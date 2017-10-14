PL AT HALF: Palace scores (then concedes); Man City rolling (yes, again)

We’ve got goals!
[ MORE: Klopp hits at out Man Utd style ]
Liverpool’s poor finishing conspired with Manchester United’s defensive style to keep us from witnessing some markers in the opening match of the Premier League weekend, but that’s not continued with most of the 10 a.m. ET kickoffs.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Chelsea
All Palace needed to get its first match of the season was the Premier League champions on the other side. Yohan Cabaye saw David Luiz‘s clearance go off his knee and in to give the Eagles their first goal in 731 minutes, though Tiemoue Bakayoko scored within minutes to level the score line. Mamadou Sakho then cued up electric returnee Wilfried Zaha for a terrific finish just before halftime.
Tottenham Hotspur 0-0 Bournemouth
Hugo Lloris has a nice save and Davinson Sanchez a timely block at Wembley Stadium.
Manchester City 3-1 Stoke City
If this were hockey, likely PL star of the season Kevin De Bruyne would have two assists. First he gave Kyle Walker the ball to cue up a Gabriel Jesus goal, then the Belgian slipped in Leroy Sane for a cross finished by Raheem Sterling.
The last name set David Silva up for City’s third goal, though Mame Biram Diouf pulled one back for the Potters just before the break.
Burnley 0-1 West Ham United
Michail Antonio‘s long-desired goal has the Irons on top in a claret battle inside Turf Moor, but a pair of yellow cards to Andy Carroll have opened the door for the hosts.
Swansea City 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Some poor play from the visitors allowed Tammy Abraham to put Swans ahead at the Liberty Stadium.