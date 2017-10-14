More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Player ratings: Liverpool v. Man United

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho will be the happier man as Manchester United struggled to get going in attack but ground out a draw at Liverpool on Saturday.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The 0-0 scoreline suggests how tense and tight the game was but there were still plenty of good individual displays in a massive rivalry game where United preferred to sit back and let Liverpool do the pressing.

Below are the marks out of 10 for the players on each team.

Liverpool

Simon Mignolet: 6 – Decent stop from Lukaku in the first half. Not tested apart from that.

Joe Gomez: 8 – Joined in the attack when he could and a solid display at right back. His promising form continues.

Joel Matip: 6 – A little shaky at time with the pace of Martial and Lukaku but held his own. Forced fine save from De Gea.

Dejan Lovren: 6 – Massive overreaction to the kick to his face from Lukaku but did okay apart from that.

Alberto Moreno: 7 – A really good display from the much-maligned Spaniard. Uncharacteristically solid defensively.

Emre Can: 6 – Missed a glorious chance early in the second half. It was a tough one but didn’t sort his feet out quick enough.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6 – Pressed high and put Herrera and Matic under plenty of pressure.

Jordan Henderson: 5 – Sort of forgot he was on the pitch. Another sub-par display.

Mohamed Salah: 7 – Created problems for Darmian in the first half and should have scored but put his effort wide.

Roberto Firmino: 6 – Struggled to get into the game but did pull a great ball back for Matip’s chance.

Philippe Coutinho: 7 – Always lively on the ball and United were scared stiff of him.

Subs
Daniel Sturridge on for Coutinho (79th minute) – 5 – Tried to get in the right positions but didn’t have enough time
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on for Salah (79th minute) – 5 – Couple of decent crosses but that was it.
Dominic Solanke on for Firmino (87th minute) – N/A

Manchester United

David De Gea: 8 – Magnificent stop from Matip’s shot and a calming influence for United.

Antonio Valencia: 7 – Dominant display at right back as he kept Coutinho and Firmino largely quiet.

Chris Smalling: 6 – A little bit shaky in possession but did okay. Booked for a foul on Coutinho.

Phil Jones: 7 – Another good display from Jones who showed great composure once again.

Matteo Darmian: 6 – Solid but had his hands fall with Salah, particularly in the first half. Couldn’t get forward.

Ander Herrera: 5 – Late into plenty of challenges and you can see why Mourinho has favored Fellaini over him.

Nemanja Matic: 6 – Not his best display but did a decent job of pushing high when he could and putting his foot on the ball.

Ashley Young: 6 – What you see is what you get from Young. Worked his socks off out wide but final ball was lacking

Henrik Mkhitaryan: 6 – Involved in the Lukaku chance but not much else. Unsurprisingly subbed out.

Anthony Martial: 6 – Looked lively in spells and helped set up Lukaku for his big chance. Subbed in second half.

Romelu Lukaku: 5 – A frustrated figure all game. Missed a really good chance just before half time and late on tackles with Gomez and Lovren. Isolated and first touch was all over the place.

Subs
Jesse Lingard on for Henrik Mkhitaryan (63rd minute) – 5 – Struggled to get involved in the game out wide.
Marcus Rashford on for Anthony Martial (65th minute) – 5- See above.
Victor Lindelof on for Ashley Young (90th minute – N/A

Shots fired: Jurgen Klopp hits out at Man United’s style of play

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 9:54 AM EDT
Shots fired.

[ MORE: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Jurgen Klopp was not scared to have a pop at Manchester United after Jose Mourinho went for a defensive approach on Saturday and his side ground out a second-consecutive 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Recap – United frustrate Liverpool ]

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp had this to say about the team who are top of the Premier League and had scored 21 goals in their opening seven games of the season heading into this clash.

“For sure you could not play this way at Liverpool but it’s OK for Manchester United,” Klopp said.

What did Mourinho have to say about his teams’ performance?

“We had one shot on goal – well for you and the experts it is easy to speak but it is more difficult from the sidelines. Liverpool’s midfield was really strong. They are faster than us when the game breaks. I had no chance to bring the game in another direction so it is a positive point.”

This was a proper Mourinho away performance.

United were devoid of attacking intent and were not keen on opening themselves up to a Liverpool counter-attack. It wasn’t as defensive a display as last season when United got a 0-0 draw at Anfield but it wasn’t far off it.

Romelu Lukaku was a frustrated, isolated figure for most of the game but he did squander one chance (United’s only effort on goal throughout) just before half time which could have seen them take all three points.

More was expected of this United side after their rampant start to the season, especially from an attacking standpoint, but Mourinho reverted to type and will be delighted with a point.

