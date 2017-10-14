Player ratings: Liverpool v. Man United

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho will be the happier man as Manchester United struggled to get going in attack but ground out a draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The 0-0 scoreline suggests how tense and tight the game was but there were still plenty of good individual displays in a massive rivalry game where United preferred to sit back and let Liverpool do the pressing.

Below are the marks out of 10 for the players on each team.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet: 6 – Decent stop from Lukaku in the first half. Not tested apart from that.

Joe Gomez: 8 – Joined in the attack when he could and a solid display at right back. His promising form continues.

Joel Matip: 6 – A little shaky at time with the pace of Martial and Lukaku but held his own. Forced fine save from De Gea.

Dejan Lovren: 6 – Massive overreaction to the kick to his face from Lukaku but did okay apart from that.

Alberto Moreno: 7 – A really good display from the much-maligned Spaniard. Uncharacteristically solid defensively.

Emre Can: 6 – Missed a glorious chance early in the second half. It was a tough one but didn’t sort his feet out quick enough.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Pressed high and put Herrera and Matic under plenty of pressure.

Jordan Henderson: 5 – Sort of forgot he was on the pitch. Another sub-par display.

Mohamed Salah: 7 – Created problems for Darmian in the first half and should have scored but put his effort wide.

Roberto Firmino: 6 – Struggled to get into the game but did pull a great ball back for Matip’s chance.

Philippe Coutinho: 7 – Always lively on the ball and United were scared stiff of him.

Subs

Daniel Sturridge on for Coutinho (79th minute) – 5 – Tried to get in the right positions but didn’t have enough time

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on for Salah (79th minute) – 5 – Couple of decent crosses but that was it.

Dominic Solanke on for Firmino (87th minute) – N/A

Manchester United

David De Gea: 8 – Magnificent stop from Matip’s shot and a calming influence for United.

Antonio Valencia: 7 – Dominant display at right back as he kept Coutinho and Firmino largely quiet.

Chris Smalling: 6 – A little bit shaky in possession but did okay. Booked for a foul on Coutinho.

Phil Jones: 7 – Another good display from Jones who showed great composure once again.

Matteo Darmian: 6 – Solid but had his hands fall with Salah, particularly in the first half. Couldn’t get forward.

Ander Herrera: 5 – Late into plenty of challenges and you can see why Mourinho has favored Fellaini over him.

Nemanja Matic: 6 – Not his best display but did a decent job of pushing high when he could and putting his foot on the ball.

Ashley Young: 6 – What you see is what you get from Young. Worked his socks off out wide but final ball was lacking

Henrik Mkhitaryan: 6 – Involved in the Lukaku chance but not much else. Unsurprisingly subbed out.

Anthony Martial: 6 – Looked lively in spells and helped set up Lukaku for his big chance. Subbed in second half.

Romelu Lukaku: 5 – A frustrated figure all game. Missed a really good chance just before half time and late on tackles with Gomez and Lovren. Isolated and first touch was all over the place.

Subs

Jesse Lingard on for Henrik Mkhitaryan (63rd minute) – 5 – Struggled to get involved in the game out wide.

Marcus Rashford on for Anthony Martial (65th minute) – 5- See above.

Victor Lindelof on for Ashley Young (90th minute – N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports