Man City 7-2 Stoke City: De Bruyne leads rout

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT
  • Gabriel Jesus scores twice
  • De Bruyne provides two assists
  • Man City have scored 24 goals in last five PL games

Manchester City obliterated Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with Kevin De Bruyne the chief architect in humiliating the Potters.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice, plus goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva did the damage. City had led 3-0 but Stoke fought back through a Mame Diouf goal and a Kyle Walker own goal to make it 3-2 early in the second half but that only angered Man City.

Pep Guardiola‘s men are top of the Premier League with seven wins from eight and are in scintillating, sensational form. City have scored 29 goals in their opening eight games of the season. That’s the first time that has happened in the top-flight since Everton in 1894.

City dominated early on Leroy Sane should have put them 1-0 up. Kevin de Bruyne’s cross found the German winger but he smashed over.

Soon after City did led as Kyle Walker intercepted a pass from Darren Fletcher and he played a one-two with de Bruyne before cutting the ball back for Jesus to tap home. 1-0.

Soon after it was 2-0 as Sane and KDB combined with the latter knocking through a wonderful reverse ball and Sane found Sterling to tap home. 2-0 to City as they totally dominated.

It was soon 3-0 as another flowing move saw Jesus play in Sane who crossed the ball to Sterling and his pass found Silva who finished superbly.

Before the break Stoke did pull one back as Diouf and Jese combined with the former seeing his shot deflected over Ederson and in. There was time for Jack Butland to make a fine stop from de Bruyne as City continued to pour forward.

Stoke made it 3-2 two minutes into the second half as 18-year-old Stoke debutant Tom Edwards sent in a cross from the right and Diouf’s header deflected off Walker and in. The shock comeback was well and truly on.

De Bruyne almost made it 4-2 moments later but Butland saved well, but the Belgian was on hand soon after as his cross from the right was tapped home by Jesus. 4-2 to Man City.

The goals kept on coming for Man City as Fernandino smashed home a stunning strike to make it 5-2 and then KDB slotted a magnificent through ball for Sane to score and make it 6-2.

U.S. national team defender Geoff Cameron went close to pulling another one back for Stoke but hit his shot into the side-netting as City saw out yet another convincing win in style with substitute Silva slotting home to make it 7-2.

‘Take a knee’ comes to Germany through Hertha solidarity

AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Associated PressOct 14, 2017, 12:20 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Hertha Berlin nodded to social struggles in the United States by kneeling before its Bundesliga game at home on Saturday.

Hertha’s starting lineup linked arms and took a knee on the pitch, while coaching staff, officials and substitutes took a knee off it.

On Twitter, the Bundesliga club says, “Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!”

The action was intended to show solidarity with NFL players who have been demonstrating against discrimination in the U.S. by kneeling, sitting or locking arms through the anthem before games.

Last year, former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement, which has been harshly criticized by President Donald Trump.

WATCH LIVE: Watford vs. Arsenal

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT
There is no Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil is again on the bench as Arsenal visits Watford on Saturday (Watch, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck, and Alexandre Lacazette lead the attack for Arsenal instead, while Watford turns to Richarlison and Andre Gray.

The two sides split the season series last go-round, with the visitors winning both contests.

LINEUPS

Watford: Gomes (C); Kabasele, Mariappa, Britos; Femenía, Doucouré, Cleverley, Holebas; Pereyra, Gray, Richarlison. Subs: Karnezis (GK), Wagué, Janmaat, Watson, Capoue, Carrillo, Deeney.

Arsenal: Cech, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Ospina, Holding, Coquelin, Wilshere, Ozil, Walcott, Giroud.

Swansea City 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Ace Abraham leads win

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
  • Swans move a point behind Town
  • Abraham scores in each half
  • Town winless in six

Tammy Abraham bagged a brace to lift Swansea City and add to Huddersfield Town’s woes in a 2-0 win at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh side rises 13th with eight points, two places and a point behind Town.

Leroy Fer flew into Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl for an early yellow card.

Maybe that knocked Lossl off-kilter, because he passed the ball away to Swans in allowing Abraham to score the opener.

And when Luciano Narsingh chipped Lossl to allow Abraham to make it 2-0 early in the second half, Town was in big trouble.

Rajiv Van la Parra saw his deflected effort his the cross bar as Town tried to find a way back into the match.

Burnley 1-1 West Ham: 10-man Hammers held

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 12:07 PM EDT
  • Antonio scores opener
  • Carroll gets two yellows in 99 seconds
  • Chris Wood equalizes late on

Burnley scored a late equalizer after 10-man West Ham United looked like they’d grab all three points at Turf Moor.

Michail Antonio gave the Hammers an early lead but soon after Andy Carroll was sent off and Burnley eventually made their numerical advantage count as Chris Wood headed home to make it 1-1 with five minutes to go.

With the point Burnley extend their record unbeaten run to six Premier League games and they stay in sixth place in the table, while West Ham are three points off the bottom three.

Early on Burnley’s Wood met a Stephen Ward cross with a powerful header but it was easy for Joe Hart to save and West Ham were soon ahead.

Hart’s long clearance forward caught out Ben Mee and James Tarkowskwi and Antonio latched onto the loose ball before rounding Nick Pope and slotting home. The easiest goal you will see all season. 1-0 to the Hammers.

The away side were then dealt a huge blow with less than half an hour on the clock as Carroll was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards, both for aerial challenges where he used his elbow and caught Tarkowskwi and then Mee. Utter madness from the English striker.

Burnley could have had a penalty kick soon after as Hart came rushing out and Wood got to the ball first and Hart collided with Wood as well as getting some of the ball. A lucky escape for the Hammers.

At the start of the second half West Ham almost grabbed a second as Javier Hernandez’s cross just missed by Antonio at the back post as he slid in.

The Hammers continued to impress on the break with Pope denying Antonio with a fine save after a flowing West Ham move. At the other end Steven Defour‘s clipped ball found Matt Lowton at the back post but he failed to convert.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson had a shot from outside the box which hit the post and then hit Hart on the back but it rebounded straight to the West Ham goalkeeper as it looked like West Ham would hold on.

But Gudmundsson then whipped in a great cross for Wood to nod home the equalizer five minutes from time as the Clarets grabbed a point and denied West Ham a hard-fought victory.