Liverpool huffed and puffed but failed to endanger David De Gea‘s goal apart from Joel Matip’s effort in the first half which produced a superb stop from the Spaniard.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Three things from Liverpool’s frustrating day vs. Man Utd

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT
Let’s not beat around the bush: This is a game that Liverpool, at home, should’ve won.

Instead, Manchester United barely passed its first major test of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: JPW's match recap | Player ratings ]

Let’s dig into the why.

Revolution No. 9, No. 9, No. 9

There are two positions that ail Liverpool, and they are the main reason the Reds will not challenge for a Premier League title this season despite their bevy of electric and dizzying attackers.

The first is a bit harder to digest if you take a myopic view of Saturday’s contest, because Romelu Lukaku was one of Manchester United’s more disappointing performers.

But if you plugged Lukaku or the starting frontman from any of the other main competitors into Liverpool’s lineup, the Reds win 2-0 or 3-0 Saturday.

Lacazette, Morata, Kane, Lukaku, they are all burying a biscuit or two on Saturday, to borrow a hockey term. And perhaps this is the main reason Liverpool’s Merseyside rival will also struggle to meet its goals. We can talk 3-5-2, or 4-5-1, or 3-4-3, but that Alan Shearer or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang type remains as important as ever in football.

De Gea, the king

Simon Mignolet is a fine keeper, and gets far more grief than he should due to his position as the backstop on an important world club in Liverpool.

But just like striker, this is one position where Liverpool lags beyond its competition. Lloris, De Gea, Ederson, Cech, Courtois… is there any doubt where Mignolet (or Loris Karius) ranks?

Let’s not make this just about Liverpool, though: De Gea was fantastic again on Saturday, assuring any voter who plugged him into the Ballon d’Or Top 25 that the right decision has been made regarding this year’s top keepers.

His leg save on Joel Matip in the first half was marvelous, but — warning: another hockey reference — De Gea reminds me of former USA and Buffalo Sabres backstop Ryan Miller in his prime, in that he is always in position to make extraordinary saves look routine. How often is a well-hit shot right into his safe arms, looking far less dangerous than it should? Often.

Disappointing Man Utd does Mourinho’s bidding

United is off to its joint-best points haul to start a Premier League season, and it could very well have had its best ever had one moment went its way.

Lukaku moved into the 18 during the first half and saw Mignolet make an excellent save on his hard shot toward the center of the goal.

While that point admittedly flies in the face of the above two things, the fact is Lukaku finishing that chance makes this result an essential pair to any number of Mourinho’s 1-0 defensive masterclasses at Chelsea.

Let’s face it: With respect to Phil Jones and Co., Mourinho is again producing clean sheet after clean sheet without impenetrable components. Eric Bailly has the chance to move into an elite class, but right now this is just vintage Mourinho.

Given the entertainment value, we have to add a ‘like it or not.’

Liverpool 0-0 Man United: Stalemate at Anfield

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 14, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT
  • 1 win in eight for Liverpool
  • United remain unbeaten in PL
  • No win in 7 PL games v United for Liverpool 
  • 1 shot on target for Man United

Liverpool and Manchester United played out a tense, tight 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday as the home side had the better chances but failed to take them.

For the first time in history there have now been four successive draws between these bitters rivals across all competitions.

David De Gea made a wonderful save from Joel Matip in the first half and Romelu Lukaku squandered a glorious chance for United just before half time.

Jose Mourinho and United will be happier with the point as they go top of the table, momentarily, and remain seven points ahead of Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool after eight games of the Premier League season.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]  

Liverpool started the brighter of the two teams with Salah causing plenty of problems from the right flank but David de Gea wasn’t forced into anything other than routine saves early on.

United grew into the game and Lukaku finally started to get involved, especially down the right flank and Nemanja Matic spanked an effort which flew just wide from the edge of the box.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

De Gea made a stunning stop before the break as Roberto Firmino‘s cross found Joel Matip but his effort was wonderfully saved be De Gea’s outstretched left foot. The follow up fell to Salah who fired home but it was all about DDG’s superb reflex save.

Lukaku was lucky to escape a booking for a cynical hack on Joe Gomez and had a great chance just before half time but hit his tame effort straight at Simon Mignolet.

There was also another flash-point involving Lukaku where United’s striker appeared to clip Dejan Lovren in the face with his boot while Lovren was on the floor.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Liverpool were by far the better team early in the second half and Emre Can had a glorious chance to put them ahead but he hooked a lovely ball forward from Joe Gomez just over.

Mourinho sent on Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford with 25 minutes to go to try and create some problems for Liverpool’s defense and spark United into life.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ] 

It didn’t work as Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain improved Liverpool after jumping off the bench but neither side could find a winner and they had to settle for a second-straight 0-0 draw at Anfield in their rivalry in the Premier League.