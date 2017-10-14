Shots fired: Jurgen Klopp hits out at Man United’s style of play

Shots fired.

[ MORE: Player ratings | 3 things ]

Jurgen Klopp was not scared to have a pop at Manchester United after Jose Mourinho went for a defensive approach on Saturday and his side ground out a second-consecutive 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League.

[ MORE: Recap – United frustrate Liverpool ]

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp had this to say about the team who are top of the Premier League and had scored 21 goals in their opening seven games of the season heading into this clash.

“For sure you could not play this way at Liverpool but it’s OK for Manchester United,” Klopp said.

What did Mourinho have to say about his teams’ performance?

“We had one shot on goal – well for you and the experts it is easy to speak but it is more difficult from the sidelines. Liverpool’s midfield was really strong. They are faster than us when the game breaks. I had no chance to bring the game in another direction so it is a positive point.”

This was a proper Mourinho away performance.

United were devoid of attacking intent and were not keen on opening themselves up to a Liverpool counter-attack. It wasn’t as defensive a display as last season when United got a 0-0 draw at Anfield but it wasn’t far off it.

Romelu Lukaku was a frustrated, isolated figure for most of the game but he did squander one chance (United’s only effort on goal throughout) just before half time which could have seen them take all three points.

More was expected of this United side after their rampant start to the season, especially from an attacking standpoint, but Mourinho reverted to type and will be delighted with a point.

Liverpool huffed and puffed but failed to endanger David De Gea‘s goal apart from Joel Matip’s effort in the first half which produced a superb stop from the Spaniard.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports