes slapped just beyond the right post.

That’s when life got harder for Arsenal, with Hector Bellerin fouling Richarlison on the left of the 18. Richarlison certainly made the most of contact, and Deeney stepped up to face Cech. He scored.

That wasn’t the end of Watford’s chances, the hosts’ hitting the goal post in the final 10 minutes before a stoppage time rebound landed on the doorstep for Cleverley to hammer home.

Kevin de Bruyne’s brilliance lauded as Man City run riot

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 12:51 PM EDT
Premier League leaders Manchester City are in otherworldly form in attack after seven wins from their opening eight games of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne is leading their charge.

After their 7-2 win against Stoke City on Saturday, Pep Guardiola‘s men have now scored 24 goals in their last five Premier League games. They have scored 29 goals in their opening eight Premier League games of the season overall.

In top-flight history only the Everton side of the 1894-95 season have scored more in their opening eight eight games of a season.

City had six different goalscorers on Saturday and Sergio Aguero was an unused sub. Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Yaya Toure were brought off the bench to showcase City’s incredible strength in depth.

And Guardiola, who said it was City’s “best performance” since he took charge last summer, is simply running out of superlatives for de Bruyne.

The Belgian set up two goals and dominated proceedings on his 100th appearance for Man City, as the wizard has taken his game to another level this season.

His second assist for Leroy Sane (see the video above) was simply majestic and since he arrived at City in September 2015 no other player in the Premier League has grabbed more than his 32 assists.

“He is a guy that is so dynamic and can control the game. He is a big talent and made a good performance today,” Guardiola said. “Hopefully he can keep it up. We need him. When he has the ball, our wingers know he can deliver assists with one action.”

Gabriel Jesus, who scored twice against Stoke to take his tally to seven goals for the season in all competitions, also lauded KDB’s brilliance.

“I’m really happy and pleased to be playing with high-level players like him. We all feel lucky to have him in our team,” Jesus said. “We have been working hard and face every game to win and score lots of goals. We’re really happy with how we are playing.”

Even Stoke City’s official Twitter page had to hold their hands up and acknowledge de Bruyne’s brilliance and the way Man City were playing.

Yes, Man City’s form is sensational and in their last five Premier League games they’ve racked up 5-0 wins against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, a 6-0 win at Watford and a 1-0 win at Chelsea, but we’ve seen this dazzling attacking action from them before without winning trophies.

Guardiola knows his team has a duty to entertain with the way he has them set up and his philosophy but he wants to do one thing over anything else: win.

“I am here to win, I am not here to entertain,” Guardiola said. “This is the way we want to play, our confidence is high. Everybody believes we are going to win. We create many chances.”

De Bruyne is the man creating most of them.

‘Take a knee’ comes to Germany through Hertha solidarity

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Associated PressOct 14, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin nodded to social struggles in the United States by kneeling before its Bundesliga game at home on Saturday.

Hertha’s starting lineup linked arms and took a knee on the pitch, while coaching staff, officials and substitutes took a knee off it.

On Twitter, the Bundesliga club says, “Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!”

The action was intended to show solidarity with NFL players who have been demonstrating against discrimination in the U.S. by kneeling, sitting or locking arms through the anthem before games.

Last year, former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement, which has been harshly criticized by President Donald Trump.

WATCH LIVE: Watford vs. Arsenal

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT
There is no Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil is again on the bench as Arsenal visits Watford on Saturday (Watch, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, and Alexandre Lacazette lead the attack for Arsenal instead, while Watford turns to Richarlison and Andre Gray.

The two sides split the season series last go-round, with the visitors winning both contests.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes (C); Kabasele, Mariappa, Britos; Femenía, Doucouré, Cleverley, Holebas; Pereyra, Gray, Richarlison. Subs: Karnezis (GK), Wagué, Janmaat, Watson, Capoue, Carrillo, Deeney.

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Holding, Coquelin, Wilshere, Ozil, Walcott, Giroud.